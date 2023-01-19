Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov’s Pride boycott

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 1:40 PM EST
Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
2 Comments

PHILADELPHIA – Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov‘s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team’s pregame Pride celebration.

“Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

Before Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape.

Provorov is Russian Orthodox, and said after the game that he respected ” everybody’s choices.”

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say,” he said, declining to answer follow-up questions.

Tortorella said had “very healthy” conversations with Provorov, general manager Chuck Fletcher and select players days ahead of the game. Provorov’s decision was not a surprise to the organization.

The first-year Flyers coach also said he never considered benching Provorov.

“Why would I bench him? Because of a decision he’s making on his beliefs and his religion?” Tortorella said. “It turned out to be a great night for Pride night.”

The Flyers, led by players James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton, have been staunch supporters of the LGBTQ community and launched a program in support of LGBTQ youth in the greater Philadelphia area. The Flyers also hosted a pregame skate for local LGBTQ youth, and Laughton and van Riemsdyk met after the game with about 50 people from the community.

“I don’t hold anything against anyone,” Laughton said Tuesday. “It’s nothing like that. It was an awesome night and I’m very happy we got a win on a night like this.”

Tortorella dismissed criticisms that Provorov’s actions “embarrassed the organization,” saying, “I don’t look it at like that all.”

Tortorella has coached five NHL teams and drew comparisons to his own controversy in 2016 in Columbus, when he threatened to bench any player that protested or took a knee during the national anthem. His comments came in the wake of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit or kneel during the anthem because he said the country “oppresses Black people and people of color.”

Tortorella has since said, and reiterated Thursday, he was wrong.

“I learned a lot through that experience,” Tortorella said. “My feelings toward any time of protest to the flag during the anthem, it disgusts me, to this day. It disgusts me. It shouldn’t be done. Those are my feelings. I can’t push those feelings on to someone else. So I was wrong in saying that back then. I didn’t realize I was.

“But I was went through it all, who am I to push my feelings on to someone else. Same situation here.”

The Russian Orthodox Church, like other major Eastern Orthodox branches, doesn’t perform or recognize same-sex marriages. Its leader, Patriarch Kirill, has been supportive of moves by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government to implement anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The NHL also champions the You Can Play Project, which aims to ensure equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation. The NHL has never had an openly gay active player. You Can Play co-founder Brian Kitts said in a statement that “religion and support for fans and teammates aren’t mutually exclusive.”

The NHL said that clubs “decide whom to celebrate, when and how” and that players “are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Tortorella said Provorov knew “he was going to have some blow back.”

“Provy’s not out there banging a drum against Pride night,” he said. “He felt strongly with his beliefs and he stayed with it.”

The Flyers have only 19 wins but have won four of five headed into Thursday’s game against Chicago and are 8-2 since an overtime win Dec. 29 at San Jose.

Tortorella insisted the lingering affects of Pride night would not splinter the locker room.

“Not for a second,” Tortorella said. “The meeting at the end of the game, the 15, 20 minutes we spent together was very healthy. Really good process in a very important situation. To me, it bonds the team going through something like that. I’m not concerned about speculation of a team splitting up. Not a chance.”

Lightning’s Stamkos scores 500th NHL goal against Canucks

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 1:04 AM EST
Tampa Bay Lightning v Vancouver Canucks
Getty Images
2 Comments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal. The 32-year-old center took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap in past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin to open the scoring 4:40 into the first period on Wednesday.

Players poured out of the Lightning bench and mobbed Stamkos in the corner as the crowd cheered.

He’s the third active skater to score 500 goals, following Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

Selected first overall by the Lightning in the 2008 draft, Stamkos has played all 15 seasons of his NHL career for Tampa Bay and amassed 1,022 points (500 goals, 522 assists) over 965 regular-season appearances.

The Markham, Ontario, native won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the club in 2020 and 2021 and took the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal scorer in 2010 and 2012.

 

Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 5:55 PM EST
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

They filed for bankruptcy Dec. 30, months after a Wisconsin company sued Lehner for $4 million, claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make any payments last year on a business loan.

Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.

Solarcode in January 2022 agreed to a four-year repayment plan with Eclipse Service but missed its first five payments, leading the Wisconsin company in late June 2022 to sue in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

An attorney for Lehner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Lehner’s debts also included missed payments for a collection of rare snakes he purchased for $1.2 million in 2017, according to the bankruptcy filing. Lehner keeps the snakes at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

He and his wife, Donya, estimate their assets are worth up to $10 million.

Lehner, 31, signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights in 2020, but the Swedish hockey player has spent the 2022-23 season recovering from hip surgery.

Wild sign Matt Boldy to 7-year, $49M contract extension

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 12:03 PM EST
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
9 Comments

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal.

Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the contract that kicks in next season. The 21-year-old was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Wild paid up to extend him before he reached the 100-game mark in the NHL.

“It’s early in his career, but we just feel that Matt is going to be one of the cornerstones of our organization,” general manager Bill Guerin said on a video call with reporters.

The native of Milford, Massachusetts, has 68 points in 89 regular-season games, including 29 points in 42 games this season. He scored one goal in Minnesota’s playoff series last spring.

Boldy followed Buffalo’s Tage Thompson, New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Dallas’ Jason Robertson as the latest rising star in the league to get a long-term deal earlier than usual.

The Wild will have to make more difficult roster decisions this summer because of a salary-cap crunch prompted by the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, but the option of settling for a less-expensive bridge contract with Boldy wasn’t necessary for Guerin.

“We came out of the gates within the same range, and it was a good negotiation and we’re happy to have it done,” Guerin said. “Any time you have the ability to work out a fair deal with a player like Matt, we have to take advantage of being able to do that.”

Stanley Cup champion Avalanche search for way out of rut

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
Getty Images
1 Comment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mikko Rantanen unlaced his skates after practice and leaned back at his locker as he contemplated a season that’s on thin ice.

“There’s time,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said of getting the defending Stanley Cup champions back on course. “But not too much time.”

Maybe it’s the long list of injuries finally catching up with the Avalanche. Or perhaps it’s the toll from last season when they played into the summer to earn the franchise’s third Stanley Cup trophy. But the cold, hard reality is this: Colorado (20-17-3) is currently on the outside of the playoff picture at the halfway point of the season.

There’s plenty of season left, of course, to avoid joining the company of teams that have failed to make the playoffs the following season to defend their title. It’s a list that includes the 2015 Los Angeles Kings (winners in `14) and the 2007 Carolina Hurricanes (’06 champs) since the salary cap era started in 2005.

“It’s tough right now,” Rantanen said. “We’re working hard, but just feel like it’s not coming our way right now.”

The Avalanche had lost seven of their last eight heading into a game against Ottawa. They’ve tried just about everything to break out of their funk – players’ only meetings, vigorous practices, detailed film study – but nothing has done the trick.

It’s the opposite of last season, when Colorado rarely experienced any sort of prolonged skid (the Avalanche did lose four straight near the end of the year but already had the West race well in hand).

“I think they’re down. They’re down, because they want to win,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said of his team. “But I don’t think it’s a crazy amount of frustration.”

The Avalanche have certainly been hit hard by injuries this season. They’re currently without captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Valeri Nichushkin, along with defensemen Josh Manson and Bowen Byram.

Nichushkin, Manson and Byram all went through skating drills in an adjacent rink as the Avalanche prepared for practice.

But they’re not ready for a return. Not quite yet.

Another blow on the injury front: Bednar said forward Darren Helm will miss some time with a lower-body injury. He was sidelined the opening 35 games due to the same injury.

In addition, there remains no timetable on Landeskog, who underwent knee surgery in October.

“We miss him for sure,” Bednar recently said. “He’s a real good asset for our team, obviously.”

To date, Colorado has utilized 38 different players this season, which is one away from of matching the Avalanche mark for most used in a single season. It’s been a constant stream of young players joining the Avalanche from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. But they’re not using injuries as any sort of excuse.

“We know what to do. We’re very prepared in terms of how we need to play and how we need to execute on a nightly basis,” forward Andrew Cogliano said. “Really, it comes within us. It comes within the guys in the room. We’ve got to dig in and find a way to get out of it.”

NOTES: All-Star defenseman Cale Makar received a maintenance day. He’s logged 30 or more minutes of ice time in three of the last four games. … Rantanen leads the team in goals (27) and points (51). It’s why Makar has been campaigning to get Rantanen into this year’s All-Star Game through the fan vote. “He should have been our first selection on our team,” said Makar, who was selected to the All-Star Game. “I have no doubt fans will get him in.”