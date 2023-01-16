Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 5:55 PM EST
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

They filed for bankruptcy Dec. 30, months after a Wisconsin company sued Lehner for $4 million, claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make any payments last year on a business loan.

Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.

Solarcode in January 2022 agreed to a four-year repayment plan with Eclipse Service but missed its first five payments, leading the Wisconsin company in late June 2022 to sue in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

An attorney for Lehner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Lehner’s debts also included missed payments for a collection of rare snakes he purchased for $1.2 million in 2017, according to the bankruptcy filing. Lehner keeps the snakes at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

He and his wife, Donya, estimate their assets are worth up to $10 million.

Lehner, 31, signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights in 2020, but the Swedish hockey player has spent the 2022-23 season recovering from hip surgery.

Wild sign Matt Boldy to 7-year, $49M contract extension

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 12:03 PM EST
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal.

Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the contract that kicks in next season. The 21-year-old was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Wild paid up to extend him before he reached the 100-game mark in the NHL.

“It’s early in his career, but we just feel that Matt is going to be one of the cornerstones of our organization,” general manager Bill Guerin said on a video call with reporters.

The native of Milford, Massachusetts, has 68 points in 89 regular-season games, including 29 points in 42 games this season. He scored one goal in Minnesota’s playoff series last spring.

Boldy followed Buffalo’s Tage Thompson, New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Dallas’ Jason Robertson as the latest rising star in the league to get a long-term deal earlier than usual.

The Wild will have to make more difficult roster decisions this summer because of a salary-cap crunch prompted by the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, but the option of settling for a less-expensive bridge contract with Boldy wasn’t necessary for Guerin.

“We came out of the gates within the same range, and it was a good negotiation and we’re happy to have it done,” Guerin said. “Any time you have the ability to work out a fair deal with a player like Matt, we have to take advantage of being able to do that.”

Stanley Cup champion Avalanche search for way out of rut

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
Getty Images
1 Comment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mikko Rantanen unlaced his skates after practice and leaned back at his locker as he contemplated a season that’s on thin ice.

“There’s time,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said of getting the defending Stanley Cup champions back on course. “But not too much time.”

Maybe it’s the long list of injuries finally catching up with the Avalanche. Or perhaps it’s the toll from last season when they played into the summer to earn the franchise’s third Stanley Cup trophy. But the cold, hard reality is this: Colorado (20-17-3) is currently on the outside of the playoff picture at the halfway point of the season.

There’s plenty of season left, of course, to avoid joining the company of teams that have failed to make the playoffs the following season to defend their title. It’s a list that includes the 2015 Los Angeles Kings (winners in `14) and the 2007 Carolina Hurricanes (’06 champs) since the salary cap era started in 2005.

“It’s tough right now,” Rantanen said. “We’re working hard, but just feel like it’s not coming our way right now.”

The Avalanche had lost seven of their last eight heading into a game against Ottawa. They’ve tried just about everything to break out of their funk – players’ only meetings, vigorous practices, detailed film study – but nothing has done the trick.

It’s the opposite of last season, when Colorado rarely experienced any sort of prolonged skid (the Avalanche did lose four straight near the end of the year but already had the West race well in hand).

“I think they’re down. They’re down, because they want to win,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said of his team. “But I don’t think it’s a crazy amount of frustration.”

The Avalanche have certainly been hit hard by injuries this season. They’re currently without captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Valeri Nichushkin, along with defensemen Josh Manson and Bowen Byram.

Nichushkin, Manson and Byram all went through skating drills in an adjacent rink as the Avalanche prepared for practice.

But they’re not ready for a return. Not quite yet.

Another blow on the injury front: Bednar said forward Darren Helm will miss some time with a lower-body injury. He was sidelined the opening 35 games due to the same injury.

In addition, there remains no timetable on Landeskog, who underwent knee surgery in October.

“We miss him for sure,” Bednar recently said. “He’s a real good asset for our team, obviously.”

To date, Colorado has utilized 38 different players this season, which is one away from of matching the Avalanche mark for most used in a single season. It’s been a constant stream of young players joining the Avalanche from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. But they’re not using injuries as any sort of excuse.

“We know what to do. We’re very prepared in terms of how we need to play and how we need to execute on a nightly basis,” forward Andrew Cogliano said. “Really, it comes within us. It comes within the guys in the room. We’ve got to dig in and find a way to get out of it.”

NOTES: All-Star defenseman Cale Makar received a maintenance day. He’s logged 30 or more minutes of ice time in three of the last four games. … Rantanen leads the team in goals (27) and points (51). It’s why Makar has been campaigning to get Rantanen into this year’s All-Star Game through the fan vote. “He should have been our first selection on our team,” said Makar, who was selected to the All-Star Game. “I have no doubt fans will get him in.”

Flames’ Walker Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

Associated PressJan 13, 2023, 8:21 AM EST
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ST. LOUIS — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal.

Duehr’s first goal for Calgary broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.

“This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said.

Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Dube broke a 1-all tie, scoring with 9:10 left in regulation and added an empty-netter in the final minutes. Blake Coleman pushed the lead to 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season with 3:56 left.

Calgary has recorded points in 16 of its last 19 games.

Duehr took a pass from Nazem Kadri late in the second period and wristed a shot past goalie Thomas Greiss, who had stopped 61 successive shots over his last three games. Kadri set up the goal with a pinpoint pass on a 2-on-1 breakout.

Calgary coach Darryl Sutter got a thrill out of seeing, Duehr get his first goal.

“Good for the young man,” Sutter said. “It’s awesome. Everybody always remembers their first.”

Maybe not Duehr.

“I think I blacked out,’ Duehr said. “It was a pretty cool feeling. Something you dream about.”

Duehr was called up over the weekend and made the second start of his career. He played in one game for the Flames in 2021.

“It was special to see the grin on his face,” Dube said. “I train with him and I know him pretty well. I’m happy for him. It’s a special night for sure. You enjoy it when someone does that. It was awesome, especially a big goal like that.”

Duehr’s goal seemed to ignite his teammates. Calgary scored three third-period goals in a span of 5:49.

Vladar, who wears No. 80, improved to 7-4-4 this season.

Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis, which had won eight of its last nine against the Flames, including a 4-3 overtime decision.

Dube picked up a loose puck in the slot and broke a 1-all tie with his eighth goal of the season. He scored into an empty net with 3:21 left.

“We played a full 60 (minutes,)” Dube said.

Kadri was booed throughout the game. Last year, as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, he collided with St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series and ended Binnington’s season.

The Blues are without Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) and Ryan O'Reilly (foot) for four to six weeks.

Greiss made 36 saves and kept his team in the game over the first three periods.

“He was phenomenal tonight,” Neighbours said. “It’s a little frustrating.”

SIGHTSEEING

Calgary coach Darryl Sutter and his staff went to see the Budweiser Clydesdale horses on a day off in downtown St. Louis.

EXTRA DUTY NOT SO FUN

The Flames lead the NHL with 12 overtime games. They lost to Chicago in OT before dropping a 4-3 extra-session decision to the Blues. The Flames are 2-6 in OT periods and 1-3 in shootouts.

UP NEXT

Flames: Continue a five-game trip in Dallas.

Blues: Face Tampa Bay in the third of seven successive home games.

Senators extend Coyotes’ losing streak to 7 games

Associated PressJan 13, 2023, 1:08 AM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

TEMPE, Ariz. — Mark Kastelic spent the build-up to the game with family and friends. He signed a hockey stick for a kid during pregame warmups, something he rarely does.

When the puck wasn’t in play, Kastelic found himself sneaking peeks into the crowd, even finding his mom in the corner.

Kastelic’s first NHL game in his hometown was going to be memorable no matter what. He added the perfect topper to a perfect day by scoring the winning goal.

Kastelic scored in the third period to give Ottawa a two-goal lead and the Senators held on to beat his hometown Arizona Coyotes 5-3.

“It’s very surreal,” Kastelic said. “I’ve dreamed about this moment since I was a kid. You kind of have a lot of ups and downs along the way, and I’m finally here. It was really special.”

The Senators jumped out to an early two-goal lead and spent the rest of the night fighting off the pesky Coyotes.

Brady Tkachuk, another Arizona native, and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona All-Star Clayton Keller‘s cross-checking game misconduct.

The Coyotes cut two-goal deficits in half three times, the last on Barrett Hayton‘s backhander with 2:44 left. Arizona then pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and sent a flurry of shots at Anton Forsberg, but Artem Zub scored on an empty net to end it.

Alex DeBrincat also scored and Forsberg stopped 27 shots.

“It’s hard to win in this league,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “We’ve been in those games where we’ve been beat up on the shot clock and you just stay in the game. You can’t cheat.”

The Coyotes made them work for it.

Arizona fought back from a shaky, penalty-filled first period with scrappiness and timely goals. The Coyotes came up just short, stretching their losing streak to seven games.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. Vejmelka had 42 saves.

“We put an effort in tonight and came up a little short,” Crouse said. “We’re going through a tough stretch and we’ve got to crack it.”

Tkachuk scored midway through the first period, punching in a rebound that popped high in the air. Keller was then sent off for retaliating after Erik Brannstrom hit him twice with his stick.

Brassard scored midway through the five-minute penalty, punching in a loose puck after his redirect went under Vejmelka. The Coyotes challenged for goaltender interference, but it was upheld upon review.

“It was a tough call, but we thought we had to try because it was a turning point in the game,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “The guys reacted really well.”

Guenther scored on a power play midway through the second period by lifting a shot from the right circle over Forsberg’s stick shoulder.

DeBrincat gave Ottawa two-goal lead again late in the third period, jabbing at a puck underneath Vejmelka until he forced it into the goal.

The Coyotes still had some fight left.

Arizona withstood a lengthy shift in their own end and Crouse cut Ottawa’s lead to 3-2 with a tap-in goal on a pass from Nick Bjugstad.

Kastelic scored midway through the third period, redirecting a pass from Jake Sanderson after the Coyotes turned it over behind their goal.

It ended up being the winning goal – in his hometown, no less.

SMITH’S 100TH

Smith was hired in 2019 after Guy Boucher was fired the season before.

The progress has been slow, but Smith did reach a milestone Thursday night: 100 career wins.

“It probably took me a little longer than I wanted, but here’s hoping for many more,” said Smith, who’s 100-123-27 in four seasons with Ottaway.

NOTES: Coyotes D Troy Strecher played his 400th NHL game. … Ottawa F Mathieu Joseph was with the team in Arizona, but didn’t play. He’s been out since Dec. 8 with a lower-body injury. … Vejmelka is 0-5 and allowed 21 goals in January … The Senators ended a four-game losing streak in Arizona. … Arizona D Shayne Gostisbehere was hit with a 10-minute game misconduct after Zub’s goal.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Colorado.

Coyotes: At Minnesota.