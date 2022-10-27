Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in 3-0 win over Rangers

Associated PressOct 27, 2022, 12:13 AM EDT
new york islanders
NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak.

Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.

After a scoreless first, Palmieri broke through at 8:44 of the second, rifling the puck past Halak for his first of the season.

“We were able to turn some pucks over and played a little faster and that resulted in a couple more opportunities for us,” Palmieri said.

Bailey made it 2-0 at 5:37 of the third with his first and Palmieri capped the scoring with 4:38 remaining.

“I thought we defended well. They are a dangerous team,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “It was our overall commitment and battle level. I’m glad we were rewarded tonight.”

Sorokin made 17 saves in the first, 12 in the second and 12 more in the third for his 11th career shutout. He had seven shutouts last season.

“He was outstanding. He made a couple of saves early on,” Lambert added. “I thought he was terrific.”

The long-time rivals split four games last season – with the road team winning each time. However, the Islanders have now won seven of the last nine meetings and are 9-4-0 against the Rangers since January 2021.

“Every team goes through it throughout the year at some point. Our tough stretch is right now,” Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said. “Just got to work through this. We have no other choice. If I know this team, and I think I do, we’re not going to lay down and die.”

The Rangers have a two-game road trip ahead to Dallas and Arizona before returning home to face Philadelphia and Boston next week.

“We know we can score goals,” Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “We’re getting opportunities, they’re just not going in. It is what it is.”

Halak played four seasons for the Islanders including a 38-win campaign in 2014-15. After leaving Long Island, he spent three seasons with Boston and one in Vancouver before signing with the Rangers in the offseason to back up reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Igor Shesterkin.

Veteran Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck said he felt his team received a distinct home-ice lift from playing the rival Rangers.

“I thought we played really well – just keep going and doing your job is the focus,” Clutterbuck said. “And the building had a lot of energy tonight, which was good,”

FISCHLER HONORED

Before the game, hockey historian and former Islanders broadcaster Stan Fischler was honored by having the press level at UBS Arena dedicated and named for him. The 90-year-old “Hockey Maven” has been working in hockey since 1954 when started with the Rangers in their press office. He has written more than 100 books on the sport, was a television commentator on Islanders telecasts for more than four decades and helped start the careers of dozens of future hockey journalists who worked for him as interns. He is still writing for The Hockey News.

MILESTONE

Islanders forward Josh Bailey played his 999th NHL game. Lambert said many of the veteran forward’s contributions often go unnoticed: “He’s a cerebral player, a very valuable guy,” the coach said of the 33-year-old Bailey, who was the ninth overall pick by the Islanders in 2008.

Canadiens get Beaudin from Blackhawks for Hills

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis.

Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Hills, the 66th pick in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season.

Phil Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel got his milestone night off to a perfect start and his Vegas teammates finished the job.

It all added up a memorable night for the NHL’s new Ironman capped by his new teammates chanting his name in a celebratory locker room.

Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.

“I was happy to get it,” Kessel said. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”

Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game since taking the ice for Toronto on Nov. 3, 2009.

He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night. He took a pass in transition from Brett Howden and beat James Reimer up high to become the 12th American-born player to score 400 goals.

“It was just pure happiness from everyone,” teammate William Karlsson said. “Everyone was just cheering and howling. It was really good to see it go in.”

Kessel nearly reached that mark before an offsides challenge wiped off his goal against Toronto. There was no question this time.

The Golden Knights made sure it was a celebratory night with goals from Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Mark Stone in the third period to get the win.

Adin Hill made 29 saves in his first game against San Jose since being traded to Vegas this summer.

“I think all the boys wanted to rally behind him,” Hill said. “We didn’t have the second period that we wanted to have, and then we kind of had a little talk in the locker room and just kind of a gut check. I thought we responded in the third period and the results showed.”

The Sharks got goals from Nico Sturm and Matt Nieto in the second period but still lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights. San Jose last won at the Shark Tank against Vegas in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs in 2019, when they rallied from three goals down before winning in overtime.

Reimer made 27 saves for San Jose.

“Today, like so many games this season already, I feel like we’re playing a good opponent and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot in a game that was absolutely winnable,” Sturm said. “Today was winnable.”

The Golden Knights tied it in the opening minute of the third period when Theodore’s wrist shot from the point went through traffic and beat Reimer.

William Karlsson then deked Erik Karlsson to go in alone on Reimer for the go-ahead goal with 6:47 to play.

Stone added the insurance goal 1:02 later.

IRONMAN TENTURES

Yandle had a short run as the NHL’s Ironman, holding a share of the mark for 272 days since tying Doug Jarvis’ record of 964 consecutive games on Jan. 24.

Jarvis had sole possession of the record for 12,813 days since setting the mark on Dec. 26, 1984.

The Sharks played a video from Yandle congratulating Kessel during a break in the first period, drawing a warm ovation from the crowd of 12,003.

“It was nice,” he said. “I appreciate it. They don’t have to do that. But I appreciate it out of them.”

INJURY UPDATES

Sharks F Nick Bonino (upper body) missed his second straight game and is day to day. … There is no timeline for the return of San Jose D Markus Nutivaara, who has been out since training camp with a lower-body injury.

Phil Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 11:09 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1.

Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner – and second in three games.

Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights.

Kessel tied defenseman Keith Yandle‘s ironman record by playing in his 989th straight game. The 17-year veteran is set to break the mark at San Jose.

Yandle’s streak began in 2009 and ended in March last season. Kessel’s streak started in November 2009.

“There’s some luck involved, but I always want to play,” Kessel said. “Obviously, there’s games you could miss throughout your career, but I’ve been fortunate so far.”

Thompson was looking for redemption after a 3-2 loss to Colorado.

“It was pretty obvious that I wasn’t happy with my performance, so you know, just forgot about it the next day and got back to work at practice and just needed to be ready to go tonight,” he said. “I felt good all night. The guys at the back end and the forward group made my job real easy.”

The Maple Leafs, playing their second game on a five-game trip, got a goal from William Nylander. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

“We just got beat by a team that was better than us tonight in all facets,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Shortly after what appeared to be Kessel’s 400th career goal got overturned, the Golden Knights forward picked up an assist when Vegas took advantage of a power play to open the scoring.

After Samsonov stopped back-to-back shots by Kessel and Reilly Smith, Roy was on the doorstep to bat the puck in.

“I didn’t even know. I had no clue. I thought I scored, actually,” Kessel said of his disallowed goal. “But you know, it is what it is. We scored right after.”

Nylander tied it midway through the second period when he took a pass from captain John Tavares, skated across the slot and beat Thompson with a snapper from the right side.

Amadio got his goal midway through the third when he ripped Nic Hague‘s pass from the left boards past Samsonov on the far side.

Toronto had a chance to draw closer late in the third when Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was called for high-sticking with 2:43 left. But Thompson was fantastic under rapid fire, stopping the final four shots of the game, including three on the penalty kill.

“I think the whole team was rock solid tonight. We really shut down their big guns, and they’ve got a lot of them,” Thompson said. “So credit goes to the D-corps and the forward group. They were outstanding.”

NOTES: Stephenson has scored a goal in three straight games. … Tavares exited with 13:02 left when he took a slap shot from teammate Rasmus Sandin on the back of the knee. “Those are the kind of things that just take a little time to settle down,” Keefe said.

Canadiens’ Carey Price still experiencing knee pain

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT
MONTREAL — When it comes to playing again, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a long way to go.

There are some important steps along the way, too.

Sidelined by a lingering knee injury, the 35-year-old Price is on long-term injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return. Price said Monday that his focus has gravitated toward his daily life and not ending his 15-year run in the NHL.

“We’ll have to take it step by step. I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” he said. “Right now, my goal is to just be pain-free from day to day. I’m still having some issues getting up and down stairs and carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult.

“So my first priority is just to get my body in a place where I’m pain-free in my day-to-day living and go from there.”

Price helped Montreal reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, and then suffered numerous setbacks in returning to the game. He underwent knee surgery and sought help from the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program last year for substance abuse.

He won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in June, which is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.

Price appeared in just five games last season. He then had a second opinion on his knee injury in Pittsburgh and the suggestion was another surgery.

The veteran goaltender said he was “not fond” of the idea and called the procedure “intrusive.”

“The surgery is called OATS,” Price said. “Basically, they’re taking a plug of cartilage and bone from a lower area in your knee and placing it in the cartilage-damaged area. It’s pretty serious and the success rate is above 50% and from a pessimistic perspective it’s like, `Well, there’s 50% chance that it could not work or 30% chance or whatever.’

“It’s something, unless I was in dire need of to get through my life, that maybe I would consider at that point but right now I’m looking at my young kids and to play with them day to day is the most important thing for me.”

For now, Price is continuing to rehab the injury – a lengthy, tedious process that hasn’t been successful as of yet.

“That’s been the real frustrating part but I’ve talked to several people that had this type of injury and it’s taken over a year for them to start feeling normal,” Price said. “So I’m still holding out hope. There’s a possibility of another injection but we’ll have to see. We just have to continue trying to solve a problem but that surgery is a bit worrisome for me.”

There are no spaces with Price’s name anymore in the Canadiens’ locker room at the Bell Centre. It’s a telling change for Montreal veterans like Brendan Gallagher, who lived the highs and lows of the team’s recent history alongside Price.

“It’s different looking down and not having him in here. He was really the focal (point) of this team, this organization for so many years,” Gallagher said. “It’s different but I’m just fortunate to have spent the years that I did with him and he made me look good on many of nights. I’d never say that to his face but I owe him one or two.”

Price thinks of himself as being in a “gray area” when it comes to being a part of the team. He was introduced to a standing ovation at the Bell Centre as a non-playing Canadien during the season opener on Oct. 12. The fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft said he is still trying to find a balance between staying close to the team as an injured player and respecting his teammates’ space.

“Any injured guy will tell you that it’s kind of a weird position to be in,” Price said. “You feel like you’re a part of the team but you don’t feel like you’re a part of the team.

“I don’t want to be in there every day and using up resources day to day. These guys come in here and they work hard every day. They see trainers every day and I don’t want to impede their progress. I’m not gonna be a part of that process here this season so I feel like I’m in the way. I’ll be around, I miss being with the guys.”