NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Ian Cole

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK — The NHL said it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation.

The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny,” Cole said in a statement released by the team in announcing his reinstatement. “I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”

The Lightning suspended Cole on Oct. 9 pending the investigation into the allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter by an account created last month, the person said Cole pressured her into having sex multiple times when she was a minor after he had reached the NHL. In the posting, the person accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse.

The NHL said the investigation included two separate interviews with Cole as well as interviews with NHL club personnel and other individuals with potentially relevant information. It added it also included a detailed review of on-line and social media, public data, and court records and law enforcement checks.

“The organization takes these accusations very seriously and supports the conclusion from the NHL investigation,” the Lightning said in a statement. “We look forward to Ian returning to the team and appreciate his full cooperation throughout the process of this investigation.”

Cole, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has played 670 regular-season games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina. The 33-year-old former Notre Dame player signed a $3 million, one-year contract with Tampa Bay in July.

The National Hockey League Players’ Association also issued a statement.

“We are pleased that the situation with Ian Cole is now resolved and that the NHL has closed the matter,” the NHLPA said. “However, players should never be subject to suspension or discipline in response to unsubstantiated and anonymous accusations. Removing a player from his team under these circumstances is inappropriate and grossly unfair. We are engaging the League in discussions on how to address similar situations in the future.”

Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray sidelined by abductor injury

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray will miss at least four weeks because of an abductor injury.

Murray was scheduled to start at home against the Ottawa Senators, but left the morning skate in obvious discomfort and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Erik Kallgren was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to serve as the backup to Ilya Samsonov.

The Leafs bet big on Murray and Samsonov – two goalies with plenty to prove – in the offseason after letting All-Star Jack Campbell leave in free agency. Murray, who was acquired from Ottawa in July, was in goal in a 4-3 loss at Montreal in the season opener.

Flames beat Avalanche 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT
calgary flames
Brett Holmes/Getty Images
1 Comment

CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.

“I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season opener, so I’m happy we can get that off our backs and we can just carry on another 81 games here,” new Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said.

Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers. Flames coach Darryl Sutter reached 700 victories.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots. The Avalanche opened at home Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

“For sure the energy level wasn’t where it needed to be,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It wasn’t where it was last night. Give Calgary credit. I thought they did what they needed to do to make it tough on us.”

Weegar had a pair of assists. He joined Calgary’s other offseason acquisitions – Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney – in making their regular-season debuts for the Flames. Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.

Kadri received his championship ring from the Avalanche after the game.

“A win and getting this, that’s the cherry on top, that’s for sure,” Kadri said. “It was a bit of a whirlwind of a day. You just try to compose yourself as best as possible. A lot of things are running through your head.

“Happy we were able to play a half-decent game and get a win against a great team and this just makes it even better.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Minnesota on Monday night to complete a two-game trip.

Flames: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Penguins top Coyotes 6-2

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
pittsburgh penguins
Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

PITTSBURGH — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all.

Yes, they’re well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they’re healthy and they’re right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.

The proof arrived during a dazzling if familiar sequence late in the second period of Pittsburgh’s 6-2 season-opening victory over Arizona on Thursday night.

Malkin won a faceoff in the Coyotes’ zone and dropped the puck to Letang at the point. Letang then fed Malkin along the goal line. Malkin passed to Crosby, whose shot on net was turned away.

No matter, the puck made its way to Malkin’s stick and he jammed it home, the exclamation point on a night that was both cathartic and a reminder of how much life the Penguins’ longtime core insists they have in their 30-something-year-old legs.

The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

Crosby began his 18th season by scoring his 518th career goal 1:22 into the first period, part of an early three-goal deluge in which the Penguins quickly seized control. Letang also had two assists while Malkin looked dominant at times now well over a year removed from knee surgery that limited his effectiveness at times last spring.

“Geno had Geno’s best game tonight, I thought,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Malkin. “He had the puck all night long.”

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry, who was limited to just one appearance during the Penguins’ first-round playoff loss to the New York Rangers last spring, made 26 saves.

Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka improved as the game wore on to stop 47 shots.

“The start we had, that’s what hurt us,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We weren’t mentally engaged enough. We got better during the game, never quit, came back and worked hard. But (we) need to find a way to get out of the gate with more urgency mentally.”

Pittsburgh’s pregame ceremony was cathartic for the sellout crowd following a few tense days in early summer in which Letang and Malkin’s futures with the club were both unclear as free agency loomed. Letang ultimately opted to stick around on a six-year deal and Malkin followed suit shortly thereafter by agreeing to a four-year pact just hours before hitting the open market.

The signings sent a very clear message that new owners Fenway Sports Group – which purchased the club from Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle last fall – believes Pittsburgh remains a legitimate Stanley Cup threat.

It will take months if not years to know whether it was the right move, but the very early returns were promising.

Crosby needed all of 82 seconds to give the Penguins the lead, taking a pretty cross-ice backhand feed from Guentzel then ripping a shot over Vejmelka’s glove. It marked the first time in Crosby’s career he’s scored Pittsburgh’s first goal of the season.

“Took me a while (to do that),” Crosby said. “I don’t know. It’s nice to get a start like that and obviously get a win.”

Zucker, who dealt with various injuries last season, made it 2-0 less than 3 minutes later with by firing a one-timer from just above the right circle. Guentzel pushed the lead to three 5:12 into the first by flipping a shot into an empty net on the power play.

Tourigny believes his team is in a better place than it was a year ago, when the Coyotes finished with the NHL’s worst record. Maybe, but the Coyotes are likely facing another difficult year that includes playing 20 of their first 24 games on the road.

Arizona didn’t win a game during the preseason and looked overmatched for the first 25 minutes or so before Ritchie’s two power-play goals briefly gave the Penguins a scare.

“We fought pretty hard the last two periods,” Ritchie said. “It was definitely better. We obviously have some work to do.”

NOTES: Arizona rookie F Dylan Guenther, the club’s 2021 first-round pick, was a healthy scratch after making the team as a 19-year-old. … Pittsburgh went 2 for 6 on the power play. The Coyotes were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Continue a season-opening six-game trip in Boston on Saturday.

Penguins: Welcome Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to 3-year deal

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward’s deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July.

Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.