Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 2:20 AM EST
senators sabres
André Ringuette/Getty Images
0 Comments

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third the Sabres pressed for the equalizer, but Forsberg was up to the challenge. Tage Thompson had a great chance at the halfway mark of the period, but his shot hit the post.

Stutzle iced the game with an empty-net goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

The Sabres took advantage of a bad line change when Mattias Samuelsson made a long pass to Girgensons, sending him in alone. He beat Forsberg with a wrist shot to tie the game at 1.

Midway through the period, Lucchini a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game, jumped on a loose puck in front and scored his first on a power play to make it 2-1.

In the opening minute of the game, Stutzle looked to pass to Brady Tkachuk, but the puck bounced back in his direction and he quickly beat Anderson just 47 seconds in.

The Sabres finished the first with a two-man advantage, but were unable to capitalize and trailed 1-0.

INTERESTING STAT

Drake Batherson needed one point to tie Marian Hossa for third-longest point streak in Senators history. His 12-game point run was the second-longest current streak in the league. But that came to an end Sunday. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid leads the league with 17 games.

NOTES: The Senators remain without defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Nikita Zaitsev. Buffalo’s Alex Tuch has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in his last 19 games.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: At Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Ottawa: Host Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Karlsson gets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks 5-2

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 2:24 AM EST
sharks blackhawks
Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images
0 Comments

CHICAGO — Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and the San Jose Sharks beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Jonah Gadjovich, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Barabanov scored in the second period for San Jose, which had dropped three in a row and six of seven overall. Timo Meier and Evgeny Svechnikov added third-period goals.

Karlsson had two assists, breaking the record he shared with San Jose forwards Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06). The veteran defenseman has two goals and 19 assists during his streak.

Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty scored for Chicago in the opener of a seven-game homestand. The last-place Blackhawks have lost four straight and 12 of 13 overall.

Chicago trailed 3-2 after two, but Meier cleaned up a rebound for his 21st goal 3:52 into the third period and Svechnikov helped put it away with his fourth with 7:05 left.

The crowd at the United Center booed after the final seconds ticked off. The Blackhawks dropped to 5-13-2 at home this season.

San Jose trailed 2-0 in the second before scoring three times in the last five minutes of the period.

Gadjovich was credited with his second of the season off a scramble in front at 15:12. Then Vlasic got his first goal since March 26 when Matt Benning‘s centering pass went off his right skate and into the net at 15:53.

The 35-year-old Vlasic became the second NHL defenseman to score in his 1,200th game, joining Duncan Keith for Edmonton last season. Vlasic’s 77th career goal was initially waved off, but the officials ruled a replay review showed he redirected the puck instead of kicking it home.

Barabanov then gave San Jose a 3-2 lead when he drove to the net and beat Petr Mrazek with a backhand. Barabanov also scored during Saturday night’s 5-2 loss at Dallas.

The outburst for San Jose occurred after offensively challenged Chicago scored twice in the second. Kane beat Kaapo Kahkonen from the slot after the goaltender broke his stick behind the Sharks net. Then Andreas Athanasiou made a great pass to Lafferty for the tap-in at 13:30.

HE’S BACK

Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell skated in his first NHL game since Dec. 23. He replaced Caleb Jones in the lineup.

Mitchell, who turns 24 on Jan. 18, had been a healthy scratch. He was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2017 draft.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Blackhawks: At home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

Associated PressJan 1, 2023, 3:28 PM EST
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

FRISCO, Texas — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars months before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of $3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL.

Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is third on the team with 37 points (25 assists, 12 goals). His +23 rating is the best for the Stars and ranks second in the NHL.

“Joe continues to prove why he is one of the best players in the NHL, and we are fortunate that he will be part of our group for another season,” general manager Jim Nill said. “He embodies what it means to be a professional hockey player with his approach to the game both on and off the ice. Joe’s leadership in the locker room is invaluable and the level of respect that he has throughout the entire league speaks volumes to the man that he is.”

Pavelski spent the first 13 seasons of his career with San Jose before a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency with Dallas. Late last season after he was an All-Star for the fourth time, and just before the end of that initial deal, the Stars signed him to a $5.5 million extension for this season.

Since joining the Stars, he leads the team with 200 points, 122 assists, 38 power-play goals and his +62 rating in his 243 games. He has played in 34 playoff games for Dallas, with 16 goals and nine assists.

Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

Associated PressDec 31, 2022, 11:42 PM EST
lightning coyotes
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday.

Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list.

The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and tied Pat LaFontaine for 89th on the career points list with 1,013.

Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel also scored as the Lightning won their seventh straight home game.

Point set a team record with a goal in eight consecutive home games. Victor Hedman had three assists, and Nikita Kucherov added two helpers to reach 40 assists in 35 games, the fastest in franchise history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, starting for the third time in four days, made 29 saves.

Arizona, which has lost nine straight road games (0-7-2), got goals from Travis Boyd, Christian Fischer and Nick Bjugstad. Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 shots.

Stamkos’ goal came 28 seconds after Sergachev scored. Arizona challenged the play for offside, but the call stood. The Coyotes received a minor penalty for the failed challenge, leading to Stamkos’ 17th goal this season.

Bjugstad scored 92 seconds after Stamkos’ goal, but Tampa Bay went up 4-3 on Killorn’s breakaway goal with 1:01 left in the second.

Hagel had a power-play goal in the third.

Boyd and Fischer put Arizona up 2-0 with goals 34 seconds apart in the first.

Boyd got the opening goal when the rebound of his shot went off Tampa Bay defenseman Zach Bogosian 6:12 into the game.

Point cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:53 of the first by knocking home a thigh-high puck. Point has 15 goals in his last 16 games.

ONE-SIDED AFFAIR

The Lightning look to continue their dominance over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night in Chicago. Since the Blackhawks beat Tampa Bay 4-2 in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning have won 17 of 20 regular-season meetings between the teams. Vasilevskiy is 13-0-0 in regular-season games against Chicago. The Blackhawks split two games when facing Vasilevskiy in the 2015 Final.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz sat out with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Play at Florida on Tuesday night.

Lightning: The game in Chicago starts a three-game trip.

Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals rout Canadiens 9-2

Associated PressDec 31, 2022, 7:47 PM EST
capitals canadiens
John McCreary/Getty Images
5 Comments

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Wayne Gretkzy’s goal record, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around the Montreal Canadiens on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday.

Ovechkin’s 804th, 805th and 806th career goals put him 88 back of Gretzky’s mark that long seemed unapproachable. He has scored six times in four games to reach 26 this season, past the halfway point to his 10th 50-goal season, which would be one more than the “Great One.”

Lindgren stopped former Canadiens teammate Nick Suzuki on a breakaway among a handful of key stops in winning for the ninth time in his past 10 starts. An undrafted free agent signing by Montreal, Lindgren is unbeaten in two games against the organization he spent his first five professional seasons with.

The Capitals dominated absent a short stretch from late in the first period through five or so minutes of the second. They made the Canadiens look helpless and haphazard in their own zone, and on their seventh goal, multiple Washington players did laps around Montreal defenders before Marcus Johansson scored.

Erik Gustafsson and fourth-liners Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd scored before Ovechkin made it 4-1, center Dylan Strome finished for a power-play goal late in the second and Anthony Mantha added a goal. Washington has won 11 of 13 to go from struggling amid injuries to solidly in playoff position.

Gustafsson has six goals and five assists during a Capitals season-best seven-game point streak. Evgeny Kuznetsov, who set up the goals by Gustafsson and Strome, has points in five in a row.

Dowd’s goal poking the puck through Jake Allen‘s pads came minutes after son Louie was shown on video screens to celebrate his third birthday.

Wisconsin native and former University of Wisconsin star Cole Caufield scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season for the Canadiens in their fifth consecutive loss. He’s the first Montreal player to reach 20 goals in 37 of fewer games since Martin Rucinsky and Brian Savage in 1995-96.

Allen allowed nine goals on 38 shots for the Canadiens, who have lost eight of nine.

NOTES: Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was a healthy scratch for the Capitals. Joe Snively replaced him in the lineup, playing his sixth game of the season and first since Nov. 15. … Defenseman Chris Wideman returned for Montreal to take the spot of injured rookie Kaiden Guhle.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Capitals: Wrap up their three-game homestand Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.