Detroit Red Wings put Jakub Vrana on waivers

Associated PressJan 3, 2023, 4:03 PM EST

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October – one of two games he’s played in this season – and wasn’t in uniform for the next game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

“There’s bigger things than hockey in life and you have to get it in order,” Vrana said last month. “You have to make some decisions that are important in your life and then hockey.”

Vrana was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft. Detroit acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. Last year, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.

Detroit, which is four games over .500, next hosts the New Jersey Devils.

Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 11:59 PM EST
bruins penguins

BOSTON — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park.

Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

“It’s just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It’s something I’ve dreamt about for 14 years, since I saw the first one at home in Sweden. I always dreamt about it. I was always very jealous of the people that have played before me and had the opportunity.”

Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. As the “home” team, the Bruins improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.

Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an injury late in the first period.

“It’s tough to lose a guy that early in the game,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, who didn’t have an update but said the goalie was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

“It was obviously a real competitive game, it was a pretty even game, there was a fine line between winning and losing and we ended up on the wrong side of it tonight,” Sullivan said.

Playing on an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the upper 40s (4 Celsius) early in the game, the Bruins won for the fourth time in the NHL’s 14th annual showcase event that was held at the home of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox in front of a sellout crowd 39,243.

Playing with the stadium lights illuminating the ice, DeBrusk swooped in and banged home the rebound of Taylor Hall‘s backhand shot with 2:24 left.

“This is Fenway Park, Winter Classic, and something you dream of doing,” DeBrusk said. “You dream of scoring in the Winter Classic.”

DeBrusk collected a pass from Brad Marchand at the side of the net seconds after a power play expired, spun in front and slipped it behind DeSmith to tie it at the 7:46 mark of the period.

“The last thing I left them with is: ‘You guys have been the best team in the league and the best third-period team and our first 40 minutes have not been what we’ve wanted. Let’s go turn it around,”‘ Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery told his team before the final period.

Kapanen collected a pass in front from Danton Heinen and shoveled it past Ullmark’s glove as he was falling to his knees 8:40 into the second period for the Penguins’ early lead.

In an interesting twist, the Penguins are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Red Sox. They were sold to the group that’s headed by principle owner John Henry in December of 2021.

Led by Bruins’ home anthem singer Todd Angilly, the crowd sang “Take me out to the Hockey Game” midway into the third period.

During the second-period intermission, there were performers taking trick shots off Fenway’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, which was adorned with the logos of the Bruins, Penguins and Winter Classic.

There was a souvenir foul puck in the second when Ullmark made a save and the puck popped into the air, sailing into the first row of seats behind the Penguins’ dugout.

It was the second Classic in Fenway; Boston beat Philadelphia 2-1 in overtime in 2010.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PUCK

Bruins legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Orr participated in the ceremonial puck drop between Penguins’ captain Sydney Crosby and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron. Orr also took a shot, sliding it to former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, who squatted down and made the catch.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

On a stage set up just outside the visitors’ bullpen in right field – where Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz sent some of his 541 career homers -The Black Keys played during the first intermission.

During a stoppage in the second, the Boston Pops, wearing Winter Classic hats and scarfs, played Sweet Caroline, a staple in the middle of the eighth inning during Red Sox games. They also played during the second intermission.

NOTES: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed the game due to the death of his father in Canada. .. Pittsburgh’s Jarry left with an undisclosed injury late in the opening period after stopping all eight shots. He headed to the dugout en route to the locker room and emergency backup Mike Chiasson got into uniform. . Unlike regular games, when the goaltender leads the team onto the ice, Bergeron was the first one to step out of the dugout when the Bruins made their way from the home dugout. . Pittsburgh played in the first Winter Classic when Crosby scored the winning goal in a shootout with light snow falling against the Sabres in the Buffalo Bills’ home stadium in 2008.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bruins: At the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 6:25 PM EST
nhl winter classic seattle

SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof.

Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.

But the decision to hold the game on the West Coast for the first time required the added safety of the retractable roof at the home field of the Seattle Mariners in case Seattle’s familiar winter rains decide to show up.

“We just want to pause and thank Mariners for their support because with our weather, we needed the potential for a roof and we had the perfect neighbor,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said. “And they not only agreed to do it, they helped us sell up the league and helped us put our best foot forward.”

The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises.

Seattle previously held the expansion draft in the summer before to its debut season. It had been talked about in the past as a host for the NHL draft or an All-Star Game.

But landing the Winter Classic in what will be just the third season of the franchise is a strong endorsement from the NHL.

“I think the league loves what’s happened here,” Leiweke said. “I think the league is thrilled with the ongoing development of the Seattle Kraken and Seattle as a hockey marketplace. We made our case effectively and we’re thrilled. This is a big deal for us.”

The Kraken will become the 29th different NHL franchise to participate in an outdoor game. Only Columbus, Florida and Arizona are yet to participate in an outdoor game.

Vegas previously took part in an outdoor game in 2021 when it faced Colorado on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

T-Mobile Park will be the eighth different baseball stadium to host the game, joining Fenway Park, Citi Field, Target Field, Busch Stadium, Nationals Park, Citizens Bank Park and Wrigley Field.

Even when the roof is closed, the sides of the stadium remain open to the elements. The retractable roof also closes in sections that can be adjusted, which could allow the ice to be covered while keeping other parts open to the elements.

T-Mobile Park is also hosting the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this season on July 11, the second time the Mariners have held the event at the stadium. It’s previously hosted concerts, a college bowl game for one season and WWE’s WrestleMania in 2003.

Lightning sign rookie D Nick Perbix to 2-year extension

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 5:58 PM EST
perbix extension

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning rookie defenseman Nick Perbix signed a $2.25 million, two-year contract extension on Monday.

Perbix, 24, has three goals, five assists and is plus-8 in 29 games this season. He is tied for second in goals among Lightning defensemen and is fourth in scoring,

Perbix was a sixth-round pick, 169th overall, by Tampa Bay in the 2017 draft. The Elk River, Minnesota, native signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning before the start of this season.

Banged-up Blues put O’Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 5:53 PM EST
blues injuries

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race.

The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be out for at least six weeks and Tarasenko for four.

The Blues last week put defenseman Torey Krug on IR with a lower-body injury and the expectation that he would miss the following six weeks.

St. Louis has been ravaged by injuries all season and is in 10th place in the West, five points back of the final playoff spot, nearly halfway through the NHL season.

The latest developments led to the Blues recalling rookie forward Jake Neighbours from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

General manager Doug Armstrong was to address reporters later Monday. O’Reilly and Tarasenko are each in the final year of their contracts and could be dealt before the March 3 trade deadline if new deals aren’t done and Armstrong decides the Blues are sellers.

They haven’t been in quite some time. St. Louis has made the playoffs in 10 of the past 11 seasons and missed out by one point the only other year during that stretch, which including the team winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history in 2019 with O’Reilly and Tarasenko playing key roles.