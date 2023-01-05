Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 6:04 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic.

DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles.

DeBrusk scored twice in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park – both goals coming after he apparently sustained the lower-body injury when he was struck by teammate Matt Grzelcyk‘s slap shot.

“I did not know that he was actually hurt at all,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I used him in the last minute of play. I was trying to get him his hat trick for the empty net. I did not have any issue or think that there was anything wrong, possibly, with him.”

DeBrusk, 26, has 30 points through 36 games and secured a spot on the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron for the NHL’s top team. Boston has 62 points through 37 games, including a league-leading 24 wins in regulation and a plus-57 goal differential.

“He’s been great for us, scoring big goals,” Boston defenseman Derek Forbort said of DeBrusk. “We’ve got a pretty deep team, though, so I think we’ll be all right.”

David Pastrnak is expected to take DeBrusk’s place on the top line; he leads the Bruins and is tied for sixth in the league with 25 goals.

DeBrusk signed a two-year, $8 million extension in March after having previously requested a trade out of Boston last season. A first-round pick by the Bruins in 2015, he has 108 goals and 98 assists in 357 career games.

Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 2:41 PM EST
CHICAGO — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors.

Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.

The 20-year-old Reichel is one of the organization’s top prospects. He was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reichel has 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games this season with Rockford of the AHL. He has no goals and an assist in 12 career NHL games, including one appearance with Chicago last month.

The 26-year-old Seney has five goals and eight assists in 55 career NHL games with New Jersey and Toronto.

The Blackhawks dressed seven defensemen in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay after forward Tyler Johnson was sidelined by an illness. Then star forward Patrick Kane departed with a lower-body injury.

Chicago has dropped five in a row heading into a game against Arizona. It is just 2-20-1 in its last 23 overall.

Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 12:35 PM EST
NEW YORK — Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old has six goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating in 38 games this season. He ranks fourth in shorthanded time on ice and is one of three Rangers with a shorthanded goal this season.

While salary terms were not disclosed, Vesey signed a one-year contract after training camp for the NHL minimum of $750,000. He might have gotten a little bump as a utility player who fills a number of roles.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2012, Vesey broke into the NHL with the Rangers in 2016 and played with them through 2019. The Boston native also has played for Buffalo, Toronto, Vancouver and New Jersey, collecting 78 goals and 69 assists in 460 games.

Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills’ Damar Hamlin on mind

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 12:34 AM EST
WASHINGTON – Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson‘s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety who remained hospitalized in critical condition in Cincinnati after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s NFL game Monday night against the Bengals.

“What happened last night is something that makes the game itself and any sport secondary, so it was a tough day for all of us,” Adams said in speaking for the organization. “There’s an emotional connection to the city from our team. It was tough, to be honest, this morning, the conversations. But (players) also, I think, know how much our team means to this city and just wanted to be able to go out and do what we could today to put our best foot forward.”

That added up to some incredible symmetry: Thompson scoring three goals, including the third exactly 3 minutes into 3-on-3 OT, on Jan. 3. One of the new faces of the Sabres franchise, Thompson now has 30 goals this season.

Before Thompson shined against Washington, signs bearing Hamlin’s name and the Bills logo lined the glass during pregame warmups. Adams said the idea to wear matching shirts honoring Hamlin came from a conversation among captain Kyle Okposo and others, with players and coaches not speaking to reporters Tuesday because they were still processing the situation.

The Sabres and Bills share the same owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, and consider themselves part of the same organization. Although this was a Buffalo road game, the Capitals paid tribute to Hamlin with a moment of support before the national anthem, which Adams said the team and city appreciated.

“I think what comes through from our players is how much they care about the people in Buffalo,” Adams said. “And I think they also feel that there’s a lot of people that are thinking about a lot more important things than a hockey game, but let’s try to go out there and do our best.”

Thompson had another strong game with four points to reach 55 this season, third in the NHL scoring race. Even after Washington’s Alex Ovechkin had two goals, only Connor McDavid has scored more this season than Thompson.

Alex Tuch also scored off a spinning pass from Thompson, and Tyson Jost tied it in the third period after the Sabres let a 3-1 lead slip away. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen became the 167th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on, but his 28 saves kept Buffalo in the game when the Capitals tilted the ice toward him.

“We turned the puck over too much and they had the jump on us, I thought,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was not a good first, and I thought the second and third, their goaltender played really well.”

Washington lost for just the third time in 14 games. Ovechkin reached 808 goals – 86 back of Wayne Gretzky’s record – and Sonny Milano and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who got winger T.J. Oshie back from a six-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots.

Detroit Red Wings put Jakub Vrana on waivers

Associated PressJan 3, 2023, 4:03 PM EST
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October – one of two games he’s played in this season – and wasn’t in uniform for the next game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

“There’s bigger things than hockey in life and you have to get it in order,” Vrana said last month. “You have to make some decisions that are important in your life and then hockey.”

Vrana was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft. Detroit acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. Last year, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.

Detroit, which is four games over .500, next hosts the New Jersey Devils.