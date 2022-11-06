McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Associated PressNov 6, 2022, 9:59 PM EST
DENVER — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70.

The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.

The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver from Quebec before the 1995-96 season. He had a front-row seat for the exploits of Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy and Peter Forsberg, for the legendary – and contentious – clashes with the Detroit Red Wings and for the dawn of a new era that featured Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

“As good as a hockey man as he was, he will be most remembered for being a friend to so many,” Sakic, the Hall of Fame forward turned team executive, said in a statement. “On behalf of the Avalanche organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire McNab family. Peter will be greatly missed.”

After a successful career at the University of Denver, McNab played in parts of 14 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. He finished with 363 goals and 450 assists in 995 career regular-season games. McNab helped the Sabres to the 1975 Stanley Cup final, where they were beaten in six games by Philadelphia.

Once his playing career was finished, McNab ventured into the realm of broadcasting, where he was an analyst with the Devils before joining the Avalanche. In addition, McNab served as a hockey analyst at several Winter Olympics.

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, McNab grew up in San Diego. He played three seasons for the Pioneers 1970-1973, where he helped Denver to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Division I championship game in ’73. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

“The hockey world lost a good one here,” former Avalanche and current Nashville forward Matt Duchene posted on social media. “Pete absolutely loved the game and couldn’t have been a nicer man and it was a pleasure to know him.”

Added owner E. Stanley Kroenke and president Josh Kroenke in a joint statement: “Peter’s passion for hockey was singular – as was his gift for celebrating what makes the sport so special. We were blessed that, for 27 years, he was an integral and indispensable part of our organization. His presence, insight and commitment to growing the sport made us all want to be greater stewards of hockey.”

Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games by NHL for high-sticking

Associated PressNov 6, 2022, 9:53 PM EST
NEW YORK — Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick the previous night.

The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck.

Tkachuk will miss the Panthers’ game at Anaheim later Sunday night, and against Carolina on Wednesday night.

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders’ 5-game win streak, 3-0

Associated PressNov 5, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT
DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.

Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts.

“The guys did a really good job today,” Husso said. “They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my night easy again. I just tried to keep my focus for the game and not let in any goals. Guys blocked shots and did all the little things again today.”

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season. Varlamov was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 8:13 left.

“Give them credit, they played well,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “I thought they were taking away time and space but I didn’t think we played fast enough and there’s no excuse for it.”

The Red Wings had two power plays and a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period but it ended scoreless.

Detroit was awarded a 5-on-3 advantage in the second, and this time it capitalized. Kubalik set up Raymond, who was parked near the goalpost. He lifted a shot over Varlamov’s right pad for his fourth goal.

The Islanders had allowed just three power-play goals coming into the day. Raymond also scored a power-play goal off a Kubalik feed against Washington on Thursday.

“It’s getting better for sure. We have a lot of looks every power play,” Raymond said. “Kubby has found me really good there (at the side of the net), so I just try to be in the right spot.”

Adam Erne cleared the puck out of his zone, setting up Suter’s breakaway goal at 12:51 of the second. It was the first short-handed goal allowed by the Islanders this season.

“We’d had a couple of power plays, so we knew we were going to have to spend some time on the PK,” Suter said. “Getting a two-goal lead is huge and doing it short-handed just takes away all of their momentum.”

The Red Wings killed off two penalties in the first seven minutes of the third. Husso made a sliding stop against Mathew Barzal with 12 minutes left.

Kubalik scored his fifth goal with a wrist shot from the left circle with 9:47 remaining.

With four games coming up next week, Lambert said his team won’t dwell on the loss.

“You look at it just like we do a win and we see things we liked about it, because there was some things to like about it, and then we’ll see the things we have to correct and move forward,” he said. “It’s a busy week coming up. We’ve got games on Monday and Tuesday and we have to be ready for it.”

WORTH NOTING

Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot played in his 500th career game. … The Islanders played their 3,000th game, including playoffs, with Lou Lamoriello as GM. … This was the lone meeting in Detroit this season. They’ll play on the Islanders’ home ice Jan. 27 and March 4. … Red Wings F Oskar Sundqvist missed the game with an upper-body injury. … Detroit F Filip Zadina was hit with a shot on his right leg during the third period and was helped off the ice.

Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa

Associated PressNov 4, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators are on the market.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment said a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board retained Galatioto Sports Partners, a firm specializing in the sports finance and advisory business, as its financial adviser.

“A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa,” the team said in a news release.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on March 28 at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

Melnyk purchased the Senators in 2003 for $92 million at a time when the franchise faced bankruptcy and a tenuous future in the nation’s capital.

A recent valuation from sports-business news outlet Sportico listed the Senators at $655 million.

The team’s day-to-day operations has been handled by the board of directors since Melnyk’s death.

Under Melnyk, the Senators played in the Stanley Cup final in 2007 when Ottawa lost in five games to the Anaheim Ducks. Ottawa nearly returned to the Cup final a decade later but lost the deciding game of the conference final in double overtime. Since that loss, the Senators have missed the playoffs in five straight seasons.

Melnyk’s relationship with the Senators’ fanbase soured as the years went on.

The owner’s comments before a 2017 outdoor game in Ottawa, indicating he could move the team in the future if attendance didn’t increase, sparked a “(hash)MelnykOut? campaign on city billboards and social media.

Ottawa is off to a 4-6-0 start this season despite a talented young core and series of significant offseason moves like acquiring forwards Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat.

The team has played at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata since the arena opened in 1996. But the team has again expressed interest in building an arena at a site in Ottawa.

Ducks’ Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 10:07 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks’ loss at Vegas, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced. He is expected to be out for four to six months.

The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this season for the rebuilding Ducks, who snapped a seven-game skid by beating Toronto.

Drysdale recorded four goals and 28 assists as one of the NHL’s youngest players last year. He made his league debut as an 18-year-old in March 2021, scoring eight points in 24 games to finish that season.