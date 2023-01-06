Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 8:44 PM EST
seattle kraken
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title.

Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team because of his age. Spending the season with Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley was not an option.

“We’re very proud of Shane’s performance at the World Juniors, helping captain Team Canada to a gold medal,” Seattle general manger Ron Francis said. “He has a bright NHL career ahead of him with the Kraken and now has an opportunity to lead his junior team as they compete for a Memorial Cup.”

Wright was the No. 4 overall pick in last summer’s draft, falling to the Kraken after he was expected to be one of the top two selections entering the draft.

Wright had one goal and one assist in his eight games with Seattle, but struggled to break into the lineup as the Kraken enjoyed an unexpected run of success early in the season. Seattle is third in the Pacific Division nearing the midpoint of the season and Wright’s playing time and chances to develop at the NHL level the rest of the season were likely going to be minimal.

Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 12:21 AM EST
nhl all star team
Randy Litzinger/Getty Images
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night.

Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.

The league’s hockey operations department picked the first 32 All-Stars, one from each team. Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it – three skaters and a goalie from each division – with a Twitter component involved for the first time.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP Cale Makar from the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche was also among those chosen. Vegas’ Logan Thompson was the first rookie goaltender to make an All-Star team since Anaheim’s John Gibson in 2016.

All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 3-4 in South Florida.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Ovechkin, Crosby, G Igor Shesterkin (N.Y. Rangers), F Brock Nelson (N.Y. Islanders), F Jack Hughes (New Jersey), F Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina), F Johnny Gaudreau (Columbus), F Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

F Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), F Tage Thompson (Buffalo), G Linus Ullmark (Boston), F Dylan Larkin (Detroit), F Matthew Tkachuk (Florida), F Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), F Mitch Marner (Toronto), F Nick Suzuki (Montreal)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Makar, F Jason Robertson (Dallas), F Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), F Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis), F Clayton Keller (Arizona), D Seth Jones (Chicago), D Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), G Juuse Saros (Nashville)

PACIFIC DIVISION

Thompson, F Connor McDavid (Edmonton), F Matty Beniers (Seattle), F Troy Terry (Anaheim), F Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles), F Nazem Kadri (Calgary), F Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), D Erik Karlsson (San Jose)

NHL evolves its plan, prep for terrifying cardiac events

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 12:14 AM EST
nhl
Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images
1 Comment

The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community.

Five players in the NHL over the past 25 years who collapsed during a game – terrifying scenes that stopped play while people scrambled to help – were diagnosed with a heart-related issue of some kind.

Big defenseman Chris Pronger went down after taking a puck to the chest. Jiri Fischer, Rich Peverley and Jay Bouwmeester all collapsed on the bench. Ondrej Pavelec went down on the ice.

All recovered – a couple of them went on to play for years – and the incidents prompted the NHL to adjust procedures to prepare for and handle cardiac events, rare as they may be.

“It allows you to make sure that your protocols are working,” said Pronger, who suffered from the condition commotio cordis when he took a slap shot to the chest during a playoff game in Detroit in 1998. “You’re able to kind of see where things went right, where things went wrong and you’re able to really kind of dig in and enhance or say, `No, this is exactly what we planned for, this is exactly what happened and this is how we’re supposed to manage and take care of these situations.”‘

Hockey has had enough of these situations to make doctors and trainers ready for handling the next one.

The NHL’s emergency action plan requires at least three physicians, two ambulances and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all arenas, which now have removable benches to clear space for medical attention.

It’s a plan that has evolved: electrocardiogram (EKG) tests first became mandatory for players in 1998, and in 2005 a doctor was simply required to be within 50 feet of the benches and AEDs to be in close proximity.

After Peverley collapsed during a game in Dallas in March 2014, the NHL required the doctor on hand to be an active, trained specialist in emergency management. In the years since, there have been enhancements in cardiac life-support capabilities and additional provisions for CPR and cardiopulmonary rehearsals involving paramedics and arena staff.

“The single most important thing is that everybody involved in either a practice or a competition is aware of an emergency action plan, and that includes an ability to recognize a cardiac arrest, to initiate CPR as quickly as possible and to get access to an AED as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Ben Levine, a professor of internal medicine and cardiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center who treated Peverley. “The quicker you can initiate that cascade of events, the more likely there is to be a successful outcome.”

University of Alberta Dr. Terry DeFreitas said 2 minutes is the ideal response time to begin CPR and the use of an AED. She said she believes it helps medical personnel to know the arena and for ambulances to be close to the ice.

“That doesn’t give you a lot of time at all,” DeFreitas said.

Quick work from trainers like the Blues’ Ray Barile with Pronger and again with Bouwmeester in February 2020 and Detroit’s Anthony Colucci with Fischer may have saved the players’ lives. Now there’s a blueprint for how to respond within seconds.

Retired defenseman Mathieu Schneider, who was next to Fischer when his teammate collapsed in 2005, said medical staffs deserve a lot of credit.

“I really think we’re at a place, a point in time now, where we’re prepared for almost anything that can happen within a game situation,” said Schneider, who serves as special assistant to the NHLPA executive director.

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League in 2008 saw 19-year-old New York Rangers prospect Alexei Cherepanov die of heart failure during a game. At the time, there was no ambulance on site and no working defibrillator. Afterward, the league took steps to mandate not only those changes but require comprehensive physicals for players and more.

“The KHL certainly learned lessons there, especially if they were going to get players at that point in time to come over there,” said John Davidson, who has spent nearly five decades in hockey and is now president of hockey operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Davidson took plenty of pucks to the chest and neck as an NHL goaltender from 1973-82 and was a broadcaster at the game when Pronger was struck. Davidson has grown to appreciate the amount of work that goes into protecting players.

“It’s a major part of what we do,” Davidson said. “We don’t just show up, drop the puck, play the game and go home. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes, and I feel very comfortable with the standard of safety that we have with the NHL.”

The NFL will now look at how Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was handled, much like the NHL studied its cases to see what can improve.

“That’s the key to doing anything well,” Levine said. “See what happened in your event or another event, ask, `What do we do, and can we do that better?”‘

Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 12:07 AM EST
saros predators
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. — The shots came at such a rapid pace that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros didn’t have a chance to assess the chaos in front of him.

Just make the next save.

Saros racked up a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

“It was a sweaty night, but nice to get the win,” said Saros, selected to the NHL All-Star Game a few hours earlier.

Saros matched the third-most saves in NHL history. He stopped all 28 shots in the third.

“He made multiple big saves,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “He’s one of the stars of our team. He played like that.”

The 67 shots for Carolina marked a franchise record. The previous high was 65 when, as the Hartford Whalers, the team beat Toronto on March 15, 1984.

“You’ve got to win the game,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “What you’ve got to do is give credit where credit is due. That guy played as good a game in the net that you’re ever going to see.”

Saros didn’t mind the workload.

“I’m fine,” he said. “That’s why we practice.”

Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Cody Glass also scored for Nashville, which has a four-game point streak. Colton Sissons had an empty-net goal, and Alexandre Carrier provided two assists.

Paul Stastny, Brady Skjei and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina. Brett Pesce had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 20 shots.

The Hurricanes, who had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night against the New York Rangers, have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 6 and 9.

This one stung because what seemed like domination went for naught.

“We had the puck most of the game,” Staal said. “We definitely have to regroup and get back on it. It’s two in a row. We have to find a way to get on the right side of it.”

Saros was up to the task while facing Carolina’s power play in the final four minutes and he handled a 6-on-5 situation until Sissons’ empty-netter with 2.9 seconds left.

“He’s an All-Star for a reason,” Jankowski said.

The Predators responded to each of Carolina’s three goals with a tying tally within three minutes. Nashville scored three times on its first 12 shots. The Hurricanes held a 31-12 edge in shots after Glass’ fourth goal of the season and second in two games.

“It can’t be pretty every night, but you have to dig some out,” Ekholm said.

The Predators were proud that they executed well enough on offense to overcome what was happening at the other end.

“Anytime we get down like that, we know what we’re capable of,” Jankowski said.

The goals for Stastny and Forsberg came on power plays. Skjei’s goal was on a 4-on-4 situation 35 seconds into the second period.

“The pace of the game, they put some pressure on, obviously,” Hynes said. “We turned some pucks over that allowed them to (go) on the attack a little bit more.

“Carolina always plays that way. They shoot a lot of pucks. Especially behind, you knew it was going to be a hard push from them.”

WELCOME ABOARD

Left wing Max Pacioretty made his Carolina debut, skating on the fourth line in his first game of the season.

“My energy was there,” he said.

Pacioretty launched six shots on goal.

“Just want him to get up to game speed as quickly as possible,” Brind’Amour said before the game. “Then he’s going to have that adjustment period to what we’re doing.”

Pacioretty was a key offseason acquisition for the Hurricanes, who dealt for him from Vegas. In August, he underwent surgery for a torn Achilles and was expected to miss up to six months.

He entered with 226 goals in 626 regular-season games.

ICE MATTERS

Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen missed his first game since the opener with a lower-body injury sustained in the first period Tuesday night. . Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov also was selected to the All-Star Game.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Washington on Friday.

Hurricanes: At Columbus on Saturday.

Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 6:04 PM EST
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic.

DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip.

DeBrusk scored twice in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park – both goals coming after he apparently sustained the lower-body injury when he was struck by teammate Matt Grzelcyk‘s slap shot.

“I did not know that he was actually hurt at all,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I used him in the last minute of play. I was trying to get him his hat trick for the empty net. I did not have any issue or think that there was anything wrong, possibly, with him.”

DeBrusk, 26, has 30 points through 36 games and secured a spot on the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron for the NHL’s top team. Boston has 62 points through 37 games, including a league-leading 24 wins in regulation and a plus-57 goal differential.

“He’s been great for us, scoring big goals,” Boston defenseman Derek Forbort said of DeBrusk. “We’ve got a pretty deep team, though, so I think we’ll be all right.”

David Pastrnak is expected to take DeBrusk’s place on the top line; he leads the Bruins and is tied for sixth in the league with 25 goals.

DeBrusk signed a two-year, $8 million extension in March after having previously requested a trade out of Boston last season. A first-round pick by the Bruins in 2015, he has 108 goals and 98 assists in 357 career games.