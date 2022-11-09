Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight

Associated Press
vegas golden knights
Kevin Sousa/Getty Images
TORONTO — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win.

Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14 this season. William Karlsson had two assists and Logan Thompson stopped 28 shots.

Timothy Liljegren scored twice and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 16 saves. The Maple Leafs snapped a three-game win streak.

In the extra period, Smith took a breakaway pass from Shea Theodore and roofed a backhand on Kallgren for his seventh of the season.

Vegas finished a sweep of the two-game season series, also beating Toronto 3-1 at home on Oct. 24.

The Maple Leafs trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes, and Kallgren kept them within one in the second period with breakaway stops on Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier and Smith. Marner then tied it with a great individual effort to get his third of the season with 6:10 remaining in the period. It extended his point streak to seven games.

Toronto took its first lead with just over three minutes left as Marner sent a slick no-look ass to Liljegren, and the defenseman got his second of the night – and second of the season.

Marner flipped the puck out of play for a delay-of-game penalty early in the third period, but Kallgren bailed out his teammate with a big stop on Chandler Stephenson.

Toronto got a power play of its own midway through the period, but but Smith scored his sixth on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush with 8:17 to go to tie it.

Vegas opened the scoring 45 seconds into the game after Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin turned the puck over at the offensive blue line. Carrier had his ensuing breakaway stopped by Kallgren, but the puck trickled through and the hard-charging Roy was there to deposit it for his fourth.

The Leafs responded at 5:05 when Liljegren took a feed from David Kampf to score his first.

However, after Liljegren’s giveaway, Eichel scored his sixth to move the Golden Knights back ahead with 2:05 left in the opening period.

MURRAY GETTING CLOSER

Kallgren has been pressed into action with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov dealing with injuries. Murray is scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s practice – the goaltender’s first on-ice session with the main group since injuring his groin/abductor on Oct. 15.

Samsonov carried the bulk of the load with Murray out, but suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s win against Boston. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday he is considered week-to-week.

Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat

Associated Press
philadelphia flyers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella. The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season.

“We’re trending the right way,” Cates said. “We’re finding our groove, and we just have to keep going.”

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation. St. Louis last won on Oct. 22 to improve to 3-0. The Blues are five defeats from matching the franchise’s all-time losing streak, a 13-game slide from March 16-April 8, 2006, that included three overtime losses.

“I don’t have an answer, just not good enough,” O’Reilly said. “You can see it. You can feel it. Every mistake, we get heavier and heavier. Every 50-50 puck seems to go their way. It’s frustrating.”

Allison notched the first of Philadelphia’s three second-period tallies with 9:49 left in the period. Ivan Provorov set up the goal with a pass toward the crease, and the puck went off Allison and past Blues goalie Thomas Greiss. It was just the third time in 12 contests Philadelphia has gotten on the board first.

“Really good start,” Tortorella said. “Thought we put a lot of good minutes in. . Maybe we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Konecny scored his team-leading fifth of the season with 3:23 to play in the period when he wheeled past defenseman Justin Faulk in the slot and fired a wrist shot past Greiss’ blocker side.

The Flyers just beat the buzzer for their final tally of one of their most impressive periods of the season with a 4-on-4 goal with three seconds left on a pretty passing play. Scott Laughton started it by keeping the puck in the zone, then sent a pass to the opposite circle to Travis Sanheim, who whipped the puck to the far side of the crease and Cates deflected it home for his second goal of the season.

That was more than enough for the Flyers against the struggling Blues.

“We’re not playing good enough to win games,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “We’re gripping the sticks for sure.”

Sandstrom was a late replacement for announced starter Carter Hart, who was ill.

O’Reilly got the Blues on the board 5:22 into the third with a wrister from the slot that got past Sandstrom low on the glove side after a nifty setup from Ivan Barbashev.

But Sedlak answered just 1:22 later with a backhander from close range that went off Greiss’ pads and in after Nick Seeler‘s long shot from the point.

The Blues tried for an early spark with fisticuffs. Brayden Schenn dropped the gloves with Philadelphia’s Seeler just 3:39 into the contest in a one-sided duel won by Seeler. Just 51 seconds later, Blues’ Robert Bortuzzo fought Zack MacEwen following a faceoff. Neither player was able to gain their footing in a draw.

But the fights were not enough to spark the Blues. Philadelphia dominated the first period, outshooting the Blues 18-11, before the three-goal barrage in the second.

Flyers: Earlier on Tuesday, Tortorella called Hart the “backbone” of the team. The 24-year-old netminder is 6-0-2 with a 1.97 goals-against average and 94.6 save percentage.

Devils beat Flames 3-2 on Hischier goal for 7th win in row

Associated Press
new jersey devils
Leah Hennel/Getty Images
NEWARK, N.J. — Nico Hischier scored off a rush with 8:10 to play and the New Jersey Devils beat the slumping Calgary Flames 3-2 Tuesday night for their seventh straight win.

Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Graves also scored as the Devils matched their longest winning streak since February 2011. Vitek Vanececk made 33 saves in helping New Jersey overcome a sub-par performance in returning from a three-game trip to western Canada.

Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli scored power-play goals for the Flames, who have lost six straight (0-4-2). Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

Hischier’s sixth goal came against the flow of play. The Flames kept the puck in the Devils’ end for about two-plus minutes. Tomas Tatar got the puck out of the zone to Hamilton, who found Hischier coming down the middle. His shot beat Markstrom between the pads.

Toffoli’s had tied the game at 2-all at 5:13 of the third period with a power-play shot from the left circle that beat Vanecek to the top corner of the net. It came 20 seconds after Miles Wood was called for holding.

Despite being outshot 23-15 and having two goals nullified after Calgary challenges, the Devils led 2-1 after two periods on goals by Graves and Hamilton, the latter with a two-man advantage.

Kadri had give Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:58 of the first period, a session in which the Flames held a 14-5 shot advantage. The tally was the seventh of the season for Kadri and it came on a wicked shot from the right circle on a power play.

The Devils had a goal by defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler overturned in the first period and another by Yegor Sharangovich taken off the board early in the second. The Devils entered the offensive zone too early on Siegenthaler’s goal and Sharangovich used a kicking motion to put kicked the puck into the net on his.

Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

Associated Press
evander kane
Mark LoMoglio/Getty Images
TAMPA, Fla, — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers’ game against Tampa Bay.

Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon‘s skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone.

Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the bench before heading down the tunnel toward the locker room.

A stretcher was brought out onto the ice but was not utilized.

The Oilers said Kane was transported to the hospital in stable condition and would undergo a procedure there.

Alex Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers to end skid

Associated Press
washington capitals
John McCreary/Getty Images
0 Comments

WASHINGTON — With less than 2 minutes left and the Washington Capitals hoping to avoid blowing another third-period lead, Alex Ovechkin skated toward the net and, instead of shooting, passed the puck between his legs to Evgeny Kuznetsov, who knew it was coming.

“For sure I knew he’s going to pass,” Kuznetsov said.

After scoring again, Ovechkin’s most important contribution Monday night was a timely assist on Kuznetsov’s goal that allowed Washington to hold on and beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, snapping a four-game losing streak. It turned out to be the game-winner after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 45 seconds later, but the Capitals will take a hard-earned victory without several key players.

“I’m hoping that we’re going to build after this game for sure because that’s a pretty good team and I felt like even when we give up goal we was never giving up,” said Kuznetsov, who had two goals and two assists for his eighth career four-point game. “We were always positive on the bench, we always support each other because we missing a lot of guys, a lot of D guys, and they stepped up today.”

Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, beating Stuart Skinner on the power play in the second period and making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It’s also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit’s Ville Husso and Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162.

Goal No. 788 of Ovechkin’s career put him 13 back of Gordie Howe for second on the career list and 106 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin has heated up recently with five goals and two assists during a six-game point streak.

“Ovi, Kuzy and (Conor Sheary) were really good offensively,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought everybody played well, but you need your best players to be your best players.”

Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist in his latest showdown with former junior hockey teammate Connor McDavid, who was playing his 500th regular-season NHL game. He stole the puck from Oilers forward Warren Foegele and scored late in the first period, added a second on the power play early in the second and, with Washington skating 5-on-3, delivered a perfect cross-crease pass to Kuznetsov for his first goal of the season.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson also had three points – all on the power play, where Washington went 4 for 5.

“Four power-play goals,” Edmonton’s Zach Hyman said. “Can’t win with that. Can’t win taking penalties.”

McDavid added to his league-leading goal total with his 13th of the season and Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the third period, but the Oilers could not pull off the comeback and extended their losing streak to three. Nugent Hopkins also scored a goal batting the puck out of the air in the first, and Skinner allowed five goals on 31 shots.

“It’s getting old, battling back,” said Draisaitl, who now leads the league with 17 assists. “It’s exhausting. It’s tiring. We just give up too many goals.”

Charlie Lindgren made 12 of his 25 saves in the third period of his fourth start with the Capitals, who were playing extremely short-handed with players adding up to almost $40 million in salary cap hits out of the lineup because of injury. Dmitry Orlov became the latest absence, joining defenseman John Carlson and forwards T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, Carl Hagelin and Beck Malenstyn.

“There’s a lot of grit, a lot of compete in this group,” Lindgren said. “As a goalie, you love to see it. It makes you play even harder. It’s a fun group. We’re all competing, we’re all battling hard and to beat a good team like that feels really good.”

Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Washington debut after being claimed off waivers Sunday from Toronto. Defenseman Lucas Johansen played his second NHL game and first of the season in place of Orlov. Aube-Kubel, who famously dropped and dented the Stanley Cup on the ice during Colorado’s championship celebration in June, delivered a big hit on Evander Kane in the first period of his first game with the Capitals.

“Usually he’s a little tougher on his skates than that,” Aube-Kubel joked. “I don’t know, maybe I surprised him.”

