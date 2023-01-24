Penguins activate defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play against Florida.

The 35-year-old Letang has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during an overtime loss to Detroit on Dec. 28. He spent time in his native Montreal during his absence following the death of his father earlier this month.

It’s been a difficult season for Letang, who signed a six-year contract extension with the Penguins over the summer and has two goals and 14 assists in 29 games. Letang missed two weeks in November and December after suffering a stroke for the second time in eight years.

Pittsburgh is hoping his return can provide a boost. The Penguins, who have reached the playoffs 16 straight seasons – the longest active postseason streak in major North American team sports – were in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins also placed defenseman Jan Rutta on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and put forward Kasperi Kapanen on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.

Senators' Josh Norris set for shoulder surgery, out for season

Josh Norris Ottawa Senators
OTTAWA – The season is over for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

General manager Pierre Dorion said that Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Norris returned to the lineup after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury.

He had one goal and two assists in eight games this season.

The 23-year-old center had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games last season.

The Senators also announced that they have recalled forward Ridly Greig from AHL Belleville.

Canucks fire Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

The team announced the change less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Bruce Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.

“This was not an easy decision to make but one that we felt was necessary for this franchise,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement thanking Boudreau for his contributions.

Boudreau waved to the crowd after the Canucks’ latest defeat, their third in the past four games. Chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is)” echoed around the arena as a tribute to the well-respected 68-year-old hockey lifer who ranks among the top regular-season coaches in NHL history.

He’s the second coach Vancouver has fired in under 14 months. Boudreau took over in December 2021 when previous coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning were let go 25 games into last season.

Assistant Trent Cull was also relieved of his duties, the team said. Adam Foote was named as an assistant and Sergei Gonchar a defensive development coach on Tocchet’s staff.

Tocchet previously coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for parts of two seasons from 2008-10 and the Arizona Coyotes for four years from 2017-21. He won the Stanley Cup as a player with the Pittsburgh Penguins and then twice as an assistant for them.

“Rick Tocchet brings a wealth of knowledge to this team from both a coach and player perspective,” Allvin said. “He has had more than two decades of coaching experience, guiding teams of various styles.”

The Canucks have missed the playoffs the past two seasons since reaching the second round in the COVID-19 bubble in 2020.

Boudreau was with his fourth NHL organization after stints with Washington, Anaheim and Minnesota. He won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2007-08 when he was elevated from the minors to coach the Capitals on Thanksgiving and got them to the playoffs.

Teams coached by Boudreau for a full season have made the playoffs nine out of 10 times. His .626 points percentage ranks fourth among coaches with at least 500 games behind the bench, and his 617 wins are tied for 20th in league history.

But a Canucks team in disarray did not give him much of a chance to keep that success going. Rutherford in a news conference said big changes would be coming in the offseason, citing the need for the team to get younger.

They could happen before that, especially with captain Bo Horvat unsigned beyond this season and attracting attention ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2

NEW YORK — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2.

Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

“We were smart with the puck and made the right plays,? Staal said. “We have trust in our game.”

Andersen won his fourth straight game since returning from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss 29 games.

“Our big man in net has been playing well,? Staal added. “That’s very solid for us.”

Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. who have dropped eight of their last nine. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves. The Islanders have scored just 15 goals in their last nine games.

Aho snapped a 2-2 tie with 3:20 left in the second period, tipping a pass from Teuvo Teravainen past Sorokin. Aho scored unassisted at 7:09 of the third to put the Hurricanes ahead by two and added an empty-net goal for his 17th to complete his second hat trick this season and sixth of his career with 22 seconds left.

Only three players in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history – Eric Staal, Ron Francis and Blaine Stoughton – have more career hat tricks than Aho.

Staal scored just 44 seconds into the game, his 12th, and Fast made it 2-0 at 3:52 after a pass from Staal for his sixth.

Fans at UBS Arena were then showering the Islanders with boos as coach Lane Lambert called a time out. The unhappiness continued as the Islanders failed to score on a power-play chance midway through the period.

“There isn’t one guy that doesn’t care. There isn’t one guy who isn’t putting in the effort,” Lambert said of the team’s struggling power play which is 3 for 54 since Dec. 10. “We just have to find a way to execute. There’s no question that it’s hurt us.”

Holmstrom narrowed the deficit with just under six minutes remaining in the period with his second goal before Nelson tied it on a wraparound with 4:18 left in the first. The goal was Nelson’s 17th and his second in two games after a 14-game scoring drought.

The Hurricanes were coming off a 5-2 win over Minnesota on Thursday in which forward Max Pacioretty suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon. The 34-year-old Pacioretty had played only five games after he was acquired from Vegas before this season.

“Our group did went out there and did their jobs,? Hurricanes coach Rod Brind A’mour said. “We come and work hard the same way.”

Carolina has won five straight games on Long Island and the Islanders are 2-6-2 in their last 10 home games against Hurricanes overall.

“They are a tough team to play. There’s not a lot of space,” Nelson said of the stingy Hurricanes. “It’s just a tough game.”

ALUMNI GATHERING

The Islanders honored alumni representing each decade of their 50-year history, including members of squads that won four-straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83. Denis Potvin, Bryan Trottier, Bob Nystrom, John Tonelli, Anders Kallur, Stefan Persson, Ken Morrow, Butch Goring and Duane Sutter were on hand representing the championship teams. All nine were joined by the Islanders’ first captain Ed Westfall for the ceremonial puck drop before the game.

ROSTER MOVES

The Islanders placed forward Cal Clutterbuck on injured reserve due to an upper body injury suffered during Thursday’s loss at Buffalo. Forward Aatu Raty was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Dallas.

Islanders: At Toronto.

Canadiens' Cole Caufield will have season-ending shoulder surgery

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield‘s season is over.

The Montreal Canadiens announced the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield’s recovery period following the procedure.

The 22-year-old Caufield had 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.

The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.