Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night.

Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019, He tied the team record for points in a period.

Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix Cole Koepke and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. Koepke’s goal in the third was his first in the NHL, coming in his 13th game.

Tampa Bay was beaten 5-1 by Washington on Friday night.

“I thought our response today was what we needed,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I think we learned a good lesson on how to respond. I loved our response.”

Steven Stamkos had his goal drought reach 10 straight games, but picked up two assists. The Lightning captain has 987 career points, moved past Dave Keon (986) into 98th place on the NHL list. His 499 assists moved him within one from joining Martin St. Louis (588) as the only Tampa Bay players to reach 500.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal for the third straight game and remains 13 away from tying Gordie Howe (801) for second all-time. He received a double minor for high sticking Stamkos during the second.

Conor Sheary, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper, who beat the Lightning Friday night, was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots. Charlie Lindgren came and finished with 24 saves.

Washington assistant coach Kevin McCarthy filled in again for coach Peter Laviolette, who is in COVID-19 protocols and missed his second straight game.

“Overall, obviously, very disappointed with our effort, especially in the first period.” McCarthy said.

Sergachev opened the scoring from the blue line 1:23 into the game. After assisting on Kucherov’s power-play goal at 8:19 and Perbix’s goal just under three minutes later, Sergachev made it 4-0 on the power play with 3:38 left in the period, ending Kuemper’s night.

The Lightning went 2 for 4 on the power play, while Washington failed on six chances.

Ovechkin got the Capitals’ first shot from the high shot with 2:50 remaining in the first

Sheary got the Capitals on the scoreboard late in the second.

Koepke made it 5-1 with 6:49 left in the third before the teams combined for three goals in a 59-second stretch late. Eller pulled the Capitals back within three with 3:01 remaining, but Paul got one back for the Lightning 17 seconds later. Hathaway capped the scoring with 2:02 to go.

Koepke’s goal was not determined until a video review after teammate Brandon Hagel scored on the same shift.

“That’s a first,” Cooper said. “It was fitting in the locker room, Hagel gave that goal puck to Koepke.”

Koepke thought the puck may have hit the post as play continued.

“It feels great,” Koepke said. “Something you look forward to.”

TIME OFF

Washington forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, assessed a match penalty for a check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote on Friday, served the first game of a three-game suspension for the hit.

“It wasn’t intentional,” McCarthy said. “It’s a fast game, obviously. You just have to live with the consequences.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Lightning: Foote is day to day. … D Erik Cernak, who had a shot from Ovechkin hit his lower leg Friday is day to day, while Sergachev played after taking an Ovechkin shot off the arm.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Florida on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage.

That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between these teams, which face off again Sunday in what could be another feisty game for players with short memories.

“I don’t know about that but probably,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said after his team lost 5-1. “Two teams that want to win hockey games. That was a bad hit, and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL’s department of player safety. If suspended, he’d miss at least the second half of the home-and-home series, if not more for a hit Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said “defines the word blindside.”

The Lightning were none too happy with Aubel-Kubel’s hit early in the second period that knocked Foote out of the game. Maroon just didn’t wait until the next shift to express it.

“That’s what Patty does,” Hedman said. “He stands up for his teammates. He’s not going to take anything. That fired up the bench.”

A handful of other players were involved in the initial scrum, and they exchanged some pushes and shoves around the fight before Maroon and Hathaway got separated. Nick Paul hopped off the bench for a second before being urged back by Lightning teammates to avoid what would have been an automatic 10-game suspension.

The Capitals killed off all five minutes, and Sonny Milano — who was serving Aubel-Kubel’s penalty — scored coming out of the box on a breakaway 7 seconds after the Lightning power play expired.

A few Washington goals later, a line brawl erupted with 5:40 left in the third with Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry fighting Anthony Mantha and teammate Vladislav Namestnikov dropping the gloves with Washington’s Erik Gustafsson. With some roughing mixed in, the incident added up to 26 penalty minutes and finished Mantha’s second career Gordie Howe hat trick — a goal, an assist and a fight.

Expect another chippy game 48 hours later.

“I think it’s going to be the same,” said Kevin McCarthy, who coached the Capitals in Peter Laviolette’s absence. “When you play a team back to back, there’s always something that carries over from the previous game. Especially the way the game went tonight, it was physical on both sides and we expect that again.”

Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, executive VP title

NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils.

Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side.

“Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building,” said Brodeur. “I’ve been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success.”

The Devils have gotten off to a 10-3 start and lead the Metropolitan Division. The last time New Jersey made the playoffs was 2017-18.

Brodeur’s work will include personnel decisions, roster management, transactions, player recruitment, scouting and overseeing the goaltending development.

“Marty has been a tremendous resource to me in my time as general manager with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world,” said Fitzgerald. “It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization.”

Brodeur, 50, was a member of three Stanley Cup champions for New Jersey before retiring in 2015, after a six-game tenure with the St. Louis Blues. He joined the Blues’ front office before returning to the Devils New Jersey for the 2018-19 season, working in business development.

Oilers’ Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury occurred during Edmonton’s 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon‘s skate blade 3:27 into the second period.

Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane said Wednesday in a statement. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.

“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful.”

The Oilers said forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin have been recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Canadiens rookie Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings.

The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon, will forfeit $10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal’s game Wednesday night against Vancouver and Saturday’s home game versus Pittsburgh.

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.