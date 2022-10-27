Marchand has 2 goals and an assist in return, Bruins roll

BOSTON — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith also scored to help Boston improve to 6-0 at home this season.

Marchand returned after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage in his hips. The 34-year-old forward was expected to be off the ice for six months. Instead, he was proclaimed good to return by Bruins coach Jim Montgomery following the morning skate Thursday.

“He’s a world-class player. It’s amazing how he comes up with pucks. The puck is between three bodies and he’s like the Tasmanian devil, twirling all around,” Montgomery said about Marchand. “It’s amazing. He tracks and fights for it and bites your leg off for it. That’s why we love him.”

For now, Boston plans to rest Marchand on the second night of back-to-back games. That includes Friday night’s matchup in Columbus.

“We’ve been very careful throughout this progression,” Marchand said. “Definitely felt more comfortable as the game progressed.”

Adam Erne scored for Detroit.

“You don’t see lapses in their game. They’re a consistent team,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said.

MAKING MOVES

The Bruins completed a trade during the game, sending forward Jack Studnicka to Vancouver for goaltender Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg, who is currently playing in Sweden. DiPietro appeared in three games (two starts) spanning three seasons with Vancouver, while Studnicka appeared in one game for Boston this season.

NOTES: Boston forward David Krejci left the game with an upper-body injury. Armstrong confirmed that Krejci won’t be traveling for Friday’s game at Columbus. With Marchand reinstated off long-term injured reserve, the Bruins assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence of the NHL.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Bruins: At Columbus on Friday night.

Hagel’s late power play goal sends Lightning past Ducks, 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:27 to play in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals, Nicholas Paul added an empty-net goal and Victor Hedman had two assists in Tampa Bay’s third win in four games. Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning, who rebounded from a loss at Los Angeles one night earlier during their three-game California road swing.

“It was tough, (because) there’s not a lot of flow on my end,” Elliott said. “They got a lucky break in the second (period) to tie it, and then we’re in a battle.”

Hagel scored a goal in his third consecutive game for the Lightning when he fired a shot past Corey Perry‘s screen and over the glove of John Gibson, who stopped 26 shots in rebuilding Anaheim’s sixth consecutive loss (0-5-1) since a season-opening win over Seattle.

“Felt good. I don’t think I’ve had a game-winner in a while,” Hagel said. “When I got the puck, the defenseman was really low and I was able to walk in. Perrs did an unbelievable job screening.”

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras scored his fourth goal as the Ducks returned from an 0-4-1 road trip with another loss. Terry and Zegras both also took high-sticking penalties in the third period.

“That’s an elite team,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “They’re multiple champions for a reason, and they don’t need you to make five mistakes to score a goal. They just need you to make one. It’s amazing to watch how they play. They’re rattled by nothing. … It’s a good team to play and learn those lessons.”

Zegras put the Ducks ahead late in the first period with a vicious one-timer on a pass from Dmitry Kulikov. But Sergachev evened it later in the first with a wrist shot through traffic, and Kucherov claimed the lead for Tampa Bay 1:26 after that with a one-timer off a clever cross-ice pass from Hedman.

Anaheim struggled for shots on goal and mere possession throughout the first two periods, yet Terry still tied it late in the second when he stole the puck from Philippe Myers in the circle and whipped a quick shot for his fourth goal.

POWER OUTAGE

The Ducks went scoreless on two power play opportunities, stretching their drought to 0 for 19 since the season opener, yet Eakins saw improvement.

“Our power play looked way better, much more dangerous, and moving the puck quickly and efficiently,” Eakins said.

LINEUPS

Tampa Bay defensemen Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote were healthy scratches, with Myers and F Cole Koepke returning to the lineup from one-game absences in Los Angeles.

Anaheim F Pavol Regenda and D Nathan Beaulieu were healthy scratches, with Brett Leason and Simon Benoit drawing in. Regenda has two assists in five games after surprisingly making the Ducks’ roster out of training camp.

PERRY RETURNS

Perry returned to Honda Center for his fourth career game against the Ducks. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons in Anaheim, winning a Stanley Cup ring in 2007. He is second in franchise history with 372 goals and 988 career games, and he is the Ducks’ career penalty minutes leader with 1,110.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Sharks on Saturday.

Ducks: At Golden Knights on Friday.

Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in 3-0 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak.

Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.

After a scoreless first, Palmieri broke through at 8:44 of the second, rifling the puck past Halak for his first of the season.

“We were able to turn some pucks over and played a little faster and that resulted in a couple more opportunities for us,” Palmieri said.

Bailey made it 2-0 at 5:37 of the third with his first and Palmieri capped the scoring with 4:38 remaining.

“I thought we defended well. They are a dangerous team,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “It was our overall commitment and battle level. I’m glad we were rewarded tonight.”

Sorokin made 17 saves in the first, 12 in the second and 12 more in the third for his 11th career shutout. He had seven shutouts last season.

“He was outstanding. He made a couple of saves early on,” Lambert added. “I thought he was terrific.”

The long-time rivals split four games last season – with the road team winning each time. However, the Islanders have now won seven of the last nine meetings and are 9-4-0 against the Rangers since January 2021.

“Every team goes through it throughout the year at some point. Our tough stretch is right now,” Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said. “Just got to work through this. We have no other choice. If I know this team, and I think I do, we’re not going to lay down and die.”

The Rangers have a two-game road trip ahead to Dallas and Arizona before returning home to face Philadelphia and Boston next week.

“We know we can score goals,” Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “We’re getting opportunities, they’re just not going in. It is what it is.”

Halak played four seasons for the Islanders including a 38-win campaign in 2014-15. After leaving Long Island, he spent three seasons with Boston and one in Vancouver before signing with the Rangers in the offseason to back up reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Igor Shesterkin.

Veteran Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck said he felt his team received a distinct home-ice lift from playing the rival Rangers.

“I thought we played really well – just keep going and doing your job is the focus,” Clutterbuck said. “And the building had a lot of energy tonight, which was good,”

FISCHLER HONORED

Before the game, hockey historian and former Islanders broadcaster Stan Fischler was honored by having the press level at UBS Arena dedicated and named for him. The 90-year-old “Hockey Maven” has been working in hockey since 1954 when started with the Rangers in their press office. He has written more than 100 books on the sport, was a television commentator on Islanders telecasts for more than four decades and helped start the careers of dozens of future hockey journalists who worked for him as interns. He is still writing for The Hockey News.

MILESTONE

Islanders forward Josh Bailey played his 999th NHL game. Lambert said many of the veteran forward’s contributions often go unnoticed: “He’s a cerebral player, a very valuable guy,” the coach said of the 33-year-old Bailey, who was the ninth overall pick by the Islanders in 2008.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Dallas on Saturday.

Islanders: At Carolina on Friday night.

Canadiens get Beaudin from Blackhawks for Hills

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis.

Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Hills, the 66th pick in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season.

Phil Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel got his milestone night off to a perfect start and his Vegas teammates finished the job.

It all added up a memorable night for the NHL’s new Ironman capped by his new teammates chanting his name in a celebratory locker room.

Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.

“I was happy to get it,” Kessel said. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”

Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game since taking the ice for Toronto on Nov. 3, 2009.

He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night. He took a pass in transition from Brett Howden and beat James Reimer up high to become the 12th American-born player to score 400 goals.

“It was just pure happiness from everyone,” teammate William Karlsson said. “Everyone was just cheering and howling. It was really good to see it go in.”

Kessel nearly reached that mark before an offsides challenge wiped off his goal against Toronto. There was no question this time.

The Golden Knights made sure it was a celebratory night with goals from Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Mark Stone in the third period to get the win.

Adin Hill made 29 saves in his first game against San Jose since being traded to Vegas this summer.

“I think all the boys wanted to rally behind him,” Hill said. “We didn’t have the second period that we wanted to have, and then we kind of had a little talk in the locker room and just kind of a gut check. I thought we responded in the third period and the results showed.”

The Sharks got goals from Nico Sturm and Matt Nieto in the second period but still lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights. San Jose last won at the Shark Tank against Vegas in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs in 2019, when they rallied from three goals down before winning in overtime.

Reimer made 27 saves for San Jose.

“Today, like so many games this season already, I feel like we’re playing a good opponent and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot in a game that was absolutely winnable,” Sturm said. “Today was winnable.”

The Golden Knights tied it in the opening minute of the third period when Theodore’s wrist shot from the point went through traffic and beat Reimer.

William Karlsson then deked Erik Karlsson to go in alone on Reimer for the go-ahead goal with 6:47 to play.

Stone added the insurance goal 1:02 later.

IRONMAN TENTURES

Yandle had a short run as the NHL’s Ironman, holding a share of the mark for 272 days since tying Doug Jarvis’ record of 964 consecutive games on Jan. 24.

Jarvis had sole possession of the record for 12,813 days since setting the mark on Dec. 26, 1984.

The Sharks played a video from Yandle congratulating Kessel during a break in the first period, drawing a warm ovation from the crowd of 12,003.

“It was nice,” he said. “I appreciate it. They don’t have to do that. But I appreciate it out of them.”

INJURY UPDATES

Sharks F Nick Bonino (upper body) missed his second straight game and is day to day. … There is no timeline for the return of San Jose D Markus Nutivaara, who has been out since training camp with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Anaheim.

Sharks: Host Toronto.