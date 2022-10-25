Phil Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1

LAS VEGAS — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1.

Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner – and second in three games.

Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights.

Kessel tied defenseman Keith Yandle‘s ironman record by playing in his 989th straight game. The 17-year veteran is set to break the mark at San Jose.

Yandle’s streak began in 2009 and ended in March last season. Kessel’s streak started in November 2009.

“There’s some luck involved, but I always want to play,” Kessel said. “Obviously, there’s games you could miss throughout your career, but I’ve been fortunate so far.”

Thompson was looking for redemption after a 3-2 loss to Colorado.

“It was pretty obvious that I wasn’t happy with my performance, so you know, just forgot about it the next day and got back to work at practice and just needed to be ready to go tonight,” he said. “I felt good all night. The guys at the back end and the forward group made my job real easy.”

The Maple Leafs, playing their second game on a five-game trip, got a goal from William Nylander. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

“We just got beat by a team that was better than us tonight in all facets,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Shortly after what appeared to be Kessel’s 400th career goal got overturned, the Golden Knights forward picked up an assist when Vegas took advantage of a power play to open the scoring.

After Samsonov stopped back-to-back shots by Kessel and Reilly Smith, Roy was on the doorstep to bat the puck in.

“I didn’t even know. I had no clue. I thought I scored, actually,” Kessel said of his disallowed goal. “But you know, it is what it is. We scored right after.”

Nylander tied it midway through the second period when he took a pass from captain John Tavares, skated across the slot and beat Thompson with a snapper from the right side.

Amadio got his goal midway through the third when he ripped Nic Hague‘s pass from the left boards past Samsonov on the far side.

Toronto had a chance to draw closer late in the third when Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was called for high-sticking with 2:43 left. But Thompson was fantastic under rapid fire, stopping the final four shots of the game, including three on the penalty kill.

“I think the whole team was rock solid tonight. We really shut down their big guns, and they’ve got a lot of them,” Thompson said. “So credit goes to the D-corps and the forward group. They were outstanding.”

NOTES: Stephenson has scored a goal in three straight games. … Tavares exited with 13:02 left when he took a slap shot from teammate Rasmus Sandin on the back of the knee. “Those are the kind of things that just take a little time to settle down,” Keefe said.

Maple Leafs: Play at San Jose.

Golden Knights: Play the second leg of a back-to-back at San Jose.

Canadiens’ Carey Price still experiencing knee pain

MONTREAL — When it comes to playing again, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a long way to go.

There are some important steps along the way, too.

Sidelined by a lingering knee injury, the 35-year-old Price is on long-term injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return. Price said Monday that his focus has gravitated toward his daily life and not ending his 15-year run in the NHL.

“We’ll have to take it step by step. I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” he said. “Right now, my goal is to just be pain-free from day to day. I’m still having some issues getting up and down stairs and carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult.

“So my first priority is just to get my body in a place where I’m pain-free in my day-to-day living and go from there.”

Price helped Montreal reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, and then suffered numerous setbacks in returning to the game. He underwent knee surgery and sought help from the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program last year for substance abuse.

He won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in June, which is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.

Price appeared in just five games last season. He then had a second opinion on his knee injury in Pittsburgh and the suggestion was another surgery.

The veteran goaltender said he was “not fond” of the idea and called the procedure “intrusive.”

“The surgery is called OATS,” Price said. “Basically, they’re taking a plug of cartilage and bone from a lower area in your knee and placing it in the cartilage-damaged area. It’s pretty serious and the success rate is above 50% and from a pessimistic perspective it’s like, `Well, there’s 50% chance that it could not work or 30% chance or whatever.’

“It’s something, unless I was in dire need of to get through my life, that maybe I would consider at that point but right now I’m looking at my young kids and to play with them day to day is the most important thing for me.”

For now, Price is continuing to rehab the injury – a lengthy, tedious process that hasn’t been successful as of yet.

“That’s been the real frustrating part but I’ve talked to several people that had this type of injury and it’s taken over a year for them to start feeling normal,” Price said. “So I’m still holding out hope. There’s a possibility of another injection but we’ll have to see. We just have to continue trying to solve a problem but that surgery is a bit worrisome for me.”

There are no spaces with Price’s name anymore in the Canadiens’ locker room at the Bell Centre. It’s a telling change for Montreal veterans like Brendan Gallagher, who lived the highs and lows of the team’s recent history alongside Price.

“It’s different looking down and not having him in here. He was really the focal (point) of this team, this organization for so many years,” Gallagher said. “It’s different but I’m just fortunate to have spent the years that I did with him and he made me look good on many of nights. I’d never say that to his face but I owe him one or two.”

Price thinks of himself as being in a “gray area” when it comes to being a part of the team. He was introduced to a standing ovation at the Bell Centre as a non-playing Canadien during the season opener on Oct. 12. The fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft said he is still trying to find a balance between staying close to the team as an injured player and respecting his teammates’ space.

“Any injured guy will tell you that it’s kind of a weird position to be in,” Price said. “You feel like you’re a part of the team but you don’t feel like you’re a part of the team.

“I don’t want to be in there every day and using up resources day to day. These guys come in here and they work hard every day. They see trainers every day and I don’t want to impede their progress. I’m not gonna be a part of that process here this season so I feel like I’m in the way. I’ll be around, I miss being with the guys.”

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”

Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.

The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche. He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.

Veteran Eric Staal joins Florida Panthers on 1-year deal

SUNRISE, Fla. — Veteran forward Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract, a deal that makes him a teammate again with his younger brother Marc Staal.

Eric Staal will not play in Florida’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. It’s the second time that Maurice and Eric Staal have been paired; Maurice coached him for five seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

“There’s so much to this man … character, leadership, the love of the game – pure love of the game and the love of the idea of winning – I think he’s great for what’s still a relatively young core here,” Maurice said. “It’s who he is, as a man, how he trains, how he competes, how he practices, how he chirps out there, how he’s just wired right in. It just makes our organization better.”

Eric Staal – a member of hockey’s “Triple Gold” club after winning an Olympic gold medal, a world championships gold medal and a Stanley Cup – turns 38 later this month. That puts him on target to be the fourth-oldest skater to appear in a game this season, behind Toronto’s Mark Giordano (39), Dallas’ Joe Pavelski (38), and the New York Islanders’ Zach Parise (38).

Eric Staal had been with Florida since the summer on a player tryout contract, had by all accounts an exceptional training camp – “best shape of his life,” Maurice said – and remained skating with the Panthers as a non-rostered player in recent days because the team simply didn’t have the cap room to make a move.

But with defenseman Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve and out until mid-November at the earliest, the Panthers found a way to squeeze Eric Staal into the mix.

“All of us, we’re excited that he’s officially a Panther and we’re excited to get going with him,” Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said. “He brings a lot. First and foremost, obviously, leadership. He’s a guy who’s been around for a while and knows everything about everything.”

The move means Florida now officially has three Staal brothers within its organization. Marc Staal is on a one-year deal with the Panthers and Jared Staal, who appeared in two NHL games as a player, is an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers – the Panthers’ AHL affiliate.

And this is hardly the first time that a team has found a way to get multiple members of the Staal family on a roster.

Eric Staal and Marc Staal have been NHL teammates once before, playing 22 games together – 17 in the regular season, five in the playoffs – for the New York Rangers at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Eric Staal and Jordan Staal were teammates with the Carolina franchise for parts of four seasons, spanning 2012 through 2016. There have been instances of the Staal brothers playing together for Team Canada as well; Eric and Jordan were together for the team that won gold at the 2007 world championships and competed in the 2013 worlds.

Florida becomes Eric Staal’s sixth franchise, joining Carolina, Minnesota, the Rangers, Buffalo and Montreal. He has 441 goals, 593 assists and 1,034 points in 1,293 career regular-season games.

He last appeared in a game on July 7, 2021 for Montreal against Tampa Bay in that season’s Stanley Cup Final.

“Eric is an experienced leader in this league and a tremendous competitor,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “His professionalism and veteran mind-set will add value to our locker room on and off the ice.”