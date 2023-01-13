Flames’ Walker Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

Associated PressJan 13, 2023, 8:21 AM EST
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. LOUIS — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal.

Duehr’s first goal for Calgary broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.

“This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said.

Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Dube broke a 1-all tie, scoring with 9:10 left in regulation and added an empty-netter in the final minutes. Blake Coleman pushed the lead to 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season with 3:56 left.

Calgary has recorded points in 16 of its last 19 games.

Duehr took a pass from Nazem Kadri late in the second period and wristed a shot past goalie Thomas Greiss, who had stopped 61 successive shots over his last three games. Kadri set up the goal with a pinpoint pass on a 2-on-1 breakout.

Calgary coach Darryl Sutter got a thrill out of seeing, Duehr get his first goal.

“Good for the young man,” Sutter said. “It’s awesome. Everybody always remembers their first.”

Maybe not Duehr.

“I think I blacked out,’ Duehr said. “It was a pretty cool feeling. Something you dream about.”

Duehr was called up over the weekend and made the second start of his career. He played in one game for the Flames in 2021.

“It was special to see the grin on his face,” Dube said. “I train with him and I know him pretty well. I’m happy for him. It’s a special night for sure. You enjoy it when someone does that. It was awesome, especially a big goal like that.”

Duehr’s goal seemed to ignite his teammates. Calgary scored three third-period goals in a span of 5:49.

Vladar, who wears No. 80, improved to 7-4-4 this season.

Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis, which had won eight of its last nine against the Flames, including a 4-3 overtime decision.

Dube picked up a loose puck in the slot and broke a 1-all tie with his eighth goal of the season. He scored into an empty net with 3:21 left.

“We played a full 60 (minutes,)” Dube said.

Kadri was booed throughout the game. Last year, as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, he collided with St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series and ended Binnington’s season.

The Blues are without Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) and Ryan O'Reilly (foot) for four to six weeks.

Greiss made 36 saves and kept his team in the game over the first three periods.

“He was phenomenal tonight,” Neighbours said. “It’s a little frustrating.”

SIGHTSEEING

Calgary coach Darryl Sutter and his staff went to see the Budweiser Clydesdale horses on a day off in downtown St. Louis.

EXTRA DUTY NOT SO FUN

The Flames lead the NHL with 12 overtime games. They lost to Chicago in OT before dropping a 4-3 extra-session decision to the Blues. The Flames are 2-6 in OT periods and 1-3 in shootouts.

UP NEXT

Flames: Continue a five-game trip in Dallas.

Blues: Face Tampa Bay in the third of seven successive home games.

Senators extend Coyotes’ losing streak to 7 games

Associated PressJan 13, 2023, 1:08 AM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

TEMPE, Ariz. — Mark Kastelic spent the build-up to the game with family and friends. He signed a hockey stick for a kid during pregame warmups, something he rarely does.

When the puck wasn’t in play, Kastelic found himself sneaking peeks into the crowd, even finding his mom in the corner.

Kastelic’s first NHL game in his hometown was going to be memorable no matter what. He added the perfect topper to a perfect day by scoring the winning goal.

Kastelic scored in the third period to give Ottawa a two-goal lead and the Senators held on to beat his hometown Arizona Coyotes 5-3.

“It’s very surreal,” Kastelic said. “I’ve dreamed about this moment since I was a kid. You kind of have a lot of ups and downs along the way, and I’m finally here. It was really special.”

The Senators jumped out to an early two-goal lead and spent the rest of the night fighting off the pesky Coyotes.

Brady Tkachuk, another Arizona native, and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona All-Star Clayton Keller‘s cross-checking game misconduct.

The Coyotes cut two-goal deficits in half three times, the last on Barrett Hayton‘s backhander with 2:44 left. Arizona then pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and sent a flurry of shots at Anton Forsberg, but Artem Zub scored on an empty net to end it.

Alex DeBrincat also scored and Forsberg stopped 27 shots.

“It’s hard to win in this league,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “We’ve been in those games where we’ve been beat up on the shot clock and you just stay in the game. You can’t cheat.”

The Coyotes made them work for it.

Arizona fought back from a shaky, penalty-filled first period with scrappiness and timely goals. The Coyotes came up just short, stretching their losing streak to seven games.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. Vejmelka had 42 saves.

“We put an effort in tonight and came up a little short,” Crouse said. “We’re going through a tough stretch and we’ve got to crack it.”

Tkachuk scored midway through the first period, punching in a rebound that popped high in the air. Keller was then sent off for retaliating after Erik Brannstrom hit him twice with his stick.

Brassard scored midway through the five-minute penalty, punching in a loose puck after his redirect went under Vejmelka. The Coyotes challenged for goaltender interference, but it was upheld upon review.

“It was a tough call, but we thought we had to try because it was a turning point in the game,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “The guys reacted really well.”

Guenther scored on a power play midway through the second period by lifting a shot from the right circle over Forsberg’s stick shoulder.

DeBrincat gave Ottawa two-goal lead again late in the third period, jabbing at a puck underneath Vejmelka until he forced it into the goal.

The Coyotes still had some fight left.

Arizona withstood a lengthy shift in their own end and Crouse cut Ottawa’s lead to 3-2 with a tap-in goal on a pass from Nick Bjugstad.

Kastelic scored midway through the third period, redirecting a pass from Jake Sanderson after the Coyotes turned it over behind their goal.

It ended up being the winning goal – in his hometown, no less.

SMITH’S 100TH

Smith was hired in 2019 after Guy Boucher was fired the season before.

The progress has been slow, but Smith did reach a milestone Thursday night: 100 career wins.

“It probably took me a little longer than I wanted, but here’s hoping for many more,” said Smith, who’s 100-123-27 in four seasons with Ottaway.

NOTES: Coyotes D Troy Strecher played his 400th NHL game. … Ottawa F Mathieu Joseph was with the team in Arizona, but didn’t play. He’s been out since Dec. 8 with a lower-body injury. … Vejmelka is 0-5 and allowed 21 goals in January … The Senators ended a four-game losing streak in Arizona. … Arizona D Shayne Gostisbehere was hit with a 10-minute game misconduct after Zub’s goal.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Colorado.

Coyotes: At Minnesota.

Montgomery, Brind’Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

Associated PressJan 11, 2023, 2:49 PM EST
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida.

Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the league standings at 68 points and on pace to break the record for the best regular season in NHL history. DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tied for first in the Western Conference.

All three are in their first year with a new team after DeBoer was fired by Vegas and Cassidy by Boston. DeBoer coached the Pacific in the annual All-Star Weekend skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament last year in Las Vegas.

Montgomery’s last head job was with Dallas before he was fired in 2019 for unprofessional conduct, and his rehab and return with the Bruins has been one of the best stories in hockey.

Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division in his fifth season in charge and are cruising toward a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

The NHL’s hockey operations department chose one All-Star from each team. Fans are voting for the other 12, who will be announced Jan. 19.

Sizzling Pastrnak’s hat trick sends Bruins past Ducks, 7-1

Associated PressJan 9, 2023, 2:26 AM EST
bruins ducks
Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ANAHEIM, Calif. — David Pastrnak had three goals and an assist, Hampus Lindholm scored a goal in his Anaheim homecoming, and the Boston Bruins completed a perfect three-game road trip with a 7-1 victory over the Ducks on Sunday night.

David Krejci had a goal and two assists before Brad Marchand, Lindholm and Charlie Coyle added third-period goals for the first-place Bruins. Boston has won four straight overall after trouncing California’s three NHL teams by a combined 16-5 over the past four days.

“Our defense is playing well, and all four lines are rolling, and we’ve got two great goaltenders,” Pastrnak said after the Bruins (32-4-4) boosted their overall NHL lead to 11 points over Toronto and Carolina. “We’re doing great and playing for each other.”

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves to back Pastrnak, who has 32 goals in 40 games this season after securing his 13th career hat trick. He scored a whopping seven goals in the Bruins’ three West Coast games, and this outburst in Anaheim was yet another indication the Czech winger is about to get a monster contract, either before or after he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

“I had some good looks and I was able to capitalize,” Pastrnak said. “Unbelievable trip for us. Now let’s go home.”

Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 35 shots for the Ducks, who failed to secure their first three-game winning streak since November 2021. Last-place Anaheim dropped to 3-4-1 on its franchise-record, 10-game homestand.

“In the first two periods, I was OK with the effort,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “In the third, we just unscrewed our brains.”

After Pastrnak secured the sixth 30-goal season of his career with a first-period score, he wrapped his hat trick with two goals 17 seconds apart in the second period. He put a power-play goal between Gibson’s legs and followed it with a breakaway goal, sending dozens of hats flying onto the Orange County ice from Bruins fans.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Pastrnak is “elite. Creative. He’s like an artist in the different ways he scores. … I would have broke my ankle if I was the goalie (on the third goal).”

Pastrnak is no stranger to prolific performances against the Ducks: He scored a career-best four goals on Anaheim in Boston in October 2019.

Ducks fans gave a warm welcome home to Lindholm, the longtime Anaheim defenseman who was traded to Boston last spring when new general manager Pat Verbeek decided not to sign him to a long-term contract. Lindholm, the sixth overall pick by the Ducks in 2012, is third in franchise history among defensemen in points, goals, assists and blocked shots.

Lindholm immediately got an eight-year, $52 million deal from the Bruins, and the Swede has been worth it: He left his homecoming game with an impressive 28 points and a plus-29 rating.

“It was a great moment,” Lindholm said of the tribute video and standing ovation for him in the first period. “This place is special to me, but now I’m on to a new chapter that I’m really excited about.”

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead less than four minutes in from the top of the left circle with a quick wrist shot past Gibson, who was screened by teammate John Klingberg.

Zegras, who scored 36 points in his one season at Boston University, scored his 12th goal of the season on a nasty one-timer late in the first.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Seattle on Thursday.

Ducks: Host Edmonton on Wednesday.

Backstrom, Wilson return as Capitals blank Blue Jackets, 1-0

Associated PressJan 9, 2023, 2:23 AM EST
capitals blue jackets
Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday night.

It marked the first time Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs in May. Both underwent major procedures in the offseason – Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery and Wilson had ACL surgery.

Following nearly eight months of rehabilitation, both were cleared to make their long-awaited returns and were integrated quickly into the top six. Backstrom slotted in as the first-line center between Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary while Wilson played on the second-line right wing with Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Both also got time on the power play, with Backstrom running the half-wall on the top unit and Wilson getting a look on the second unit.

Darcy Kuemper continued his strong play between the pipes as he made 37 saves and held off the swarming Blue Jackets for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.

Despite the Capitals getting two of their stars back in the mix, the ice wasn’t exactly tilted in their favor, as Columbus, coming off a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, dominated in shots on goal and limited Washington’s chances at 5-on-5 and on the man advantage. However, Erik Gustafsson‘s goal just 2:43 minutes into the game secured the win for the Capitals.

Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for Columbus, who have now dropped 10 of the last 12 games.

NOTES: Gustafsson scored his seventh goal of the season, all of them in the last 11 games. … Garnet Hathaway and Gavin Bayreuther dropped the gloves in the first period … Anthony Mantha was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Capitals tenure, as he and Nicolas Aube-Kubel sat out with Backstrom and Wilson returning.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Capitals: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday in the first half of a home-and-home series.