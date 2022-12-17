Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 11:06 AM EST
DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced for the first time in two months, returning to the team after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

Vrana declined to specify why he entered the program.

“There’s bigger things than hockey in life and you have to get it in order,” Vrana said. “You have to make some decisions that are important in your life and then hockey.”

The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October and two days later, he didn’t play against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Vrana, from the Czech Republic, has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.

He was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft. Detroit acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. Last year, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

Associated PressDec 15, 2022, 7:25 PM EST
trevor moore
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday.

Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season.

The 27-year-old Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles, which began the day in third place in the Western Conference.

Moore, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, has 107 career points in parts of five NHL seasons with the Kings and the Maple Leafs. Toronto signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Denver in July 2016.

Moore has grown into a key two-way player for the Kings, who ended a three-season playoff drought last spring.

Moore would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer after making $1.875 million this season.

Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 10:47 AM EST
CHICAGO — Soaked with beer and still wearing his No. 8 jersey, Alex Ovechkin held three pucks in his right hand as he posed for a picture with the rest of the jubilant Washington Capitals in the visiting locker room at the United Center.

Three pucks that added up to 800.

Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times, touching off a wild celebration for his team and an appreciative Chicago crowd.

“Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” Ovechkin said after Washington’s 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. “Kind of happiness in general.”

Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he knocked Anthony Mantha‘s pass over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third.

“When he got the first goal today, I was like, `This is the night,”‘ teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov said.

The rest of the Capitals jumped off the bench to celebrate after the milestone goal, and hats rained down on the ice from the crowd of 16,181. Fans in Chicago then chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” – drawing a wave from Ovechkin.

The star forward moved within one goal of Gordie Howe for second all-time. Wayne Gretzky holds the record with 894 goals.

“It’s a big number,” Ovechkin said. “It’s the best company (you can) ever imagine since you started playing hockey.”

Ovechkin also praised the crowd for its response.

“Even in the warmup, I was feeling that energy right away,” he said. “The fans watch me and the fans want to see that historical moment.”

When it was over, Ovechkin jumped onto the ice one last time to salute the cheering fans. He then gave his stick to a boy wearing a Capitals jersey above the tunnel to the visiting locker room.

Shortly after he got to the back, he was showered with beer by his chanting teammates. Goaded into making a speech, Ovechkin said it was special to accomplish the feat with the team.

“It was awesome,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was just awesome to be on the bench and be a part of it, a part of history.”

Ovechkin has seven goals in his last four games and a team-high 20 on the season. His previous four goals were all empty-netters.

The Capitals play seven of their next nine at home.

“I think once he’s going to be No. 1 he can have a sense of relief,” Mantha said. “Until then, I think he’s on the hunt, and that’s what we love about him.”

Ovechkin has been one of the NHL’s most dangerous scorers practically since he got two goals in his debut with Washington on Oct. 5, 2005, against Columbus.

The 12-time All-Star has nine seasons with at least 50 goals, including a career-high 65 during the 2007-08 season. The three-time MVP, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, had 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games last season.

“It’s mind blowing,” Chicago captain Jonathan Toews said. “How many guys can score goals at his rate in the season, let alone year after year after year? He’s one of a kind, for sure.”

Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 12:26 PM EST
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed.

The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play.

Defenseman Zach Whitecould left with a lower-body injury, and was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

The Knights announced on Twitter they recalled Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nev.

Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He played in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers but was out of the lineup in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Eichel leads the Knights with 13 goals and 29 points, and his 16 assists are third.

His injury is the latest blow to the Knights, who lead the Pacific Division with 41 points.

Defensemen Shea Theodore (lower body) and Alex Pietrangelo (family illness) also have been out.

The Knights, who next play at Winnipeg, are expected to announce more roster moves.

Vegas acquired Eichel in November 2021 in a high-profile trade with the Buffalo Sabres. He was drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015 but got into a dispute with the team over what kind of surgery he should undergo for a herniated disk, which ultimately led to his departure.

Vegas agreed to let Eichel have artificial disk replacement, which no NHL player had undergone to that point. After recovering from the procedure, Eichel made his debut in February for the Knights.

Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 12:48 PM EST
bruins golden knights
LAS VEGAS — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good, and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Zacha was on the second line in place of center David Krejci, who did not play because of a lower-body injury and is expected to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

“When I saw J.B. coming back door, (Martinez) tried to slide down, and I was able to make a play and find him there,” Zacha said.

Charlie Coyle‘s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped the final 30 shots to improve to 16-1. The only goal he allowed came on Vegas’ first shot of the game.

“You just focus on the next puck, always,” Ullmark said. “That’s the focus. You can’t change what just happened. Just keep moving forward.”

The Bruins, who lead the Atlantic Division, split the season series with the Pacific-leading Knights. The teams met Monday in Boston as Knights coach Bruce Cassidy faced his former team for the first time in Vegas’ 4-3 shootout victory. He coached the Bruins the previous six seasons, taking them to the playoffs each year.

Boston improved to 11-1-1 against Western Conference teams.

Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson had 24 saves.

“The compete level was high from start to finish,” Cassidy said. “We were ready. When you get into those type of games with a team as good as Boston with all the depth they have, the margins become slimmer when you’re missing some of your guys who are difference-makers.”

The Knights entered this game down their leading scorer and two defensemen, and then defenseman Zach Whitecloud appeared to injure a knee early in the second period. Cassidy said he didn’t have an update on Whitecloud.

Stone put Vegas in front 1-0 just 4:04 into the game, taking a pass from Chandler Stephenson and easily stuffing the power-play goal into the net. The Bruins entered the game with the league’s best penalty kill, and this was the 15th power-play goal they have surrendered on 100 attempts.

Boston killed the three remaining Knights power plays.

The teams combined for just 11 shots on goal in a chippy opening period between clubs that play each other only twice a season. They came to near blows five times in the first 20 minutes.

Boston came out strong in the second period, taking the first nine shots on goal. The Bruins tied it 3:55 into the middle period when David Pastrnak put a pass on Bergeron’s stick in the slot for the point-blank shot.

Those two players began the game on separate lines, but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery played them together in the second period as an overall shuffle after Boston had just six shots on goal in the first.

“Sometimes you just get a feel it’s going to be a tight game,” Montgomery said. “If you think you have the best players, you should put them together and let them win it for you.”

NOTES

Vegas top scorer Jack Eichel (lower body) didn’t play for the third time in four games. Defenseman Shea Theodore also didn’t play after appearing to injure a shin Friday night against Philadelphia. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed his seventh consecutive game because of an illness in his family. … Pastrnak has points in 14 of his past 15 games (11 goals, eight assists). … Three members of the United States’ women’s hockey team were in attendance. The U.S. plays Canada in an exhibition on Thursday in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.