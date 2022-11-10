Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, executive VP title

Nov 10, 2022
NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils.

Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side.

“Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building,” said Brodeur. “I’ve been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success.”

The Devils have gotten off to a 10-3 start and lead the Metropolitan Division. The last time New Jersey made the playoffs was 2017-18.

Brodeur’s work will include personnel decisions, roster management, transactions, player recruitment, scouting and overseeing the goaltending development.

“Marty has been a tremendous resource to me in my time as general manager with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world,” said Fitzgerald. “It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization.”

Brodeur, 50, was a member of three Stanley Cup champions for New Jersey before retiring in 2015, after a six-game tenure with the St. Louis Blues. He joined the Blues’ front office before returning to the Devils New Jersey for the 2018-19 season, working in business development.

Oilers' Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury occurred during Edmonton’s 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon‘s skate blade 3:27 into the second period.

Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane said Wednesday in a statement. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.

“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful.”

The Oilers said forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin have been recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Canadiens rookie Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings.

The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon, will forfeit $10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal’s game Wednesday night against Vancouver and Saturday’s home game versus Pittsburgh.

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.

Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways.

In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.

“I told him, `That’s all cool but where is the proof though?’ He didn’t give me any (proof),” Meyer-Crothers said.

“All the lies I have been told from him for so many years I don’t believe what Mitchell told me.”

The statement was released days after the Boston Bruins rescinded their entry-level contract offer to Miller, who was originally selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of the defenseman.

Boston signed Miller on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism from Bruins players from captain Patrice Bergeron on down, as well as Boston’s fan base.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also weighed in, saying Miller would not be eligible to play in the league without major changes.

The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday, with Neely saying in a statement the Bruins thought Miller’s conduct was an isolated incident and that the team reversed course based on new information – particularly that the team hadn’t spoken to Meyer-Crothers or his family.

In 2016, at age 14, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

Meyer-Crothers said the abuse went on for years.

“Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head,” Meyer-Crothers said. “This happened my whole time in school.

“When I went to junior high Mitchell would spit in my face and call me a `N word.’ I stopped telling because they called me a snitch and I would get made fun of.”

Meyer-Crothers said Miller’s friends continued the bullying once Miller was expelled from school.

“Everyone thought he was cool, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life,” Meyer-Crothers said.

Meyer-Crothers said he has recently received racist and abusive messages on social media.

“Mitchell isn’t my friend. It hurts my heart what he did to me,” he said. “So I just wanted to tell everyone – when Mitchell says we’re friends it isn’t true.

“I can’t take more of this.”

Before being drafted by Arizona, Miller sent a letter to all 31 NHL teams acknowledging what happened and apologizing for his behavior.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

The Coyotes drafted Miller despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. The team parted ways with Miller amid criticism after learning more about his bullying of Meyer-Crothers.

Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight

TORONTO — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win.

Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14 this season. William Karlsson had two assists and Logan Thompson stopped 28 shots.

Timothy Liljegren scored twice and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 16 saves. The Maple Leafs snapped a three-game win streak.

In the extra period, Smith took a breakaway pass from Shea Theodore and roofed a backhand on Kallgren for his seventh of the season.

Vegas finished a sweep of the two-game season series, also beating Toronto 3-1 at home on Oct. 24.

The Maple Leafs trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes, and Kallgren kept them within one in the second period with breakaway stops on Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier and Smith. Marner then tied it with a great individual effort to get his third of the season with 6:10 remaining in the period. It extended his point streak to seven games.

Toronto took its first lead with just over three minutes left as Marner sent a slick no-look ass to Liljegren, and the defenseman got his second of the night – and second of the season.

Marner flipped the puck out of play for a delay-of-game penalty early in the third period, but Kallgren bailed out his teammate with a big stop on Chandler Stephenson.

Toronto got a power play of its own midway through the period, but but Smith scored his sixth on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush with 8:17 to go to tie it.

Vegas opened the scoring 45 seconds into the game after Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin turned the puck over at the offensive blue line. Carrier had his ensuing breakaway stopped by Kallgren, but the puck trickled through and the hard-charging Roy was there to deposit it for his fourth.

The Leafs responded at 5:05 when Liljegren took a feed from David Kampf to score his first.

However, after Liljegren’s giveaway, Eichel scored his sixth to move the Golden Knights back ahead with 2:05 left in the opening period.

MURRAY GETTING CLOSER

Kallgren has been pressed into action with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov dealing with injuries. Murray is scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s practice – the goaltender’s first on-ice session with the main group since injuring his groin/abductor on Oct. 15.

Samsonov carried the bulk of the load with Murray out, but suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s win against Boston. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday he is considered week-to-week.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Buffalo on Thursday night in the finale of a five-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night in the second of a three-game homestand.