Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT
calgary flames
Brett Holmes/Getty Images
CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.

“I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season opener, so I’m happy we can get that off our backs and we can just carry on another 81 games here,” new Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said.

Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers. Flames coach Darryl Sutter reached 700 victories.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots. The Avalanche opened at home Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

“For sure the energy level wasn’t where it needed to be,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It wasn’t where it was last night. Give Calgary credit. I thought they did what they needed to do to make it tough on us.”

Weegar had a pair of assists. He joined Calgary’s other offseason acquisitions – Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney – in making their regular-season debuts for the Flames. Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.

Kadri received his championship ring from the Avalanche after the game.

“A win and getting this, that’s the cherry on top, that’s for sure,” Kadri said. “It was a bit of a whirlwind of a day. You just try to compose yourself as best as possible. A lot of things are running through your head.

“Happy we were able to play a half-decent game and get a win against a great team and this just makes it even better.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Minnesota on Monday night to complete a two-game trip.

Flames: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
pittsburgh penguins
Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
PITTSBURGH — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all.

Yes, they’re well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they’re healthy and they’re right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.

The proof arrived during a dazzling if familiar sequence late in the second period of Pittsburgh’s 6-2 season-opening victory over Arizona on Thursday night.

Malkin won a faceoff in the Coyotes’ zone and dropped the puck to Letang at the point. Letang then fed Malkin along the goal line. Malkin passed to Crosby, whose shot on net was turned away.

No matter, the puck made its way to Malkin’s stick and he jammed it home, the exclamation point on a night that was both cathartic and a reminder of how much life the Penguins’ longtime core insists they have in their 30-something-year-old legs.

The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

Crosby began his 18th season by scoring his 518th career goal 1:22 into the first period, part of an early three-goal deluge in which the Penguins quickly seized control. Letang also had two assists while Malkin looked dominant at times now well over a year removed from knee surgery that limited his effectiveness at times last spring.

“Geno had Geno’s best game tonight, I thought,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Malkin. “He had the puck all night long.”

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry, who was limited to just one appearance during the Penguins’ first-round playoff loss to the New York Rangers last spring, made 26 saves.

Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka improved as the game wore on to stop 47 shots.

“The start we had, that’s what hurt us,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We weren’t mentally engaged enough. We got better during the game, never quit, came back and worked hard. But (we) need to find a way to get out of the gate with more urgency mentally.”

Pittsburgh’s pregame ceremony was cathartic for the sellout crowd following a few tense days in early summer in which Letang and Malkin’s futures with the club were both unclear as free agency loomed. Letang ultimately opted to stick around on a six-year deal and Malkin followed suit shortly thereafter by agreeing to a four-year pact just hours before hitting the open market.

The signings sent a very clear message that new owners Fenway Sports Group – which purchased the club from Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle last fall – believes Pittsburgh remains a legitimate Stanley Cup threat.

It will take months if not years to know whether it was the right move, but the very early returns were promising.

Crosby needed all of 82 seconds to give the Penguins the lead, taking a pretty cross-ice backhand feed from Guentzel then ripping a shot over Vejmelka’s glove. It marked the first time in Crosby’s career he’s scored Pittsburgh’s first goal of the season.

“Took me a while (to do that),” Crosby said. “I don’t know. It’s nice to get a start like that and obviously get a win.”

Zucker, who dealt with various injuries last season, made it 2-0 less than 3 minutes later with by firing a one-timer from just above the right circle. Guentzel pushed the lead to three 5:12 into the first by flipping a shot into an empty net on the power play.

Tourigny believes his team is in a better place than it was a year ago, when the Coyotes finished with the NHL’s worst record. Maybe, but the Coyotes are likely facing another difficult year that includes playing 20 of their first 24 games on the road.

Arizona didn’t win a game during the preseason and looked overmatched for the first 25 minutes or so before Ritchie’s two power-play goals briefly gave the Penguins a scare.

“We fought pretty hard the last two periods,” Ritchie said. “It was definitely better. We obviously have some work to do.”

NOTES: Arizona rookie F Dylan Guenther, the club’s 2021 first-round pick, was a healthy scratch after making the team as a 19-year-old. … Pittsburgh went 2 for 6 on the power play. The Coyotes were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Continue a season-opening six-game trip in Boston on Saturday.

Penguins: Welcome Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to 3-year deal

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward’s deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July.

Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.

Anton Stralman signs with Bruins after camp tryout

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
WASHINGTON — Veteran defenseman Anton Stralman parlayed his training camp tryout with the Boston Bruins into a contract with them, signing a $1 million deal for this season.

The Bruins announced the agreement before facing the Washington Capitals in each team’s season opener. Stralman won’t be eligible to play until he gets a new work visa, and there’s no timetable for when that will happen.

Stralman, 36, did not even know he’d be getting a contract. But it was what he was hoping for when he chose Boston over other professional tryout possibilities.

“I know I’m at the tail end of my career, and as year and year go by you’re looking for an opportunity to go deep and have a chance to win,” Stralman said. “I’m happy with my camp, and I truly appreciate that they liked what they saw.”

New coach Jim Montgomery, who said the Bruins were working “expeditiously” to iron out visa issues for Stralman, expects to use the dependable Swede situationally throughout the season as matchups dictate.

“(We like) the way he thinks the game, the way he quickly makes decisions to get pucks out of our end and the poise he has at the offensive end,” Montgomery said. “He’s smart with how physical he is. It’s his game management, which is what we really value.”

The Bruins are Stralman’s seventh NHL organization. He also spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes.

Stralman likened Montgomery’s system to that of two-time Stanley Cup-winning Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

“It’s fun to play in those systems when you’re supposed to join the rush and be part of the offense as much as you’re out there defending,” Stralman said. “It’s very motivating as a defender.”

Stralman is a veteran of 1,043 regular-season and playoff games. He has 318 points and is far more known for his defense than his offense.

“He’s a steady defenseman who plays the right way and always seems to be in the right spot,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said. “Tough to play against. Experience. He’s been around a while. We’re happy to have him.”

BRUINS MOURN CHEF

President Cam Neely said that team chef Keith Garman died unexpectedly at age 33. A cause of death was not provided, and it was not clear where Garman was when he died.

Bergeron called it a “horrible, horrible day” for the Bruins learning of Garman’s death and said players were shocked and saddened.

“His work ethic, really, is the first thing that comes to mind when I talk about chef Keith,” Bergeron said. “He was there at the crack of dawn to cook us the best meals, and always had a smile on his face. You always had a conversation with him. In the house, you’re always drawn to the kitchen, right? It was the same thing with him in his kitchen.”

Neely said Garman “worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on everyone around him.”

Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season.

Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams praised the coach for developing a young core of players, including center Tage Thompson, who scored a career-best 38 goals last season.

“Don’s mentality of `earning it’ resonates throughout the team. It is more than just a mindset, it is a driving force for our players and staff,” Adams said in a statement. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”

The 55-year-old Granato has a 41-55-14 record since taking over as Buffalo’s interim coach in March 2021 after Ralph Krueger was fired while the Sabres were in the midst of a franchise-worst 18-game skid. Granato became the full-time coach the following summer and guided the Sabres to a 32-39-11 record last season.

Though Buffalo missed the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive year, the team showed promise by closing with a 12-6-3 record to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division – matching the team’s best placing since finishing third in 2011-12.

Granato introduced an up-tempo attack and calmed his young players by insisting they play without fear of making mistakes.

Aside from Thompson’s jump in production, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finished with career bests of 13 goals and 53 points. Veteran forward Jeff Skinner also enjoyed a resurgence. He finished with 33 goals and 63 points last season after struggling to find a niche under Krueger.

“He makes sure that you are confident,” Dahlin said in May. “He pushes you. He wants every single guy to succeed in there. You really feel that he has your back.”

The Sabres are rebuilding through youth after a year in which they traded away numerous veterans, including captain Jack Eichel, who was dealt to Vegas last November.

Buffalo, which opens the season at home against Ottawa on Thursday, also extended Adams’ contract last month.

Granato had extensive coaching and scouting experience, dating to 1993-94 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols, before landing his first NHL head-coaching job with Buffalo. From Illinois, he is part of a well-known hockey family.

His sister Cammie is an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks and was among the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after she captained the U.S. women’s team, which won a gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. His brother Tony played and coached in the NHL and is currently coaching at the University of Wisconsin.