Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 12:48 PM EST
LAS VEGAS — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good, and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Zacha was on the second line in place of center David Krejci, who did not play because of a lower-body injury and is expected to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

“When I saw J.B. coming back door, (Martinez) tried to slide down, and I was able to make a play and find him there,” Zacha said.

Charlie Coyle‘s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped the final 30 shots to improve to 16-1. The only goal he allowed came on Vegas’ first shot of the game.

“You just focus on the next puck, always,” Ullmark said. “That’s the focus. You can’t change what just happened. Just keep moving forward.”

The Bruins, who lead the Atlantic Division, split the season series with the Pacific-leading Knights. The teams met Monday in Boston as Knights coach Bruce Cassidy faced his former team for the first time in Vegas’ 4-3 shootout victory. He coached the Bruins the previous six seasons, taking them to the playoffs each year.

Boston improved to 11-1-1 against Western Conference teams.

Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson had 24 saves.

“The compete level was high from start to finish,” Cassidy said. “We were ready. When you get into those type of games with a team as good as Boston with all the depth they have, the margins become slimmer when you’re missing some of your guys who are difference-makers.”

The Knights entered this game down their leading scorer and two defensemen, and then defenseman Zach Whitecloud appeared to injure a knee early in the second period. Cassidy said he didn’t have an update on Whitecloud.

Stone put Vegas in front 1-0 just 4:04 into the game, taking a pass from Chandler Stephenson and easily stuffing the power-play goal into the net. The Bruins entered the game with the league’s best penalty kill, and this was the 15th power-play goal they have surrendered on 100 attempts.

Boston killed the three remaining Knights power plays.

The teams combined for just 11 shots on goal in a chippy opening period between clubs that play each other only twice a season. They came to near blows five times in the first 20 minutes.

Boston came out strong in the second period, taking the first nine shots on goal. The Bruins tied it 3:55 into the middle period when David Pastrnak put a pass on Bergeron’s stick in the slot for the point-blank shot.

Those two players began the game on separate lines, but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery played them together in the second period as an overall shuffle after Boston had just six shots on goal in the first.

“Sometimes you just get a feel it’s going to be a tight game,” Montgomery said. “If you think you have the best players, you should put them together and let them win it for you.”

NOTES

Vegas top scorer Jack Eichel (lower body) didn’t play for the third time in four games. Defenseman Shea Theodore also didn’t play after appearing to injure a shin Friday night against Philadelphia. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed his seventh consecutive game because of an illness in his family. … Pastrnak has points in 14 of his past 15 games (11 goals, eight assists). … Three members of the United States’ women’s hockey team were in attendance. The U.S. plays Canada in an exhibition on Thursday in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

Associated PressDec 11, 2022, 7:02 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.

The 27-year-old has one goal, one assist and 21 shots on goal this season. He has played in 15 games.

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 7:38 PM EST
NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.

Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay and Thursday versus Carolina. He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The illegal check occurred at 9:43 of the second period of Seattle’s 4-1 loss at Washington on Friday night. Oleksiak received a match penalty, and Alexeyev left the game.

Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 1:02 PM EST
TEMPE, Ariz. — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night.

The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3. They got off to a great start when Josh Brown scored 23 seconds into the game and led 3-2 on Nick Schmatz’s third-period goal.

The NHL-leading Bruins tied it on Nick Foligno‘s power-play goal with 5 1/2 minutes left, but Coyotes closed it out in the closing seconds after an icing was called off.

Boston goalie let the puck trickle across the line and Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli snatched it between two defenders, feeding Crouse for a one-timer.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 43 shots to help the Coyotes end a six-game losing streak.

David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each scored, and Jeremy Swayman had 12 saves for the Bruins.

Arizona left the desert for its elongated road trip to give Arizona State time to finish an annex at the 5,000-seat shared Mullett Arena.

The Coyotes got the trip off to a good start with three straight wins, but went 1-7-3 the rest of the way.

They wasted no time feeling comfortable back at their temporary home, scoring 23 seconds in when Brown shot through a passing screen and beat Swayman to the glove side.

Pastrnak tied it on a power play four minutes later, punching in a rebound during a wild scramble in front of Vejmelka.

Jakob Chychrun to have put Arizona up 2-1 on a power play early in the second period, but the officials upheld Boston’s challenge that the Coyotes were offside.

Boston then took the lead and this one counted when Coyle jammed in a rebound past Vejmelka from the edge of the crease.

The lead didn’t last long.

Crouse scored less than three minutes later by redirecting Shayne Gostisbehere‘s shot from above the left circle, then Vejmelka stopped consecutive breakaways in less than a minute.

Schmaltz needed 53 seconds of the third period to put Arizona back up, beating Swayman after a pass from Clayton Keller.

NOTES: Arizona was without rookie Dylan Guenther, who was loaned to Team Canada for the world junior championships. … Boston is (10-1-1) against Western Conference teams this season. … Chychrun had an assist on Crouse’s goal for his 150th NHL point.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Las Vegas on Sunday.

Coyotes: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 12:56 PM EST
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice.

The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season.