Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

The NHL announced the suspension, Kuznetsov’s first for on-ice play, after his phone hearing with the department of player safety.

Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game. He was given a two-minute minor penalty, and the Canucks scored on the ensuing power play.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league called it “an intentional stick swing toward an opponent that makes high contact” and said the purposeful nature of the swing and where it landed on Burroughs made it rise to the level of a suspension.

The 30-year-old will now miss Washington’s upcoming game at Ottawa and forfeit $42,162 in salary. He’s eligible to return against Los Angeles.

Kuznetsov’s suspension is another blow for the Capitals, who lost winger Connor Brown to a lower-body injury in the Canucks game. Their absences could open the door for young forwards Connor McMichael and Joe Snivey to make their season debuts.

This is Kuznetsov’s fourth run-in with the league. He was fined $2,000 for diving in 2017, suspended three games for off-ice conduct in 2019 and fined $5,000 for high-sticking last season.

Kuznetsov had three assists against Vancouver and trails only Alex Ovechkin in points among Capitals players.

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

Associated PressOct 17, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

The team made the announcement before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.

Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career.

Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray sidelined by abductor injury

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray will miss at least four weeks because of an abductor injury.

Murray was scheduled to start at home against the Ottawa Senators, but left the morning skate in obvious discomfort and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Erik Kallgren was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to serve as the backup to Ilya Samsonov.

The Leafs bet big on Murray and Samsonov – two goalies with plenty to prove – in the offseason after letting All-Star Jack Campbell leave in free agency. Murray, who was acquired from Ottawa in July, was in goal in a 4-3 loss at Montreal in the season opener.

NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Ian Cole

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — The NHL said it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation.

The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny,” Cole said in a statement released by the team in announcing his reinstatement. “I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”

The Lightning suspended Cole on Oct. 9 pending the investigation into the allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter by an account created last month, the person said Cole pressured her into having sex multiple times when she was a minor after he had reached the NHL. In the posting, the person accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse.

The NHL said the investigation included two separate interviews with Cole as well as interviews with NHL club personnel and other individuals with potentially relevant information. It added it also included a detailed review of on-line and social media, public data, and court records and law enforcement checks.

“The organization takes these accusations very seriously and supports the conclusion from the NHL investigation,” the Lightning said in a statement. “We look forward to Ian returning to the team and appreciate his full cooperation throughout the process of this investigation.”

Cole, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has played 670 regular-season games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina. The 33-year-old former Notre Dame player signed a $3 million, one-year contract with Tampa Bay in July.

The National Hockey League Players’ Association also issued a statement.

“We are pleased that the situation with Ian Cole is now resolved and that the NHL has closed the matter,” the NHLPA said. “However, players should never be subject to suspension or discipline in response to unsubstantiated and anonymous accusations. Removing a player from his team under these circumstances is inappropriate and grossly unfair. We are engaging the League in discussions on how to address similar situations in the future.”

Flames beat Avalanche 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT
calgary flames
Brett Holmes/Getty Images
CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.

“I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season opener, so I’m happy we can get that off our backs and we can just carry on another 81 games here,” new Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said.

Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers. Flames coach Darryl Sutter reached 700 victories.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots. The Avalanche opened at home Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

“For sure the energy level wasn’t where it needed to be,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It wasn’t where it was last night. Give Calgary credit. I thought they did what they needed to do to make it tough on us.”

Weegar had a pair of assists. He joined Calgary’s other offseason acquisitions – Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney – in making their regular-season debuts for the Flames. Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.

Kadri received his championship ring from the Avalanche after the game.

“A win and getting this, that’s the cherry on top, that’s for sure,” Kadri said. “It was a bit of a whirlwind of a day. You just try to compose yourself as best as possible. A lot of things are running through your head.

“Happy we were able to play a half-decent game and get a win against a great team and this just makes it even better.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Minnesota on Monday night to complete a two-game trip.

Flames: At Edmonton on Saturday night.