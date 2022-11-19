Devils beat Senators, stretch winning streak to 12 games

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 9:35 PM EST
OTTAWA, Ontario – Akira Schmid made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.

Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian and Jesper Boqvist also scored for New Jersey. The Devils are one win away from matching the longest streak in franchise history, set Feb. 26-March 23, 2001.

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and then pulled away again after the Senators got on the scoreboard later in the middle period.

“We were just resilient,” Haula said. “There were a couple holes in our game, I thought, where we got a little bit comfortable and that’s when they kind of took it to us a little bit and got some chances, but overall, good for Schmid, great game from him, and 12 in a row, we’ve got to feel good about this one.”

Derick Brassard scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg started the game but was pulled early in the second period after allowing the third goal on 18 shots. Cam Talbot finished the game allowing one goal on 17 shots.

Ottawa continued to struggle, having won just twice in its last 11 games (2-8-1). Late in the game, there was a faint chant of “Fire D.J.!” Fans have been calling for the dismissal of coach D.J. Smith the last couple of weeks.

“It’s nobody to blame but ourselves, the players,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said. “We just weren’t ready to play today and that’s my job to get everybody ready and I’m sick and tired of seeing all this negativity on social media and all that. It’s not one person, it’s the group in here that needs to figure it out.”

Haula opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first period for his first of the season. Bastian made it 2-0 late in the first, jumping on a rebound out front.

The Devils didn’t let up, making it 3-0 early in the second when Boqvist was able to grab a puck out front, putting an end to Forsberg’s afternoon.

“I thought tonight was a total team game,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. “We got production, we got a key short-handed goal from (Yegor) Sharangovich, but all four lines were in on it. I thought our defense played well and, again, our goaltender made some big saves at key times.”

Brassard got the Senators on the board late in the period, but the Devils came right back, with Sharangovich scoring his short-handed goal with 34 seconds remaining in the period.

Ottawa pulled the goalie with 4:51 remaining in the third, but the Devils made them pay for it with McLeod scoring an empty-netter with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Devils forward Dawson Mercer is one game away from his 100th in the NHL. He will be the fifth player in franchise history to play his first 100 games consecutively.

NOTES: The Senators had not lost to the Devils in regulation at home since Dec. 30, 2015 – going 5-0-3 in eight games since. … Ottawa D Artem Zub returned to the lineup after missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury. … The Devils are a perfect 8-0-0 against Canadian opponents this season. Saturday’s matchup was the second of three against the Senators. … Devils captain Nico Hischier has six goals and six assists over his last 10 games.

Senators: At the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Devils: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in shootout 5-4

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 9:33 PM EST
SUNRISE, Fla. – Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer.

Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored.

Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk.

“It was a good game,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said. “We fought back through a lot of adversity during the game.”

Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar on July 22.

Tkachuk scored with 6:14 left in regulation to make it 4-all and help force overtime.

“It felt good to get it to overtime,” Tkachuk said. “It felt like we were dominating them yet it was somehow 4-3.”

Ruzicka scored on a power play at 15:13 of the first period and Zadorov made it 2-0 with a goal 51 seconds into the second.

Florida tied it with two goals in the second – the first coming when Colin White stripped goalie Jacob Markstrom of the puck as he played it along the end board, took off and put it into the vacated net.

Reinhart made it 2-all with a power-play goal from the slot off a pass from Tkachuk.

Both Markstrom and Spencer Knight ended with 31 saves.

“This was a tight, even game where I did not think one team had a long stretch of dominance,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It is one of those games that, 20 years ago, would have ended in a tie. And you would have thought that was right.”

The Panthers honored both Huberdeau and Weegar with a video during a break in the first period. The two were both drafted by and spent their NHL careers with the Panthers before the July trade.

Huberdeau and Weegar both stayed out together for warmups as fans cheered them on.

Florida captain Aleksander Barkov, Huberdeau’s longtime linemate, sent one more pass his way before they both skated to their rooms. Huberdeau was booed when he came out – and scored – in the second round of the shootout.

Tkachuk returns to Calgary for the first time since the trade later this month.

“I didn’t expect to have that many jerseys out there and that was cool to see that,” Huberdeau said. “I’ve been here a long time and I think they gave me a great ovation, so that was cool.”

NOTES: Barkov returned to the Florida lineup after missing Thursday’s game against Dallas with an undisclosed illness. He did not practice on Friday. . Defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Kevin Rooney were healthy scratches for the Flames. . The Florida power play has scored in six consecutive games.

Flames: Play at Philadelphia on Monday night.

Panthers: Play at Columbus on Sunday night.

Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

Associated PressNov 18, 2022, 10:49 AM EST
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury.

Wedgewood was carted off the ice by paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell in the second period.

Roope Hintz scored his first of two goals 4:58 into the game before teammates Nils Lundqvist, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin all scored to close out the opening period.

The Panthers, playing without captain Aleksander Barkov due to an undisclosed illness, had goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk.

After being attended to by Dallas medical personnel, paramedics were called onto the ice to put Wedgewood onto a backboard before placing him on a stretcher.

Wedgewood ended his night with 21 saves as the Stars held a 5-2 lead at the time of the injury.

Although there was no official update on Wedgewood’s condition from the team immediately following the game, Seguin said “his spirits seem a lot better now and it is nice seeing him walking around. I gave him a high-5.”

Wedgewood was treated at the arena and not taken to a hospital.

Coach Peter DeBoer classified it as an “upper-body injury” and said Wedgewood would fly back with the team and be evaluated there.

“Obviously you never like to see that,” DeBoer said. “We found a way to get the win and we’ll cross our fingers here and hope Wedgewood is okay.”

The Stars took control of the contest by scoring three goals in the final five minutes of the first period upon taking a 1-0 lead.

Seguin’s goal came with 8.3 seconds remaining and was the final shot Sergei Bobrovsky (7 saves) faced as he was pulled for Spencer Knight to start the second.

Florida got back into the game with three goals in the second period – although Hintz scored at 10:56 to help give the Stars a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

“We have not had nights like that, starts like that in the first period so when that first period was done, you don’t have a lot of options,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “But it is hard to do what we did, to slowly start to grind and get stronger, start to push back.”

The Panthers cut the deficit to a single goal with 6:03 remaining when Tkachuk found the net. Dallas ended the comeback bid on Ty Dellandrea‘s empty-net goal with 17.9 seconds remaining.

“Great win, great road trip for us,” said DeBoer, whose team went 2-0-1 on this recent trip away from Dallas. “It is not the way we would have drawn it up but that’s a tough lead to play with . we got on our heels a little bit, bent but did not break.”

NOTES: With Barkov out of the lineup, Florida was forced to play a skater down as the team only has 20 players on its active roster due to salary cap constraints. . Hintz and Jason Robertson extended their individual point streaks to 10 consecutive games. Dave Gagner holds the Dallas franchise record with points in 13 consecutive games set in 1993. . The Panthers celebrated Roberto Luongo’s recent induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday. Luongo, the only player to have his number retired by Florida, is currently in the team’s front office.

Stars: Host New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host Calgary on Saturday afternoon.

Devils win 11th straight, edging Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

Associated PressNov 18, 2022, 12:09 AM EST
TORONTO — Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime, Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday for their 11th straight victory.

Sharangovich scored his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck, beating goalie Matt Murray.

“We just don’t think about the streak,” Sharangovich said. “We just think about the next game.”

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored to help New Jersey improve to 14-3-0. The Devils have won 11 in a row for the third time in franchise history.

“We’re a really good team,” Hischier said. “And we believe in each other. … We’re playing some really good hockey. It’s not going to be easy playing against us.”

New Jersey also snapped an eight-game losing streak against Toronto dating to April 2018 – and won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since October 2017.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, William Nylander also scored and Murray made 30 saves. Mitch Marner added an assist to push his points streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

With Murray on the bench for an extra attacker, Nylander tied it with his eighth on a shot that hit Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenathaler with 2:09 left in regulation.

“We get the puck back and you give it right back to them,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Can’t happen.”

Devils: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

Marian Hossa interested in more active role with Blackhawks

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 10:57 AM EST
CHICAGO — Marian Hossa isn’t exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey.

The Hockey Hall of Famer is certain he is going to watch some more numbers from his championship teams in Chicago go up to the United Center rafters some day.

“There’s so many names (that) deserve it to be up there,” Hossa said. “It’s not up to me, but I know I will be coming back for some others in the future.”

The 43-year-old Hossa gets his moment before the game against Pittsburgh, another one of his five teams during his 19 NHL seasons. He becomes the eighth player to have his number retired by Chicago, joining an impressive list that also includes Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard and Tony Esposito.

During his eight years in Chicago, Hossa scored 186 of his 525 career goals and collected 229 of his 609 assists while playing a 200-foot game that helped the development of the team’s young stars – sparking a remarkable run of success for the franchise.

“Everyone talks about his two-way game, but he had 500 goals, too,” Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane said. “So he’s a pretty impressive offensive player, but brought a lot to our team.”

Hossa stepped away from the game after the 2016-17 season because of a progressive skin disorder. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame a year ago.

Free from the grind of games and practices that irritated his skin condition, Hossa is feeling good these days. And he is hoping to take on a more active role with the Blackhawks.

“Definitely like to be a small part with the Blackhawks organization,” said Hossa, who also has a new book out on his hockey career. “I know it’s been a long time but try to make sure I’m going to make the right decision with what part I will take.”

Hossa played for Pittsburgh when it lost to Detroit in the 2008 Stanley Cup Final. Then he played for the Red Wings when they lost to the Penguins in the 2009 Stanley Cup championship.

In 2010, it finally worked out for the rugged winger.

After signing a 12-year, $63.3 million contract with Chicago in free agency, Hossa helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1961. With Hossa’s two-way game and the rise of a strong group of young players that included Kane and Jonathan Toews, Chicago won the championship again in 2013 and 2015.

Hossa’s commitment to defense left a lasting impression on Kane.

“Teams would be transitioning the other way and he would come from behind and pick the guy, and then all of a sudden you got an odd-man rush or 2-on-1 break the other way,” Kane said. “But you definitely see the effect that has on the team and the game, and you try to do that as well. And it gets you into the game when you do something like that.”

Hossa was known more for his offensive skill when he broke into the NHL with Ottawa in 1997. But he learned a lot about playing a more well-rounded game during his one season with Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk in Detroit.

“The break came when I joined the Detroit Red Wings, and that year gave me so much, even when we lost,” he said. “I learned from the best to play the right way, and I think when I came to Chicago I saw so much talent so I knew you don’t have to worry about scoring goals that much.”