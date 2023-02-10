Kraken place leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on IR

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 3:32 PM EST
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEWARK, N.J. — The Seattle Kraken placed leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Before their game at New Jersey, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Burakovsky is being listed as week to week.

Burakovsky’s leg appeared to buckle on his first shift of the game against the New York Islanders, and he played just 31 seconds in the 4-0 loss.

Burakovsky had appeared in 49 of the first 50 games in his first season with Seattle after signing as a free agent. He leads the Kraken with 39 points, including 13 goals and 26 assists, and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game. He’s one of six skaters for Seattle with at least 30 points this season.

The Kraken activated defenseman Justin Schultz off injured reserve ahead of facing the Devils after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Seattle also recalled forward John Hayden from Coachella Valley of the AHL to add depth to the forward group.

Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane unsure about possible trade

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 5:49 PM EST
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHICAGO — While Patrick Kane is deciding if he is OK with leaving the Chicago Blackhawks – his only NHL home – the veteran forward is keeping track of the rest of the league.

So, yeah, he definitely noticed the New York Rangers trading for fellow winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

“If things were going to happen … that was a team that I was definitely looking at,” Kane said. “Yeah, it seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal.”

The Rangers may be out of the picture, shelving a potential reunion for Kane and former teammate Artemi Panarin, but there are plenty of possibilities as Kane contemplates his future ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3.

Kane and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews are in the final year of their contracts. The Blackhawks are one of the league’s worst teams, but Kane and Toews have no-movement clauses in the extensions they finalized in July 2014.

They could decide to finish the season with their only NHL team. Or the three-time Stanley Cup winners could provide general manager Kyle Davidson the name of a team or teams they would be willing to join.

As the deadline approaches, their decisions are being closely watched.

“Just trying to figure things out,” Kane said before the game against Arizona. “Probably make a decision in the next couple weeks here and just go with that.”

There has been no word of late from Toews, who has been out all week with an illness and won’t play in the matchup with the Coyotes or in the game in his hometown of Winnipeg.

“We’re just letting him get his feet wet and get some strength back,” first-year coach Luke Richardson said. “He had, I guess, a really solid bike ride yesterday and felt good after, so that’s a good first step.”

Depending on what Kane and Toews decide – along with interest in forwards Max Domi and Sam Lafferty – the lowly Blackhawks could look much different very soon.

Richardson sounds prepared for whatever happens.

“I knew the plan coming in, and we’re not sure where it’s going to go,” he said. “It just depends on what other teams call and want to do, more so than what we really want to do here.”

Kane has nine goals and 26 assists in 46 games heading into the matchup with Arizona. His numbers are down this year, but he has been hurt by the lack of talent around him.

Just last season, when Chicago had Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome, Kane scored 26 times and matched a career best with 66 assists in 78 games.

The 34-year-old Kane also brushed off reports of a hip issue drawing concerns from contenders.

“I feel better than I did last year, and I had a pretty good season last year,” he said. “So it’s just one of those things. I think maybe the story leaks out and it piles up a little bit.”

The Blackhawks are rebuilding under Davidson, and Kane and Toews could bring in more assets for the team’s future plans. But the return on any trade could hinge on how many teams are in the mix for each player’s services.

That is solely up to Kane and Toews – something Kane said he is conscious of as he thinks about his next step.

“You want to do right by the franchise, and the organization here has been amazing to me and given me so much,” he said. “So definitely want what’s best for both sides.”

Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with Blues

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 3:29 PM EST
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The Rangers acquired the prolific scoring winger and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues for conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner.

Tarasenko gives New York even more of an offensive boost in the hopes of making another deep playoff run following a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Final. The 31-year-old Russian has 29 points in 38 games this season but is also a proven scorer who has surpassed 30 goals six times in his NHL career.

Getting Tarasenko comes on the heels of the New York Islanders acquiring 30-goal-scoring center Bo Horvat from Vancouver and signing him to an eight-year, $68 million extension.

It puts more pressure on the teams around the Rangers and Islanders in the Metropolitan and the rest of the East, most notably the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and second-place New Jersey Devils, who lost All-Star center Jack Hughes to a week-to-week injury. Any of those teams would be a good fit for 26-year-old San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier, who’s under team control for at least next season at $10 million and could sign a long-term extension.

The Rangers targeted Tarasenko among the top wingers available, given the high asking price and salary cap ramifications of acquiring Meier or Chicago’s Patrick Kane, the latter of whom still has not decided if he wants to be traded from the Blackhawks. St. Louis retained half of Tarasenko’s salary and $7.5 million cap hit, giving New York some flexibility to make more moves over the next three weeks.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a while,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said on a video call with reporters. “It gives the two new players a little more time to acclimate to our group, so excited to do it now and get them in the lineup.”

As part of their roster shuffle, the Rangers put defenseman Libor Hajek on waivers to clear roster space for Mikkola, a 6-foot-5, 26-year-old Finn who gives them more depth on the blue line. Rookie forward Will Cuylle was also sent back to Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Blais returns to the Blues after less than two years since they traded him to the Rangers with a second-round pick for Pavel Buchnevich.

Dealing Tarasenko could be the start of a selloff in St. Louis with the Blues on track to miss the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years. Captain Ryan O'Reilly and gritty forward Ivan Barbashev are also pending free agents who could be valuable rental pickups for contenders.

Asked if he was done trading, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong laughed and said, “Finished for tonight.” He declined to answer about the possibility of signing O’Reilly beyond this season.

“Ryan’s our captain,” Armstrong said. “I’m a big fan of Ryan. He and I talked behind closed doors, and I’m going to keep it there. He knows how I feel about him.”

Tarasenko, who in 2019 helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, initially requested a trade in the summer of 2021 because he was unhappy with how the team handled his shoulder injuries. He nevertheless reported to camp and played for them since, including being a point-a-game player last season.

“A couple years ago I was provided a list of teams that he would like to go to, so I started with that group and I was able to find a match out of that group,” Armstrong said. “I was hoping that that didn’t change. Obviously New York’s a marquee city for all players in the league, so I was comfortable that when I called (his agent), I would have been surprised if that had have been an issue.”

Blues coach Craig Berube got to talk to Tarasenko after the trade and told him, “Good luck moving forward (and) thanks for everything.”

“Tough situation, for sure,” Berube told reporters after practice. “Obviously we haven’t performed well enough. That’s what happens: Trades are made. Both of them have been good players for us.”

The first-round pick St. Louis received will be the later of the Rangers’ or Stars’ – from the trade that sent defenseman Niks Lundkvist to Dallas – this year, unless the Stars’ pick winds up in the top 10. The fourth-rounder next year becomes a third as long as New York makes the playoffs this season, which is very likely.

Flames’ Rasmus Andersson hit while riding scooter, is ‘doing well’

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 3:22 PM EST
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

DETROIT — Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.

The team said that Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner at about 6 p.m. when he was hit.

“He was going through a crosswalk,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “The good news – and the most important thing – is that Ras is doing well.”

The 26-year-old was released from hospital after undergoing a “battery of tests,” the Flames said in Twitter post.

Calgary was in Detroit for a game against the Red Wings.

The team says Andersson will remain with the team on its road trip, but is listed as day-to-day.

Andersson is in his seventh full season with the Flames and leads Calgary defensemen with 34 points in 51 games.

Colorado’s Cale Makar out with head injury

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 3:19 PM EST
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

TAMPA, Fla, — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before the game at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Makar will also miss the matchup at Florida and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Denver to face the Lightning.

“We just kind of keep an eye on it day by day and see how it goes,” Bednar said. “He’s going to miss the remainder of this road trip at minimum.”

Makar, who has 13 goals and 45 points in 45 games this season, was hurt on a check by Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter.

Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP last season when the Avalanche stopped Tampa Bay’s two-year reign as NHL champions by winning a six-game Stanley Cup Final.