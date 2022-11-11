Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 11:32 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage.

That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between these teams, which face off again Sunday in what could be another feisty game for players with short memories.

“I don’t know about that but probably,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said after his team lost 5-1. “Two teams that want to win hockey games. That was a bad hit, and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL’s department of player safety. If suspended, he’d miss at least the second half of the home-and-home series, if not more for a hit Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said “defines the word blindside.”

The Lightning were none too happy with Aubel-Kubel’s hit early in the second period that knocked Foote out of the game. Maroon just didn’t wait until the next shift to express it.

“That’s what Patty does,” Hedman said. “He stands up for his teammates. He’s not going to take anything. That fired up the bench.”

A handful of other players were involved in the initial scrum, and they exchanged some pushes and shoves around the fight before Maroon and Hathaway got separated. Nick Paul hopped off the bench for a second before being urged back by Lightning teammates to avoid what would have been an automatic 10-game suspension.

The Capitals killed off all five minutes, and Sonny Milano — who was serving Aubel-Kubel’s penalty — scored coming out of the box on a breakaway 7 seconds after the Lightning power play expired.

A few Washington goals later, a line brawl erupted with 5:40 left in the third with Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry fighting Anthony Mantha and teammate Vladislav Namestnikov dropping the gloves with Washington’s Erik Gustafsson. With some roughing mixed in, the incident added up to 26 penalty minutes and finished Mantha’s second career Gordie Howe hat trick — a goal, an assist and a fight.

Expect another chippy game 48 hours later.

“I think it’s going to be the same,” said Kevin McCarthy, who coached the Capitals in Peter Laviolette’s absence. “When you play a team back to back, there’s always something that carries over from the previous game. Especially the way the game went tonight, it was physical on both sides and we expect that again.”

Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, executive VP title

Associated PressNov 10, 2022, 12:01 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils.

Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side.

“Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building,” said Brodeur. “I’ve been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success.”

The Devils have gotten off to a 10-3 start and lead the Metropolitan Division. The last time New Jersey made the playoffs was 2017-18.

Brodeur’s work will include personnel decisions, roster management, transactions, player recruitment, scouting and overseeing the goaltending development.

“Marty has been a tremendous resource to me in my time as general manager with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world,” said Fitzgerald. “It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization.”

Brodeur, 50, was a member of three Stanley Cup champions for New Jersey before retiring in 2015, after a six-game tenure with the St. Louis Blues. He joined the Blues’ front office before returning to the Devils New Jersey for the 2018-19 season, working in business development.

Oilers’ Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 9:59 PM EST
EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury occurred during Edmonton’s 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon‘s skate blade 3:27 into the second period.

Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane said Wednesday in a statement. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.

“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful.”

The Oilers said forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin have been recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Canadiens rookie Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 9:54 PM EST
NEW YORK — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings.

The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon, will forfeit $10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal’s game Wednesday night against Vancouver and Saturday’s home game versus Pittsburgh.

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.

Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 9:47 PM EST
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways.

In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.

“I told him, `That’s all cool but where is the proof though?’ He didn’t give me any (proof),” Meyer-Crothers said.

“All the lies I have been told from him for so many years I don’t believe what Mitchell told me.”

The statement was released days after the Boston Bruins rescinded their entry-level contract offer to Miller, who was originally selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of the defenseman.

Boston signed Miller on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism from Bruins players from captain Patrice Bergeron on down, as well as Boston’s fan base.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also weighed in, saying Miller would not be eligible to play in the league without major changes.

The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday, with Neely saying in a statement the Bruins thought Miller’s conduct was an isolated incident and that the team reversed course based on new information – particularly that the team hadn’t spoken to Meyer-Crothers or his family.

In 2016, at age 14, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

Meyer-Crothers said the abuse went on for years.

“Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head,” Meyer-Crothers said. “This happened my whole time in school.

“When I went to junior high Mitchell would spit in my face and call me a `N word.’ I stopped telling because they called me a snitch and I would get made fun of.”

Meyer-Crothers said Miller’s friends continued the bullying once Miller was expelled from school.

“Everyone thought he was cool, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life,” Meyer-Crothers said.

Meyer-Crothers said he has recently received racist and abusive messages on social media.

“Mitchell isn’t my friend. It hurts my heart what he did to me,” he said. “So I just wanted to tell everyone – when Mitchell says we’re friends it isn’t true.

“I can’t take more of this.”

Before being drafted by Arizona, Miller sent a letter to all 31 NHL teams acknowledging what happened and apologizing for his behavior.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

The Coyotes drafted Miller despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. The team parted ways with Miller amid criticism after learning more about his bullying of Meyer-Crothers.