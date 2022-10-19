Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for 2023-24 season

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.

Initial projects were for another modest $1 million bump and a bigger increase in the summer of 2024, but there’s now more optimism about 2023 after Bettman said the league generated $5.4 billion in hockey-related revenue last season.

“Revenue’s pretty vibrant,” Bettman said after a meeting of the NHL’s Board of Governors. “The business is good, and so things are looking possible for (players’ debt) being paid off this year. If we miss it, it’ll be close and it’ll be next year.”

The league and union agreed to keep the cap flat coming out of the pandemic and use escrow payments to make up for what players owed owners to split revenue 50/50. That meant the cap staying at $81.5 million for two seasons before going up to $82.5 million this year.

With new U.S. media rights deals and other revenue streams flowing, it could be over $86 million in the not-too-distant future.

WORLD CUP QUESTIONS

Discussions continue between the league, NHL Players’ Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation over hosting a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. Bettman conceded the parties involved are running out of time to meet that timeline.

“We’re getting close to whatever that deadline is,” Bettman said. “We’ve got to be a position in the foreseeable future to wrap up all the issues, otherwise it would delay the World Cup.”

Among the ongoing issues is what to do with Russia, given the war in Ukraine and how many Russia-born stars currently play in the NHL. One option is to have them play as an entity that is not Russia, but other countries that might be involved have made it known to the league that’s not enough and they don’t want Russian players participating.

“The conflict in the Ukraine makes it difficult to deal with the Russian issue, and we’ve certainly heard from some of the participating countries or countries who would participate would have objections to Russian participation in the World Cup,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. “Obviously (it is) something that’s relevant and we’d take into consideration in connection with making decisions.”

Bettman emphasized: “We haven’t made any decisions. There’s still a lot of work that has to be done before we even would get to that issue.”

COLE FALLOUT

After a league investigation found nothing to substantiate allegations against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, Bettman said those conducting it exhausted every possible method to get in contact with the person who posted them anonymously on social media. He called it “pretty comprehensive.”

“Tried everything that you can do off an anonymous tweet of a recently set-up account,” Bettman said. “There was nothing that was found that could substantiate those allegations.”

The Lightning suspended Cole with pay while the investigation was ongoing, something the NHLPA took issue with once he was reinstated. The union said in a statement last weekend: “Players should never be subject to suspension or discipline in response to unsubstantiated and anonymous accusations. Removing a player from his team under these circumstances is inappropriate and grossly unfair.”

Bettman said he understood that point of view and deferred to the Lightning for what was a team decision to suspend Cole. Moving forward, the league will continue to handle similar situations on a case-by-case basis, as they have for several years.

“It depends on the circumstances,” Bettman said. “I don’t think I can give you a blanket rule as to how you deal with it, but we are sensitive to the issue.”

HOCKEY CANADA REVIEW

Bettman said the NHL’s investigation into the ongoing scandal involving Hockey Canada is “closer to the end than the beginning.”

The league began the process of holding its own review after news surfaced that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country’s world junior team at a gala in 2018. Several players from that gold medal-winning team are currently in the NHL.

Bettman said the timing of the report, which he has vowed the league will release to the public, would depend on the review being done by police in London, Ontario.

“We can focus on what we need to do to feel that we have a comprehensive report, and that work is ongoing,” Bettman said.

Flames, city of Calgary to resume talks on new arena

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena.

Their previous deal, agreed upon in 2019, collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. In January, the city hired third-party negotiators to resurrect the project, and those efforts led to Wednesday’s announcement.

The Flames have played for 39 years in their current home, the Saddledome, the second-oldest NHL arena behind New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“All parties share a collective desire to see a new event center constructed in Calgary. We look forward to discussions with the city to see if we can find an acceptable path forward,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. president and CEO John Bean said in a statement released by the city.

The city envisions building the new arena on a parcel of land north of the Saddledome as part of a revitalized commercial and residential district on the east side of downtown.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”

Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.

The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche. He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.

Panthers put Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury.

Players on the LTIR list must miss at least 10 games and 24 days; the Panthers have 11 games in that 24-day window, so Ekblad is out for at least that many. He got hurt in Florida’s loss Monday at Boston.

“We’re not happy about it and obviously we’re concerned for him as a person first,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “But he’ll be back. It’s not a season-ending thing. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be back at anything other than 100%.”

Ekblad missed Florida’s final 21 regular-season games last season with a knee issue and 21 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season season with a lower-leg fracture.

And even without their best defenseman, the Panthers have found ways to win consistently over the last two seasons when he’s not in the lineup. Florida has gone 31-10-1 in the 42 games Ekblad missed over that span. He already is working out in anticipation of his return, Zito said.

“It’s not an ideal situation to lose some of the key players from our team,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “But at the same time, of course, you have to battle, not just for yourself but for the guy who’s missing. You have to battle for him as well, got to play for him.”

Defenseman Brandon Montour also will miss the game against Philadelphia, the second consecutive contest he’ll sit out because of an upper-body injury. The Panthers believe he can return to practice in the coming days.

The Panthers recalled Matt Kiersted and Lucas Carlsson from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte, and they have veteran forward Eric Staal – who was in camp with Florida on a tryout contract – still skating with the team as a non-roster player. Zito said the the cap-crunched team will try to find a way to add Staal to the roster; his younger brother Marc Staal, a defenseman, is in his first year with the Panthers.

“Every single team in the NHL usually faces significant adversity,” coach Paul Maurice said. “It helps define them. We’re not shying away from this.”

Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

The NHL announced the suspension, Kuznetsov’s first for on-ice play, after his phone hearing with the department of player safety.

Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game Monday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty, and the Canucks scored on the ensuing power play.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league called it “an intentional stick swing toward an opponent that makes high contact” and said the purposeful nature of the swing and where it landed on Burroughs made it rise to the level of a suspension.

The 30-year-old from Chelyabinsk, Russia, will now miss Washington’s upcoming game Thursday at Ottawa and forfeit $42,162 in salary. He’s eligible to return Saturday against Los Angeles.

Kuznetsov’s suspension is another blow for the Capitals, who lost winger Connor Brown to a lower-body injury in the Canucks game. Their absences could open the door for young forwards Connor McMichael and Joe Snivey to make their season debuts.

This is Kuznetsov’s fourth run-in with the league. He was fined $2,000 for diving in 2017, suspended three games for off-ice conduct in 2019 and fined $5,000 for high-sticking last season.

Kuznetsov had three assists against Vancouver and trails only Alex Ovechkin in points among Capitals players.