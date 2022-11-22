Bergeron gets 1,000th point, streaking Bruins beat Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. – Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Monday night for their seventh straight win.

Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the second assist on Brad Marchand‘s goal at 15:08 that gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead.

Marchand immediately pointed at Bergeron after scoring his goal and the Boston bench emptied to celebrate with the 37-year-old center along the boards.

The other Boston players to reach 1,000 points are Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339) and Phil Esposito (1,012), who was at the game as a Lightning radio broadcaster. Bergeron is the 41st player to have 1,000 points with one franchise.

David Krejci, Nick Foligno, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 17-2. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

Boston needs two wins to match the 1929-30 Bruins squad that started the season a franchise-best 19-2.

Nick Paul scored twice and Rudolfs Balcers had the other Lightning goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

Tampa Bay had won four in a row.

Foligno and Coyle scored 31 seconds apart in the second to put Boston up 3-1.

Foligno, who took a shot off the chin during the morning skate, had a rebound power-play goal at 5:07.

Coyle was credited with his in-close goal after a video review. It was originally called no-goal when the referees ruled the net had come loose before the puck cleared the goal-line.

Pastrnak, on the power play, and Balcers traded goals 11 seconds apart early in the third before Paul’s man-advantage goal made it 5-3 at 10:38.

Pastrnak has 13 goals in 15 games against Vasilevskiy, and extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, 10 points).

Paul and Krejci had first-period goals. Krejci has four goals during a three-game goal streak.

Tampa Bay outshot 9-0 over the first eight minutes of the game.

TEAMMATE HIT

Boston’s David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk collided in the offensive zone and wound up on the ice during late first-period power play. DeBrusk skated to the bench afterwards but was OK and finished with two asists.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Bruins: C Trent Frederic left with an upper-body injury.

Lightning: C Ross Colton (upper body) was scratched.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play Wednesday night at Florida.

Lightning: Host St. Louis on Friday night.

Carrier, Pietrangelo rally Golden Knights past Canucks 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Monday night.

William Carrier scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (15-4-1), who overcame a 4-2 deficit in the third. Reilly Smith also scored, while Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez each had two assists.

Logan Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas, which had a go-ahead goal wiped out in the third but still kept pushing.

“I don’t think that’s really how we drew it up,” Pietrangelo said. “A lot of emotions. Obviously we score and then it gets taken back. But I’ll tell you what, it’s not easy to win on the road and you’ve got to give credit to our group – we were resilient no matter what happened.”

Vancouver (6-10-3) got a goal and an assist from Andrei Kuzmenko. Bo Horvat, Luke Schenn and Elias Pettersson also scored, and Quinn Hughes had two assists.

Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots for the Canucks, who gave up a multi-goal lead in a loss for the seventh time this season.

“Inexcusable,” defenseman Luke Schenn said.

“That’s nothing to do with systems or what the coaches are telling us. That comes down to battle and compete and, we’re getting outmuscled and outbattled in front of the net and in the blue paint,” he added. “Everyone just needs to be better in front of (Demko) there and that’s where games are won and lost.”

Vegas appeared to take the lead midway through the third period, but the goal was disallowed because of a bizarre bounce.

A clearing attempt by the Canucks hit the lens of a camera sticking through one of the media holes in the glass, knocking a piece of it onto the ice. Play continued at that end and Stone put the puck in the net. But after a video review, the goal was overturned and an official said the whistle should have been blown to stop play.

About four minutes later, Pietrangelo did give the Golden Knights a 5-4 advantage when he collected a puck from Stone and sent a backhand past Demko from the low slot at 14:14.

Vancouver scored three straight goals early in the third to go up 4-2 before Vegas roared back.

“We let them score one, kind of changed the momentum quick and then they scored another one. So I don’t know,” Pettersson said. “We just can’t let that happen. It’s been happening way too many times this season.”

Carrier made it 4-3 with his second of the night at 6:54, sending in a rebound from the top of the crease for his sixth of the season.

“Once they scored one it was like, `Uh oh, here we go again.’ And we’re back on our heels and they came at us, and then they got three,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Smith shoveled a puck into the Vancouver net at 8:57 to tie it.

“We just win some pucks below their goal line and get it to the front of the net and force them to defend an area they haven’t done as good a job as they’d probably like this year there,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We didn’t do a very good job to start a third there, and then it snowballs a little bit. You have a little life and you get a couple more pucks to the net and a second chance.”

ON A ROLL

Horvat drew the Canucks even 1:47 into the third with a wrist shot from the hash marks. Vancouver’s captain has 15 goals, second-most in the NHL behind Connor McDavid (16). … Brock Boeser‘s assist on the first goal of the game extended his point streak to seven games (two goals, six assists).

MARKING MILESTONES

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault played his 500th regular-season NHL game. Now in his 10th season, the 31-year-old center suited up for Columbus, Tampa Bay and Florida before Vegas selected him in the 2017 expansion draft. … Vancouver defenseman Ethan Bear made his 200th regular-season appearance.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Canucks: Begin a three-game trip Wednesday at Colorado.

Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

NEWARK, N.J. – The young New Jersey Devils are making a name for themselves – in the team’s record book.

Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name Devils beat the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive win.

“I guess we’re up there with the history book,” Hischier said. “Nobody is going to take that from us now and it feels good. It proves that we’re a good team, that we can win hockey games, that we don’t have to hide anymore.”

Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for New Jersey.

“It’s awesome winning,” said Bratt, who leads the team with 24 points. “So is everything around the rink and being with the guys and playing these important games. That means a lot, and winning is the best thing possible in hockey.”

The Devils still have three quarters of the season to go, but they are well on the road to making the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

“We’ve had a great run. We know that we’re kind of the hunted now,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We know that we’re going to expect probably the best every team can bring because we’re getting recognition. So that part we have to deal with. But 19 games in you can’t say, `We sent a message to the league.”‘

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey during its run. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves, but had the puck taken off his stick by Hischier early in the second period to set up the go-ahead goal by Mercer into a wide-open net.

“Obviously a tough game. Tough loss,” Skinner said. “They’re obviously a great team. They’re obviously hot right now as well. They’ve got some great players that make some great plays and it was just tough to lose, especially two in a row to these guys. But all we can do is learn from our mistakes and move on.”

Severson stretched the margin to 3-1 on a counterattack minutes later.

Edmonton made a push early in the third. Nugent-Hopkins cut it to 3-2 at 4:52 and had a close-in chance to tie it, only to be stopped by Vanecek, who improved to 9-1.

Tatar gave the Devils breathing room about a minute later, gloving down the rebound of Mercer’s shot and beating Skinner. Sharangovich added an insurance goal with 5:15 to go.

Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils.

ROUGH NIGHT IN NET

Not only did Skinner hand the Devils the go-ahead goal, backup netminder Jack Campbell also had a bad night.

Sitting on the end of the bench late in the second period, Campbell was cut when he was hit in the face by a puck that seemed to be deflected by Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Campbell immediately left the bench and did not return for the third period.

“I went and saw him after the second period, and he was laughing and smiling. So that’s the kind of guy he is,” Skinner said. “But no, he had a pretty bloody nose and obviously it’s hard to see that happen, especially to him. I think he’s fine.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: Continue their swing through the New York metropolitan area when they visit the Islanders on Wednesday. Edmonton finishes in New York City on Saturday against the Rangers.

Devils: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Beauvillier scores in OT, leads Islanders past Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal in 11 games at 1:56 of overtime as the New York Islanders rallied in the third period and beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night in a game in which Toronto lost top defenseman Morgan Rielly to injury.

Noah Dobson and Josh Bailey had the goals in regulation for New York, which got 30 stops from Ilya Sorokin.

“You just have to grind it out some nights,” New York forward Josh Baily said. “We just stuck with it and were fortunate to find a way to win and a big goal by (Beauvillier) in OT.”

John Tavares and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren made 21 saves for the Leafs, who lost their fifth game of the season in OT. Mitch Marner had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games.

“We played a good hockey game,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We deserved better.”

Rielly was injured on an awkward collision with Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri early in the third and didn’t return.

Keefe said Reilly will get imaging done Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. Toronto is already without Jake Muzzin (neck) and T.J. Brodie (oblique).

“It’s tough,” Keefe said of potentially losing Rielly. “We’re already missing guys and Morgan is so important to our team.”

Beauvillier scored his fourth goal of the season on a high shot off the rush after taking a drop pass from Brock Nelson in overtime.

Marner, who has three goals and 15 assists during his run also registered points in 13 straight contests last season. The winger is the fifth NHL player in the last 30 years with multiple point streaks of at least 13 games in a calendar year, joining Patrick Kane (2019), Leon Draisaitl (2019), Dave Andreychuk (1992) and Pierre Turgeon (1992).

Down 1-0 after the opening period, the Leafs got even at 4:49 of the second on a power play when Tavares fired his 11th goal of the season past Sorokin off a slick setup from Marner and William Nylander.

Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly and New York forward Kyle Palmieri were involved in an accidental collision early in the third and didn’t return.

After Jarnkrok missed a great chance from the slot, Bailey buried his fourth to tie it at 2 with 2:58 left in regulation following a mixup in the defensive zone between Kallgren and Leafs blueliner Jordie Benn.

Toronto registered the game’s first seven shots and hit the crossbar in a dominant start. However, New York pushed back with the next five efforts on target before Dobson’s one-timer hit Leafs center David Kampf in front and caromed past Kallgren for the defenceman’s sixth goal of the season.

ROBERTSON WATCHES AGAIN

Toronto winger Nick Robertson was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. The 21-year-old scored twice in his season debut on Oct. 20 against Dallas – including the winner in overtime – after being sent to the AHL out of training camp because of salary cap concerns. He has just three assists in nine games since.

Robertson, who doesn’t have to clear waivers to be shipped to the minors, is averaging 11 minutes, 19 seconds of ice time when he’s been in the Leafs’ lineup this season.

“I’m not going to answer this question every single day,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the 2019 second-round pick’s status Monday. “There’s a lot of benefits to being in the NHL for a young player.”

CLUTTERBUCK A HIT

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck entered play with career 3,632 hits – just six back of former Los Angeles Kings captain Dustin Brown for the NHL’s all-time record since the league started keeping track in 2005-06.

“Means that I played long enough to have a chance to do it more than anyone else,” said the 35-year-old Clutterbuck, who suited up for his 951st regular-season game.

UP NEXT

New York: Host Edmonton on Wednesday.

Toronto: At New Jersey on Wednesday in the first of a four-game trip.

Devils beat Senators, stretch winning streak to 12 games

OTTAWA, Ontario – Akira Schmid made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.

Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian and Jesper Boqvist also scored for New Jersey. The Devils are one win away from matching the longest streak in franchise history, set Feb. 26-March 23, 2001.

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and then pulled away again after the Senators got on the scoreboard later in the middle period.

“We were just resilient,” Haula said. “There were a couple holes in our game, I thought, where we got a little bit comfortable and that’s when they kind of took it to us a little bit and got some chances, but overall, good for Schmid, great game from him, and 12 in a row, we’ve got to feel good about this one.”

Derick Brassard scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg started the game but was pulled early in the second period after allowing the third goal on 18 shots. Cam Talbot finished the game allowing one goal on 17 shots.

Ottawa continued to struggle, having won just twice in its last 11 games (2-8-1). Late in the game, there was a faint chant of “Fire D.J.!” Fans have been calling for the dismissal of coach D.J. Smith the last couple of weeks.

“It’s nobody to blame but ourselves, the players,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said. “We just weren’t ready to play today and that’s my job to get everybody ready and I’m sick and tired of seeing all this negativity on social media and all that. It’s not one person, it’s the group in here that needs to figure it out.”

Haula opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first period for his first of the season. Bastian made it 2-0 late in the first, jumping on a rebound out front.

The Devils didn’t let up, making it 3-0 early in the second when Boqvist was able to grab a puck out front, putting an end to Forsberg’s afternoon.

“I thought tonight was a total team game,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. “We got production, we got a key short-handed goal from (Yegor) Sharangovich, but all four lines were in on it. I thought our defense played well and, again, our goaltender made some big saves at key times.”

Brassard got the Senators on the board late in the period, but the Devils came right back, with Sharangovich scoring his short-handed goal with 34 seconds remaining in the period.

Ottawa pulled the goalie with 4:51 remaining in the third, but the Devils made them pay for it with McLeod scoring an empty-netter with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

CLOSING IN

Devils forward Dawson Mercer is one game away from his 100th in the NHL. He will be the fifth player in franchise history to play his first 100 games consecutively.

NOTES: The Senators had not lost to the Devils in regulation at home since Dec. 30, 2015 – going 5-0-3 in eight games since. … Ottawa D Artem Zub returned to the lineup after missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury. … The Devils are a perfect 8-0-0 against Canadian opponents this season. Saturday’s matchup was the second of three against the Senators. … Devils captain Nico Hischier has six goals and six assists over his last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Senators: At the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Devils: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.