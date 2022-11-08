Alex Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers to end skid

WASHINGTON — With less than 2 minutes left and the Washington Capitals hoping to avoid blowing another third-period lead, Alex Ovechkin skated toward the net and, instead of shooting, passed the puck between his legs to Evgeny Kuznetsov, who knew it was coming.

“For sure I knew he’s going to pass,” Kuznetsov said.

After scoring again, Ovechkin’s most important contribution Monday night was a timely assist on Kuznetsov’s goal that allowed Washington to hold on and beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, snapping a four-game losing streak. It turned out to be the game-winner after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 45 seconds later, but the Capitals will take a hard-earned victory without several key players.

“I’m hoping that we’re going to build after this game for sure because that’s a pretty good team and I felt like even when we give up goal we was never giving up,” said Kuznetsov, who had two goals and two assists for his eighth career four-point game. “We were always positive on the bench, we always support each other because we missing a lot of guys, a lot of D guys, and they stepped up today.”

Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, beating Stuart Skinner on the power play in the second period and making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It’s also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit’s Ville Husso and Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162.

Goal No. 788 of Ovechkin’s career put him 13 back of Gordie Howe for second on the career list and 106 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin has heated up recently with five goals and two assists during a six-game point streak.

“Ovi, Kuzy and (Conor Sheary) were really good offensively,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought everybody played well, but you need your best players to be your best players.”

Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist in his latest showdown with former junior hockey teammate Connor McDavid, who was playing his 500th regular-season NHL game. He stole the puck from Oilers forward Warren Foegele and scored late in the first period, added a second on the power play early in the second and, with Washington skating 5-on-3, delivered a perfect cross-crease pass to Kuznetsov for his first goal of the season.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson also had three points – all on the power play, where Washington went 4 for 5.

“Four power-play goals,” Edmonton’s Zach Hyman said. “Can’t win with that. Can’t win taking penalties.”

McDavid added to his league-leading goal total with his 13th of the season and Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the third period, but the Oilers could not pull off the comeback and extended their losing streak to three. Nugent Hopkins also scored a goal batting the puck out of the air in the first, and Skinner allowed five goals on 31 shots.

“It’s getting old, battling back,” said Draisaitl, who now leads the league with 17 assists. “It’s exhausting. It’s tiring. We just give up too many goals.”

Charlie Lindgren made 12 of his 25 saves in the third period of his fourth start with the Capitals, who were playing extremely short-handed with players adding up to almost $40 million in salary cap hits out of the lineup because of injury. Dmitry Orlov became the latest absence, joining defenseman John Carlson and forwards T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, Carl Hagelin and Beck Malenstyn.

“There’s a lot of grit, a lot of compete in this group,” Lindgren said. “As a goalie, you love to see it. It makes you play even harder. It’s a fun group. We’re all competing, we’re all battling hard and to beat a good team like that feels really good.”

Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Washington debut after being claimed off waivers Sunday from Toronto. Defenseman Lucas Johansen played his second NHL game and first of the season in place of Orlov. Aube-Kubel, who famously dropped and dented the Stanley Cup on the ice during Colorado’s championship celebration in June, delivered a big hit on Evander Kane in the first period of his first game with the Capitals.

“Usually he’s a little tougher on his skates than that,” Aube-Kubel joked. “I don’t know, maybe I surprised him.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: Make the second stop on their four-game Eastern Conference road trip Tuesday night at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Capitals: Host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller

BOSTON — Bruins President Cam Neely said the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman.

The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract, leading to sweeping criticism from Bruins players from captain Patrice Bergeron on down, as well as Boston’s fanbase. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also weighed in, saying Miller would not currently be eligible to play in the league without major changes.

“I’m extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision,” Neely said. “I take pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for. And we failed there.”

The offer to Miller was rescinded, with Neely saying in a statement the Bruins thought Miller’s conduct was an isolated incident and that the team reversed course based on new information – particularly that the team hadn’t spoken to victim Isaiah Meyer-Crothers or his family.

“We didn’t have enough information,” Neely said. “We could have dug deeper.”

Neely met with Miller, agent Eustace King and Miller’s mother prior to signing him. Neely said he shouldn’t have assumed the vetting process also included a meeting with Meyer-Crothers’ family. Asked why that didn’t happen, Neely said: “It’s a great question. Something I need to find out.”

Neely reiterated that in his meeting with Miller he felt he was remorseful and worthy of an opportunity to play in the NHL.

“I was under the impression it was a 14-year-old kid that made a really bad decision and did some horrible things,” Neely said. “He’s 20 years old now. So I was under the impression that in the last six years he’s done a lot of work on himself. … I believe in second chances and maybe some don’t deserve it.”

Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

Meyer-Crothers’ mother Joni told The Arizona Republic that Miller started bullying her son in second grade and used racial epithets.

The Coyotes drafted Miller despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. The team parted ways with Miller amid criticism after learning more about the bullying.

Miller sent a letter to all 31 NHL teams acknowledging what happened and apologizing for his behavior. Joni Meyer-Crothers said Miller never personally apologized to Isaiah or their family other than a court-mandated letter.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

Miller sat out the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals with 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named the USHL’s player and defenseman of the year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.

Neely apologized again to Meyer-Crothers’ family and said he planned to reach out to them.

“It’s something they shouldn’t have to continue to go through,” he said. “We could have done a better job, we should have done a better job.”

Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, prompting criticism from players and comments from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman that the 20-year-old would not currently be eligible to play in the league.

Team president Cam Neely said in a statement the Bruins thought Miller’s bullying of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers was an isolated incident and reversed course based on new information.

“We owe it to our fans, players, staff, partners and community to make sure that our practices and protocols are in keeping with the ethos that we demand from ourselves and as an organization,” Neely said. “As such, we will be reevaluating our internal processes for vetting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins.”

Earlier Sunday, agent Eustace King released a statement saying O2K Sports Management took part in serious deliberation before deciding to represent Miller, saying the defenseman was working with and volunteering for organizations and committed to changing his ways. King did not immediately respond to a message Sunday night seeking comment on the Bruins decision.

Boston opting to sign Miller did not go over well with players, from captain Patrice Bergeron down. Bergeron said he was consulted about the possibility and was “on the fence.”

“The culture that we built here goes against that type of behavior,” Bergeron said. “In this locker room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity, respect.”

Boston forward Nick Foligno called the signing “hard to swallow.”

“Tough thing to hear for our group,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie to you. I don’t think any guy was too happy.”

The Coyotes picked Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 draft despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. The team parted ways with Miller amid criticism after learning more about the bullying.

The University of North Dakota announced a day later that Miller was no longer with the school’s hockey team.

Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

Meyer-Crothers’ mother Joni told The Arizona Republic that Miller started bullying her son in second grade and used racial epithets.

Miller sent a letter to all 31 NHL teams acknowledging what happened and apologizing for his behavior. Joni Meyer-Crothers said Miller never personally apologized to Isaiah or their family other than a court-mandated letter.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

Miller sat out the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals with 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named the USHL’s player and defenseman of the year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.

“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts,” Neely said, offering his apology to Meyer-Crothers and his family and saying the team stands against bullying and racism. “I think there is a lesson to be learned here for other young people. Be mindful of careless behaviors and going with the group mentality of hurting others. The repercussions can be felt for a lifetime.”

Canadiens’ Anderson suspended 2 games by NHL for boarding

NEW YORK — Montreal forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo the previous night.

The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights’ 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson hit Pietrangelo into the side boards from behind after the defenseman had already given up the puck.

Anderson received a boarding major and game misconduct penalties on the play, resulting in an ejection for the latter.

He will miss the Canadiens’ games at Detroit on Tuesday night and against Vancouver on Wednesday.

McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

DENVER — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70.

The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.

The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver from Quebec before the 1995-96 season. He had a front-row seat for the exploits of Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy and Peter Forsberg, for the legendary – and contentious – clashes with the Detroit Red Wings and for the dawn of a new era that featured Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

“As good as a hockey man as he was, he will be most remembered for being a friend to so many,” Sakic, the Hall of Fame forward turned team executive, said in a statement. “On behalf of the Avalanche organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire McNab family. Peter will be greatly missed.”

After a successful career at the University of Denver, McNab played in parts of 14 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. He finished with 363 goals and 450 assists in 995 career regular-season games. McNab helped the Sabres to the 1975 Stanley Cup final, where they were beaten in six games by Philadelphia.

Once his playing career was finished, McNab ventured into the realm of broadcasting, where he was an analyst with the Devils before joining the Avalanche. In addition, McNab served as a hockey analyst at several Winter Olympics.

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, McNab grew up in San Diego. He played three seasons for the Pioneers 1970-1973, where he helped Denver to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Division I championship game in ’73. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

“The hockey world lost a good one here,” former Avalanche and current Nashville forward Matt Duchene posted on social media. “Pete absolutely loved the game and couldn’t have been a nicer man and it was a pleasure to know him.”

Added owner E. Stanley Kroenke and president Josh Kroenke in a joint statement: “Peter’s passion for hockey was singular – as was his gift for celebrating what makes the sport so special. We were blessed that, for 27 years, he was an integral and indispensable part of our organization. His presence, insight and commitment to growing the sport made us all want to be greater stewards of hockey.”