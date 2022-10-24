Phil Kessel set to make history when Golden Knights host Leafs

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
Phil Kessel may not have the physique of an ironman, but looks can sometimes be deceiving.

The Vegas forward is set to tie retired defenseman Keith Yandle‘s NHL record of 989 consecutive games played when the Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I’ve always been the guy that would rather play than sit out,” the 35-year-old Kessel told NHL.com. “I try to play no matter what.

“I’m a hockey player, you know, that’s basically what I am. Just a hockey player, you know? They come in all shapes and sizes.”

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, it would seem Kessel is more suited for a hot-dog eating contest as opposed to the rigors of the NHL.

But he hasn’t missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009.

“The knock on Phil is that he doesn’t work out, blah, blah, blah,” former Arizona teammate Shayne Gostisbehere said. “But when he does go in the gym, I swear to God, he has the strongest legs of anyone I’ve ever seen.

“I mean, those pictures of the hot dogs, that aura around him, it’s what the media and everyone does. They create that bubble around him. But every player that’s ever played with him knows the real Phil and that he does work hard.”

Kessel was asked about all the ailments he has played through.

“There were plenty of them,” he said. “But I always just said, ‘Screw it. I’ll go out there and play because I like to play.’ I’d rather be playing than sitting in the stands.”

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said there’s some luck involved in a streak of that length.

“And sometimes you’re fortunate with how you don’t put yourself in harm’s way when you know some guys get hurt being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Cassidy said. “They turn and bump into somebody. Phil’s been pretty good at avoiding those.

“At the same time, what he’s on the cusp of doing, full credit to him.”

The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-2 loss to visiting Colorado.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas and goaltender Logan Thompson made 22 saves.

“They’re a talented hockey club, that’s why they just won the Stanley Cup,” Thompson said. “It’s slow, rocky right now. This loss stings, but we’re going to go back and build off it, it’s a long season.”

The Maple Leafs opened a five-game road trip with 4-1 victory at Winnipeg as John Tavares tallied twice on the power play.

Auston Matthews had three assists for the Maple Leafs and goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots.

“(Tavares) looks really good,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He got two very important goals for us. But more importantly than that, I think he’s just been really good in each game. You know 5-on-5 he’s been really good. His line, you know whether it’s been (Denis) Malgin there or (Nicholas) Robertson now, that line’s been pretty consistent.”

Tavares said it’s about being comfortable.

“I’m just trying to be myself, I think,” Tavares said. “Be productive and consistently continue to evolve my game over my career. And obviously, finding some pretty good players, and we’ve got a good team. Continuing to read off of them, using my skill set to continue trying to make them better and then make plays and contribute when those opportunities come.”

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

Associated PressOct 21, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT
colorado avalanche
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”

Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.

The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche. He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.

Veteran Eric Staal joins Florida Panthers on 1-year deal

Associated PressOct 21, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT
eric staal
SUNRISE, Fla. — Veteran forward Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract, a deal that makes him a teammate again with his younger brother Marc Staal.

Eric Staal will not play in Florida’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. It’s the second time that Maurice and Eric Staal have been paired; Maurice coached him for five seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

“There’s so much to this man … character, leadership, the love of the game – pure love of the game and the love of the idea of winning – I think he’s great for what’s still a relatively young core here,” Maurice said. “It’s who he is, as a man, how he trains, how he competes, how he practices, how he chirps out there, how he’s just wired right in. It just makes our organization better.”

Eric Staal – a member of hockey’s “Triple Gold” club after winning an Olympic gold medal, a world championships gold medal and a Stanley Cup – turns 38 later this month. That puts him on target to be the fourth-oldest skater to appear in a game this season, behind Toronto’s Mark Giordano (39), Dallas’ Joe Pavelski (38), and the New York Islanders’ Zach Parise (38).

Eric Staal had been with Florida since the summer on a player tryout contract, had by all accounts an exceptional training camp – “best shape of his life,” Maurice said – and remained skating with the Panthers as a non-rostered player in recent days because the team simply didn’t have the cap room to make a move.

But with defenseman Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve and out until mid-November at the earliest, the Panthers found a way to squeeze Eric Staal into the mix.

“All of us, we’re excited that he’s officially a Panther and we’re excited to get going with him,” Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said. “He brings a lot. First and foremost, obviously, leadership. He’s a guy who’s been around for a while and knows everything about everything.”

The move means Florida now officially has three Staal brothers within its organization. Marc Staal is on a one-year deal with the Panthers and Jared Staal, who appeared in two NHL games as a player, is an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers – the Panthers’ AHL affiliate.

And this is hardly the first time that a team has found a way to get multiple members of the Staal family on a roster.

Eric Staal and Marc Staal have been NHL teammates once before, playing 22 games together – 17 in the regular season, five in the playoffs – for the New York Rangers at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Eric Staal and Jordan Staal were teammates with the Carolina franchise for parts of four seasons, spanning 2012 through 2016. There have been instances of the Staal brothers playing together for Team Canada as well; Eric and Jordan were together for the team that won gold at the 2007 world championships and competed in the 2013 worlds.

Florida becomes Eric Staal’s sixth franchise, joining Carolina, Minnesota, the Rangers, Buffalo and Montreal. He has 441 goals, 593 assists and 1,034 points in 1,293 career regular-season games.

He last appeared in a game on July 7, 2021 for Montreal against Tampa Bay in that season’s Stanley Cup Final.

“Eric is an experienced leader in this league and a tremendous competitor,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “His professionalism and veteran mind-set will add value to our locker room on and off the ice.”

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

Associated PressOct 20, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT
DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

The league and the union made the announcement. They did not specify why he entered the program.

Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he’s cleared to compete for the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he did not play in a home game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Vrana, who is from the Czech Republic, has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games. He was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft.

The Red Wings acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. A little more than a year ago, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

Flames, city of Calgary to resume talks on new arena

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT
calgary flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena.

Their previous deal, agreed upon in 2019, collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. In January, the city hired third-party negotiators to resurrect the project, and those efforts led to Wednesday’s announcement.

The Flames have played for 39 years in their current home, the Saddledome, the second-oldest NHL arena behind New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“All parties share a collective desire to see a new event center constructed in Calgary. We look forward to discussions with the city to see if we can find an acceptable path forward,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. president and CEO John Bean said in a statement released by the city.

The city envisions building the new arena on a parcel of land north of the Saddledome as part of a revitalized commercial and residential district on the east side of downtown.