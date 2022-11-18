Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury.

Wedgewood was carted off the ice by paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell in the second period.

Roope Hintz scored his first of two goals 4:58 into the game before teammates Nils Lundqvist, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin all scored to close out the opening period.

The Panthers, playing without captain Aleksander Barkov due to an undisclosed illness, had goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk.

After being attended to by Dallas medical personnel, paramedics were called onto the ice to put Wedgewood onto a backboard before placing him on a stretcher.

Wedgewood ended his night with 21 saves as the Stars held a 5-2 lead at the time of the injury.

Although there was no official update on Wedgewood’s condition from the team immediately following the game, Seguin said “his spirits seem a lot better now and it is nice seeing him walking around. I gave him a high-5.”

Wedgewood was treated at the arena and not taken to a hospital.

Coach Peter DeBoer classified it as an “upper-body injury” and said Wedgewood would fly back with the team and be evaluated there.

“Obviously you never like to see that,” DeBoer said. “We found a way to get the win and we’ll cross our fingers here and hope Wedgewood is okay.”

The Stars took control of the contest by scoring three goals in the final five minutes of the first period upon taking a 1-0 lead.

Seguin’s goal came with 8.3 seconds remaining and was the final shot Sergei Bobrovsky (7 saves) faced as he was pulled for Spencer Knight to start the second.

Florida got back into the game with three goals in the second period – although Hintz scored at 10:56 to help give the Stars a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

“We have not had nights like that, starts like that in the first period so when that first period was done, you don’t have a lot of options,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “But it is hard to do what we did, to slowly start to grind and get stronger, start to push back.”

The Panthers cut the deficit to a single goal with 6:03 remaining when Tkachuk found the net. Dallas ended the comeback bid on Ty Dellandrea‘s empty-net goal with 17.9 seconds remaining.

“Great win, great road trip for us,” said DeBoer, whose team went 2-0-1 on this recent trip away from Dallas. “It is not the way we would have drawn it up but that’s a tough lead to play with . we got on our heels a little bit, bent but did not break.”

NOTES: With Barkov out of the lineup, Florida was forced to play a skater down as the team only has 20 players on its active roster due to salary cap constraints. . Hintz and Jason Robertson extended their individual point streaks to 10 consecutive games. Dave Gagner holds the Dallas franchise record with points in 13 consecutive games set in 1993. . The Panthers celebrated Roberto Luongo’s recent induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday. Luongo, the only player to have his number retired by Florida, is currently in the team’s front office.

Devils win 11th straight, edging Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

TORONTO — Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime, Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday for their 11th straight victory.

Sharangovich scored his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck, beating goalie Matt Murray.

“We just don’t think about the streak,” Sharangovich said. “We just think about the next game.”

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored to help New Jersey improve to 14-3-0. The Devils have won 11 in a row for the third time in franchise history.

“We’re a really good team,” Hischier said. “And we believe in each other. … We’re playing some really good hockey. It’s not going to be easy playing against us.”

New Jersey also snapped an eight-game losing streak against Toronto dating to April 2018 – and won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since October 2017.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, William Nylander also scored and Murray made 30 saves. Mitch Marner added an assist to push his points streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

With Murray on the bench for an extra attacker, Nylander tied it with his eighth on a shot that hit Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenathaler with 2:09 left in regulation.

“We get the puck back and you give it right back to them,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Can’t happen.”

Marian Hossa interested in more active role with Blackhawks

CHICAGO — Marian Hossa isn’t exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey.

The Hockey Hall of Famer is certain he is going to watch some more numbers from his championship teams in Chicago go up to the United Center rafters some day.

“There’s so many names (that) deserve it to be up there,” Hossa said. “It’s not up to me, but I know I will be coming back for some others in the future.”

The 43-year-old Hossa gets his moment before the game against Pittsburgh, another one of his five teams during his 19 NHL seasons. He becomes the eighth player to have his number retired by Chicago, joining an impressive list that also includes Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard and Tony Esposito.

During his eight years in Chicago, Hossa scored 186 of his 525 career goals and collected 229 of his 609 assists while playing a 200-foot game that helped the development of the team’s young stars – sparking a remarkable run of success for the franchise.

“Everyone talks about his two-way game, but he had 500 goals, too,” Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane said. “So he’s a pretty impressive offensive player, but brought a lot to our team.”

Hossa stepped away from the game after the 2016-17 season because of a progressive skin disorder. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame a year ago.

Free from the grind of games and practices that irritated his skin condition, Hossa is feeling good these days. And he is hoping to take on a more active role with the Blackhawks.

“Definitely like to be a small part with the Blackhawks organization,” said Hossa, who also has a new book out on his hockey career. “I know it’s been a long time but try to make sure I’m going to make the right decision with what part I will take.”

Hossa played for Pittsburgh when it lost to Detroit in the 2008 Stanley Cup Final. Then he played for the Red Wings when they lost to the Penguins in the 2009 Stanley Cup championship.

In 2010, it finally worked out for the rugged winger.

After signing a 12-year, $63.3 million contract with Chicago in free agency, Hossa helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1961. With Hossa’s two-way game and the rise of a strong group of young players that included Kane and Jonathan Toews, Chicago won the championship again in 2013 and 2015.

Hossa’s commitment to defense left a lasting impression on Kane.

“Teams would be transitioning the other way and he would come from behind and pick the guy, and then all of a sudden you got an odd-man rush or 2-on-1 break the other way,” Kane said. “But you definitely see the effect that has on the team and the game, and you try to do that as well. And it gets you into the game when you do something like that.”

Hossa was known more for his offensive skill when he broke into the NHL with Ottawa in 1997. But he learned a lot about playing a more well-rounded game during his one season with Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk in Detroit.

“The break came when I joined the Detroit Red Wings, and that year gave me so much, even when we lost,” he said. “I learned from the best to play the right way, and I think when I came to Chicago I saw so much talent so I knew you don’t have to worry about scoring goals that much.”

Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer.

The team announced it retained Lynch of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an independent review of the process. Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school, signed an entry-level deal with Boston this month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights to him after drafting him in 2020.

The Bruins rescinded Miller’s contract offer after facing harsh criticism around the hockey community and from players currently in the NHL. In their latest statement, they pledged to cooperate with Lynch’s investigation and publicly disclose the results of the review when completed.

“We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community,” the Bruins said. “Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players.”

Bruins President Cam Neely said the team “dropped the ball” in its vetting process in the aftermath of the signing and rescinding fiasco, which still has multiple ways it could get worked out since Miller is technically still under contract and part of the organization until it’s terminated or bought out or there’s a settlement.

Neely said in a statement the Bruins thought Miller’s conduct was an isolated incident and that the team reversed course based on new information – particularly that the team hadn’t spoken to victim Isaiah Meyer-Crothers or his family.

Neely met with Miller, agent Eustace King and Miller’s mother prior to signing him. Neely said he shouldn’t have assumed the vetting process also included a meeting with Meyer-Crothers’ family. Asked why that didn’t happen, Neely said: “It’s a great question. Something I need to find out.”

After the Bruins announced the signing of Miller, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the 20-year-old defenseman would not currently be eligible to play in the league without major changes. Boston players voiced opposition to adding Miller, with veteran forward Nick Foligno saying it was “hard to swallow.”

In a statement released by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers said he hasn’t seen any proof Miller has changed his ways. Meyer-Crothers said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.

Lynch was already involved in another high-profile sports matter relating to race. The NFL in February hired her and her firm to defend it and its teams in the race discrimination lawsuit brought by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

The Bruins said retaining Lynch “will help us ensure that our process going forward reflects our core values.”

Sedin twins, Luongo and Alfredsson inducted to Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Canucks teammate Roberto Luongo, former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team player Riikka Sallinen and Herb Carnegie were welcomed into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the class of 2022 on Monday.

The Sedin twins and Luongo were elected in their first years of eligibility back in June, while Alfredsson had waited since 2017. The induction of the Sedins and Alfredsson increased the number of Swedish players in the hall from four to seven.

Selected No. 3 overall at the 1999 NHL draft – one spot behind Daniel – Henrik Sedin owns a big chunk of Vancouver’s record book as its leader in assists (830), points (1,070) and games played (1,330) in his 17 seasons.

The center playfully offered his 2 cents in the never-ending debate about whether he or his brother – who both terrorized a generation of defenders with their vision and skill – was better.

“I missed 30 games in my career and Danny’s production was not the same,” he said with a smirk. “In 2010, Danny missed 20 games . I had 11 goals and nine assists.

“With Daniel I was barely a 20-goal scorer. Without him I would have been a career 45-goal scorer.”

Henrik won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer in 2009-10. He added 78 points in 105 playoff games that included the Canucks’ run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

“You have always been a calming influence in my life,” Daniel, who spoke before Henrik, said of his brother. “In my mind, you are both a better hockey player than me (and) better person than me.

“And I’m saying this sincerely, but also knowing that he will stand up here in about 10 minutes.”

Daniel Sedin’s 393 goals – many of them off a pass from Henrik – top Vancouver’s all-time list, while he sits second behind his brother in assists (648), points (1,041) and games played (1,306). He put up 71 points in 102 playoff appearances.

“I want to thank whoever it was that selected me to speak first,” Daniel said with a laugh. “It reminds me of draft day.”

Daniel won the Ted Lindsay Award as league MVP voted by NHL Players’ Association members as well as the Art Ross in 2010-11.

Henrik Sedin paid tribute to his brother’s drive.

“To know that someone would be in the gym every morning waiting for me on the days I felt like taking a day off, that’s what made me the player I was,” he said.

Luongo, who played eight seasons with the Sedins in Vancouver, was drafted by the New York Islanders and retired with the Florida Panthers, but the goaltender’s days on the West Coast paved the way for his enshrinement.

The 43-year-old ranked third in NHL history with 489 wins when he retired in 2019 after 19 seasons. He sits second in games played (1,044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409).

Luongo said when he got the news he would be inducted, the first thing he asked was if the Sedins would be joining him.

“Wanted it so bad,” he said. “Proud to say that I played with you guys.”

Luongo twice won 40 games with the Canucks and made at least 70 appearances in four straight seasons.

A three-time Vezina Trophy finalist as the league’s top goalie, he finished second in the 2007 Hart voting and won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014) with Canada.

“I’ve never been around anyone with the same determination and willingness to do anything to get better,” Henrik Sedin said.

Alfredsson registered 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL campaign, which included 17 with the Senators. He added 100 points in 124 playoff contests.

An unknown sixth-round pick when he arrived in the nation’s capital, Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy in 1996 as NHL rookie of the year.

Ottawa’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points, he captured Olympic gold in 2006 for Sweden alongside the Sedins and guided Ottawa to the 2007 Cup final – a first for a European captain.

Alfredsson paid tribute to former teammates, trainers and coaches, including the late Bryan Murray, but also touched on a cause close to his heart.

“The pressures of hockey for some can become unbearable,” he said. “Mental health issues are a reality of our game. We’re long overdue to finally erase the stigma.”

Sallinen, who wasn’t in attendance, played 16 seasons with her national team, won Olympic bronze 20 years apart (1998, 2018) and is the first non-North American woman inducted into the hall. She added a silver at the 2019 world championships to go along with six third-place showings.

Carnegie, who died in 2012 at age 92, has often been mentioned as the most talented Black player to never reach the NHL.

Following a long career in senior leagues where he faced racism that kept him from achieving his ultimate dream, Carnegie founded Future Aces, one of Canada’s first hockey schools, in 1955. His work at the grassroots level pushing for more diversity led to his induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.