St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

Associated PressDec 27, 2022, 2:52 PM EST
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap.

The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues this year, serving five penalty minutes.

Sabres at Blue Jackets postponed due to travel restrictions

Associated PressDec 27, 2022, 12:09 PM EST
Getty Images
2 Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed by the NHL because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close to 50 inches of snow on the area. The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break.

Buffalo has won four straight but hasn’t played since closing a three-game road trip with a 3-2 victory at Vegas on Dec. 19. The Sabres’ home game against Tampa Bay on Dec. 23 was postponed as a result of the storm.

Buffalo is next scheduled to play when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings.

In another weather-related postponement, St. Bonaventure rescheduled its college women’s basketball game against Buffalo. The game was originally scheduled to be played, but it was moved back a day to allow players to return to campus following their holiday break.

Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe

Associated PressDec 24, 2022, 11:58 PM EST
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans.

With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records.

Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.”

Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.

“Step by step, guys,” Ovechkin said after posing with sons Sergei and Ilya and the milestone pucks. “Still a long way.”

While it will take at least a couple more years to see if it’s possible for Ovechkin to challenge Gretzky, moving past Howe warranted plenty of celebration. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!” throughout Washington’s 4-1 win, never louder than after he hit the empty net.

Teammates did the same in the locker room during a closed-door celebration, which followed Jets players lining up to shake Ovechkin’s hand at center ice.

“I think it’s just to show respect, and it’s history for them as well,” Ovechkin said. “The game is the game, but as soon as the whistle blows, it’s all about hockey. We respect each other.”

Ovechkin hit the post on his first shot at the empty net and passed up another attempt by giving the puck to countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov – and getting it back. Even if he didn’t want to make history this way, Washington’s longtime captain was going to do what it took to ice his team’s fourth consecutive victory.

“It’s the kind of situation where if you have a chance to take it, you take it,” Ovechkin said. “I give it to Kuzy and he’s like, `I don’t want to take it.’ But after that, it’s special.”

Teammates leapt off the bench in celebration and the arena goal counter flipped to 802. A video tribute from Howe’s son Mark followed.

“On behalf of Gordie Howe, the guy you just passed, and from (my) mother Colleen and the entire Howe family, we just want to congratulate on what a fantastic achievement,” Mark Howe said in representing his father, who died in 2016 at age 88. “You’ve been a pleasure to watch.”

Ovechkin made the hockey community watch him chase Howe for more than a week after recording a hat trick to become just the third player with 800 goals. He endured a four-game goal drought before breaking through Friday.

“After the hat trick to get 800, it took a little while to get 801 and 802,” said center Dylan Strome, who assisted on Ovechkin’s first goal of the game. “To see the puck go in was just relief, I’m sure, from everyone.”

Ovechkin after tying Howe did not look satisfied with stopping at 801. He got a breakaway early in the second period and was denied this time by Rittich – the 166th different goaltender he has scored on – and had a few other chances as the game progressed.

With the Capitals leading 3-1 late and Rittich pulled for an extra attacker, fans chanted for Ovechkin to get onto the ice. He and coach Peter Laviolette had discussed not forcing the situation, but when it was Ovechkin’s turn, he didn’t miss his opportunity.

“There is something good about what he does offensively when the goalie is out of the net, as well,” Laviolette said. “We didn’t change anything and it is a pretty special moment, pretty special night.”

It made it more special for Ovechkin to have wife Nastya and his sons in attendance. Minutes after 4-year-old Sergei and 2-year-old Ilya sat on his lap in the locker room, Ovechkin also beamed knowing his parents were watching from their home in Moscow.

“Very emotional,” Ovechkin said. “Doing it with the home crowd, it’s special. They give me full support, and this is pretty big. It’s a historic moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players. It’s pretty cool.”

Bruins vow player-vetting overhaul after Mitchell Miller signing

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 11:22 AM EST
Getty Images
1 Comment

BOSTON — An independent review of the Boston Bruins’ player-vetting process found no misconduct by team employees but identified failures in the system that led to the signing of Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

The team said it would overhaul the process that collapsed when it gave Miller an entry-level deal last month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights after drafting him in 2020.

Bruins President Cam Neely said afterward the team “dropped the ball” and Boston rescinded its offer after harsh criticism around the hockey community, including the Bruins own locker room. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the 20-year-old defenseman would not be eligible to play in the league without major changes.

The Bruins commissioned an independent review by a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. It looked at thousands of documents and communications before concluding, the team said.

“There were gaps in the club’s vetting procedures, which created challenges when faced, as here, with a recruit with significant red flags,” the team said in a statement. “The Bruins leadership has taken, and will continue to take, steps to ensure that organizational values and standards are upheld moving forward.”

Among the recommendations: to “establish clear written policies for vetting off-ice conduct, including identifying red flags requiring detailed vetting and documented resolution.” Vetting will be tracked, and red flags that are discovered will be documented and shared with all of those involved in the process.

“The steps we are announcing today underscore our organization’s commitment to our values, including our process for vetting future players,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said. “These improvements, which the team will begin implementing immediately, will help ensure that we are meeting the high standards our associates, fans and community expect from this great organization.”

Lynch said the team “cooperated fully.”

Red Wings snap six game skid, take down Tampa Bay 7-4

Associated PressDec 21, 2022, 10:58 PM EST
red wings
Dave Reginek/Getty Images
0 Comments

DETROIT — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom‘s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and gave the Detroit Red Wings the lead for good as they downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Wednesday.

With the victory, the Red Wings ended a season-high six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Their previous victory was a 4-2 verdict over the Lightning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with Detroit accounting for two of those losses.

Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott retrieved a loose puck behind his net and attempted to rim it around the boards. Detroit center Joe Veleno intercepted the puck and quickly fed Soderblom for the tap in into the vacated net 3:48 into the third.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal midway through the final period, giving the Red Wings a 5-3 lead. It was his second goal of the night and team-leading 12th of the season.

After pulling Elliott for an extra attacker, Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning to narrow Detroit’s lead to a goal. David Perron and Michael Rasmussen, with his second goal of the night, scored empty-net goals to ice the game for the Red Wings.

Larkin’s first goal of the night at 11:08 of the second period gave the Red Wings their first lead of the game at 3-2. But Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton pounced on a turnover by Detroit forward Adam Erne just over two minutes later to tie the score.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn scored in the first period to twice give Tampa Bay one-goal leads. However, Olli Maatta and Rasmussen responded for the Red Wings and it was tied at 2 at the end of the period.

Tampa Bay went 0-for-5 on the power play, including a five-on-three advantage for 1:53 during the first period.

Elliott made 24 saves as he dropped to 8-2 on the season. Ville Husso had 34 stops in the Detroit net while ending a personal 0-3-2 slump.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Detroit has no timetable as to when forward Jakub Vrana might see game action. He rejoined the club last week after spending two months in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Tampa Bay’s game at Buffalo on Friday was postponed due to an impending winter storm and rescheduled for March 4. The Lightning are off until Dec. 28 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Red Wings: At the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.