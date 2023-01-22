Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night.

Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

“We were smart with the puck and made the right plays,? Staal said. “We have trust in our game.”

Andersen won his fourth straight game since returning from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss 29 games.

“Our big man in net has been playing well,? Staal added. “That’s very solid for us.”

Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. who have dropped eight of their last nine. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves. The Islanders have scored just 15 goals in their last nine games.

Aho snapped a 2-2 tie with 3:20 left in the second period, tipping a pass from Teuvo Teravainen past Sorokin. Aho scored unassisted at 7:09 of the third to put the Hurricanes ahead by two and added an empty-net goal for his 17th to complete his second hat trick this season and sixth of his career with 22 seconds left.

Only three players in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history – Eric Staal, Ron Francis and Blaine Stoughton – have more career hat tricks than Aho.

Staal scored just 44 seconds into the game, his 12th, and Fast made it 2-0 at 3:52 after a pass from Staal for his sixth.

Fans at UBS Arena were then showering the Islanders with boos as coach Lane Lambert called a time out. The unhappiness continued as the Islanders failed to score on a power-play chance midway through the period.

“There isn’t one guy that doesn’t care. There isn’t one guy who isn’t putting in the effort,” Lambert said of the team’s struggling power play which is 3 for 54 since Dec. 10. “We just have to find a way to execute. There’s no question that it’s hurt us.”

Holmstrom narrowed the deficit with just under six minutes remaining in the period with his second goal before Nelson tied it on a wraparound with 4:18 left in the first. The goal was Nelson’s 17th and his second in two games after a 14-game scoring drought.

The Hurricanes were coming off a 5-2 win over Minnesota on Thursday in which forward Max Pacioretty suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon. The 34-year-old Pacioretty had played only five games after he was acquired from Vegas before this season.

“Our group did went out there and did their jobs,? Hurricanes coach Rod Brind A’mour said. “We come and work hard the same way.”

Carolina has won five straight games on Long Island and the Islanders are 2-6-2 in their last 10 home games against Hurricanes overall.

“They are a tough team to play. There’s not a lot of space,” Nelson said of the stingy Hurricanes. “It’s just a tough game.”

ALUMNI GATHERING

The Islanders honored alumni representing each decade of their 50-year history, including members of squads that won four-straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83. Denis Potvin, Bryan Trottier, Bob Nystrom, John Tonelli, Anders Kallur, Stefan Persson, Ken Morrow, Butch Goring and Duane Sutter were on hand representing the championship teams. All nine were joined by the Islanders’ first captain Ed Westfall for the ceremonial puck drop before the game.

ROSTER MOVES

The Islanders placed forward Cal Clutterbuck on injured reserve due to an upper body injury suffered during Thursday’s loss at Buffalo. Forward Aatu Raty was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

Islanders: At Toronto on Monday night.

AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Canadiens’ Cole Caufield will have season-ending shoulder surgery

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield‘s season is over.

The Montreal Canadiens announced the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield’s recovery period following the procedure.

The 22-year-old Caufield had 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.

The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty suffers 2nd Achilles tendon tear

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team said.

Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt late in the third quarter of a win over Minnesota.

Players placed on IR must sit out a minimum of seven days, but this injury will almost certainly end Pacioretty’s season. The 34-year-old had surgery over the summer after the initial tear of his right Achilles tendon.

Pacioretty went down with 19.3 seconds left in the game while he had control of the puck near the goal and the boards. He pulled up as he tried to change directions and grabbed at the back of his lower right leg.

He had to be helped to the locker room while putting no weight on the leg.

“Not in very good spirits, as you know,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said of Pacioretty. “He’s getting checked out today. … It’s kind of what you would expect.”

The Hurricanes acquired Pacioretty from Vegas in a July trade in hopes of him filling a need as a wing scoring option. He made his season debut on Jan. 5 and played five games for Carolina, scoring three goals.

Canucks’ Boudreau emotional amid rumors of imminent firing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau became emotional on Friday when asked about rumors that he may soon be fired.

“I’d be a fool not to say that I don’t know what’s going on,” Boudreau said as tears welled in his eyes. “But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is.”

Boudreau’s job security has been in question since the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an 0-5-2 start. Vancouver was sixth in the Pacific Division, 12 points out of a playoff spot, entering Friday’s home game against Colorado.

The 68-year-old Boudreau, who previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild, was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to replace Travis Green. Vancouver began last season 8-15-2 under Green but went 32-15-10 under Boudreau, missing the playoffs by five points.

The success has not carried over to this season. The Canucks are allowing 3.96 goals per game and their penalty kill has a league-worst 66.9% success rate.

Jim Rutherford, the team’s president of hockey operations, told reporters on Monday that he’s had conversations over the last few months about bringing in a new coach.

“Bruce is our coach right now,” Rutherford said.

Asked Friday what it means to be a head coach in the NHL, Boudreau said, “I’ll talk later,” turning away from reporters.

Earlier, Boudreau said he’s been trying to block out the noise.

“It’s tough not to feel it,” he said. “But, look – you love it, you want to go do it. So that’s the way I shut it out, just basically realizing how much you care about the game and the players and all that goes on.”

Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov’s Pride boycott

PHILADELPHIA – Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov‘s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team’s pregame Pride celebration.

“Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

Before Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape.

Provorov is Russian Orthodox, and said after the game that he respected ” everybody’s choices.”

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say,” he said, declining to answer follow-up questions.

Tortorella said had “very healthy” conversations with Provorov, general manager Chuck Fletcher and select players days ahead of the game. Provorov’s decision was not a surprise to the organization.

The first-year Flyers coach also said he never considered benching Provorov.

“Why would I bench him? Because of a decision he’s making on his beliefs and his religion?” Tortorella said. “It turned out to be a great night for Pride night.”

The Flyers, led by players James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton, have been staunch supporters of the LGBTQ community and launched a program in support of LGBTQ youth in the greater Philadelphia area. The Flyers also hosted a pregame skate for local LGBTQ youth, and Laughton and van Riemsdyk met after the game with about 50 people from the community.

“I don’t hold anything against anyone,” Laughton said Tuesday. “It’s nothing like that. It was an awesome night and I’m very happy we got a win on a night like this.”

Tortorella dismissed criticisms that Provorov’s actions “embarrassed the organization,” saying, “I don’t look it at like that all.”

Tortorella has coached five NHL teams and drew comparisons to his own controversy in 2016 in Columbus, when he threatened to bench any player that protested or took a knee during the national anthem. His comments came in the wake of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit or kneel during the anthem because he said the country “oppresses Black people and people of color.”

Tortorella has since said, and reiterated Thursday, he was wrong.

“I learned a lot through that experience,” Tortorella said. “My feelings toward any time of protest to the flag during the anthem, it disgusts me, to this day. It disgusts me. It shouldn’t be done. Those are my feelings. I can’t push those feelings on to someone else. So I was wrong in saying that back then. I didn’t realize I was.

“But I was went through it all, who am I to push my feelings on to someone else. Same situation here.”

The Russian Orthodox Church, like other major Eastern Orthodox branches, doesn’t perform or recognize same-sex marriages. Its leader, Patriarch Kirill, has been supportive of moves by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government to implement anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The NHL also champions the You Can Play Project, which aims to ensure equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation. The NHL has never had an openly gay active player. You Can Play co-founder Brian Kitts said in a statement that “religion and support for fans and teammates aren’t mutually exclusive.”

The NHL said that clubs “decide whom to celebrate, when and how” and that players “are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Tortorella said Provorov knew “he was going to have some blow back.”

“Provy’s not out there banging a drum against Pride night,” he said. “He felt strongly with his beliefs and he stayed with it.”

The Flyers have only 19 wins but have won four of five headed into Thursday’s game against Chicago and are 8-2 since an overtime win Dec. 29 at San Jose.

Tortorella insisted the lingering affects of Pride night would not splinter the locker room.

“Not for a second,” Tortorella said. “The meeting at the end of the game, the 15, 20 minutes we spent together was very healthy. Really good process in a very important situation. To me, it bonds the team going through something like that. I’m not concerned about speculation of a team splitting up. Not a chance.”