Maple Leafs win 4-1, end Lightning’s 5-game winning streak

Associated PressDec 20, 2022, 11:34 PM EST
maple leafs
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports
TORONTO — Auston Matthews‘s goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Michael Bunting, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Tampa Bay, which had its five-game winning streak halted. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots for the Lightning, who lost in regulation for just the fourth time in their last 17 games (13-4-0).

The Maple Leafs were coming off regulation road defeats to the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals after collecting at least a point in 15 straight games (12-0-3), one short of the franchise record.

This was a matchup of a first-round playoff series last spring when Toronto led the Lightning 3-2 before Tampa won Game 6 in double overtime at home and eventually took the series. The two-time defending champion Lightning reached their third straight Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Colorado Avalanche.

Toronto, which lost 4-3 in OT in Tampa on Dec. 3, opened Tuesday’s scoring at 16:45 of the first, when Bunting took a pass from William Nylander and fired past Vasilevskiy’s blocker for his eighth goal of the season.

Matthews got the better of a screened Vasilevskiy 61 seconds into the middle period and scored with a high shot on a power play.

The Maple Leafs outshot Tampa 29-8 through two periods.

Namestnikov scored off his own rebound for his second of the season at 4:09.

Murray and the Maple Leafs held on late as the Lightning pressed. But, Engvall iced it into an empty net for his sixth of the season and Nylander added an empty-netter with 32 seconds left for his 19th goal of the season.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

The Leafs announced before puck drop that Vittorio Panza, the grandfather of defenseman Victor Mete, was one of five people killed in a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, during the weekend.

Panza’s partner was also fatally shot.

Toronto and Tampa Bay observed a moment of silence before the game for the victims.

SANDIN SIDELINED

Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (neck) left in the second period after assisting on Matthews’ goal. He didn’t return.

STAMMER APPROACHING 500

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is three goals short of 500 for his career. The 32-year-old, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Tampa Bay in the 2008 draft, is looking to become the 47th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay: At Detroit on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game trip.

Toronto: Host Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division

Associated PressDec 20, 2022, 11:29 PM EST
carolina hurricanes
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders.

Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a 12-game points streak and moved into first place in the division, two points ahead of the Devils. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Kochetkov made 37 saves overall, including a stop on Jesper Bratt‘s breakaway in the final 30 seconds of the second period.

The Devils lost their sixth straight game. A stunning downfall considering New Jersey lost only four times through the end of November – a span of 23 games.

Jack Hughes scored with 4:36 remaining as the Devils, who trailed 3-0 at the time, avoided their first shutout of the season. Hughes leads New Jersey with 17 goals.

Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped 10 of 13 shots in two periods before being pulled in favor of Mackenzie Blackwood, who made six saves.

The Hurricanes put three shots on goal in the game’s first 20 seconds. Kotkaniemi knocked in his own rebound for his fourth goal and the fastest score to start a game for Carolina since a goal 12 seconds into a Feb. 16, 2020, game against Edmonton.

Staal’s goal came at 4:17 of the second period. He beat the Devils down the ice in transition on the left side and drilled the puck past Vanecek.

Just over two minutes later, Teravainen scored a short-handed goal that gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead.

Through two periods, the Devils built a 27-13 advantage in shots on goal.

ICE MATTERS

The Devils made a goalie change for just the second time in the past month. . The Hurricanes have two short-handed goals this season. It was New Jersey’s second allowed short-handed goal.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Florida on Wednesday night.

Hurricanes: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 10:54 PM EST
capitals
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
WASHINGTON — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone.

Ovechkin, for a third consecutive game, was unable to score his 801st goal and tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. He remained stuck on 800 with Howe’s sons Mark and Marty in attendance and thinking it would be fitting if Ovechkin tied their father’s mark against his longtime team, with which he played 25 seasons.

Even without a goal from Ovechkin, the Capitals will take the victory on Orlov’s goal with 21.3 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime, especially after playing without winger T.J. Oshie. And it took coming back from a two-goal deficit to get it.

Ovechkin started the rally by setting up Dowd’s first of back-to-back goals in the second period, the succession of which are the second-fastest by a player in franchise history.

After the Red Wings reclaimed the lead early in the third period with Ovechkin on the ice, defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored just 70 seconds later to pull Washington even again. While everyone has been awaiting Ovechkin’s latest pursuit of hockey history, Gustafsson has scored four times in two games.

David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for Detroit, which has now lost six in a row and nine of 11. Ville Husso made 38 saves.

Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced in his eighth consecutive start.

NOTES: The Red Wings took part in a three-team, minor league trade prior to the NHL’s holiday roster freeze, in which they received center Danny O'Regan from Anaheim, sent winger Givani Smith to Florida and the Ducks got veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Panthers. … The Capitals say winger T.J. Oshie is day to day with an upper-body injury. Oshie left the game Saturday in pain and has not skated with the team since. … Darcy Kuemper was in uniform backing up Lindgren for the first time since getting injured Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning, who coach Derek Lalonde worked for as an assistant for the past four seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice, on Wednesday.

Capitals: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Flyers’ Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 6:47 PM EST
flyers atkinson
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.

Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.

The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 points this season and have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner signs 3-year extension

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 6:24 PM EST
oilers skinner
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension on Monday.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career 2.82 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.