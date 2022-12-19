Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner signs 3-year extension

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 6:24 PM EST
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension on Monday.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career 2.82 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 10:54 PM EST
WASHINGTON — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone.

Ovechkin, for a third consecutive game, was unable to score his 801st goal and tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. He remained stuck on 800 with Howe’s sons Mark and Marty in attendance and thinking it would be fitting if Ovechkin tied their father’s mark against his longtime team, with which he played 25 seasons.

Even without a goal from Ovechkin, the Capitals will take the victory on Orlov’s goal with 21.3 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime, especially after playing without winger T.J. Oshie. And it took coming back from a two-goal deficit to get it.

Ovechkin started the rally by setting up Dowd’s first of back-to-back goals in the second period, the succession of which are the second-fastest by a player in franchise history.

After the Red Wings reclaimed the lead early in the third period with Ovechkin on the ice, defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored just 70 seconds later to pull Washington even again. While everyone has been awaiting Ovechkin’s latest pursuit of hockey history, Gustafsson has scored four times in two games.

David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for Detroit, which has now lost six in a row and nine of 11. Ville Husso made 38 saves.

Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced in his eighth consecutive start.

NOTES: The Red Wings took part in a three-team, minor league trade prior to the NHL’s holiday roster freeze, in which they received center Danny O'Regan from Anaheim, sent winger Givani Smith to Florida and the Ducks got veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Panthers. … The Capitals say winger T.J. Oshie is day to day with an upper-body injury. Oshie left the game Saturday in pain and has not skated with the team since. … Darcy Kuemper was in uniform backing up Lindgren for the first time since getting injured Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning, who coach Derek Lalonde worked for as an assistant for the past four seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice, on Wednesday.

Capitals: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Flyers’ Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 6:47 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.

Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.

The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 points this season and have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 11:06 AM EST
DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced for the first time in two months, returning to the team after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

Vrana declined to specify why he entered the program.

“There’s bigger things than hockey in life and you have to get it in order,” Vrana said. “You have to make some decisions that are important in your life and then hockey.”

The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October and two days later, he didn’t play against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Vrana, from the Czech Republic, has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.

He was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft. Detroit acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. Last year, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

Associated PressDec 15, 2022, 7:25 PM EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday.

Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season.

The 27-year-old Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles, which began the day in third place in the Western Conference.

Moore, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, has 107 career points in parts of five NHL seasons with the Kings and the Maple Leafs. Toronto signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Denver in July 2016.

Moore has grown into a key two-way player for the Kings, who ended a three-season playoff drought last spring.

Moore would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer after making $1.875 million this season.