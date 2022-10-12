Anton Stralman signs with Bruins after camp tryout

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

WASHINGTON — Veteran defenseman Anton Stralman parlayed his training camp tryout with the Boston Bruins into a contract with them, signing a $1 million deal for this season.

The Bruins announced the agreement before facing the Washington Capitals in each team’s season opener. Stralman won’t be eligible to play until he gets a new work visa, and there’s no timetable for when that will happen.

Stralman, 36, did not even know he’d be getting a contract. But it was what he was hoping for when he chose Boston over other professional tryout possibilities.

“I know I’m at the tail end of my career, and as year and year go by you’re looking for an opportunity to go deep and have a chance to win,” Stralman said. “I’m happy with my camp, and I truly appreciate that they liked what they saw.”

New coach Jim Montgomery, who said the Bruins were working “expeditiously” to iron out visa issues for Stralman, expects to use the dependable Swede situationally throughout the season as matchups dictate.

“(We like) the way he thinks the game, the way he quickly makes decisions to get pucks out of our end and the poise he has at the offensive end,” Montgomery said. “He’s smart with how physical he is. It’s his game management, which is what we really value.”

The Bruins are Stralman’s seventh NHL organization. He also spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes.

Stralman likened Montgomery’s system to that of two-time Stanley Cup-winning Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

“It’s fun to play in those systems when you’re supposed to join the rush and be part of the offense as much as you’re out there defending,” Stralman said. “It’s very motivating as a defender.”

Stralman is a veteran of 1,043 regular-season and playoff games. He has 318 points and is far more known for his defense than his offense.

“He’s a steady defenseman who plays the right way and always seems to be in the right spot,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said. “Tough to play against. Experience. He’s been around a while. We’re happy to have him.”

BRUINS MOURN CHEF

President Cam Neely said that team chef Keith Garman died unexpectedly at age 33. A cause of death was not provided, and it was not clear where Garman was when he died.

Bergeron called it a “horrible, horrible day” for the Bruins learning of Garman’s death and said players were shocked and saddened.

“His work ethic, really, is the first thing that comes to mind when I talk about chef Keith,” Bergeron said. “He was there at the crack of dawn to cook us the best meals, and always had a smile on his face. You always had a conversation with him. In the house, you’re always drawn to the kitchen, right? It was the same thing with him in his kitchen.”

Neely said Garman “worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on everyone around him.”

Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season.

Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams praised the coach for developing a young core of players, including center Tage Thompson, who scored a career-best 38 goals last season.

“Don’s mentality of `earning it’ resonates throughout the team. It is more than just a mindset, it is a driving force for our players and staff,” Adams said in a statement. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”

The 55-year-old Granato has a 41-55-14 record since taking over as Buffalo’s interim coach in March 2021 after Ralph Krueger was fired while the Sabres were in the midst of a franchise-worst 18-game skid. Granato became the full-time coach the following summer and guided the Sabres to a 32-39-11 record last season.

Though Buffalo missed the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive year, the team showed promise by closing with a 12-6-3 record to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division – matching the team’s best placing since finishing third in 2011-12.

Granato introduced an up-tempo attack and calmed his young players by insisting they play without fear of making mistakes.

Aside from Thompson’s jump in production, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finished with career bests of 13 goals and 53 points. Veteran forward Jeff Skinner also enjoyed a resurgence. He finished with 33 goals and 63 points last season after struggling to find a niche under Krueger.

“He makes sure that you are confident,” Dahlin said in May. “He pushes you. He wants every single guy to succeed in there. You really feel that he has your back.”

The Sabres are rebuilding through youth after a year in which they traded away numerous veterans, including captain Jack Eichel, who was dealt to Vegas last November.

Buffalo, which opens the season at home against Ottawa on Thursday, also extended Adams’ contract last month.

Granato had extensive coaching and scouting experience, dating to 1993-94 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols, before landing his first NHL head-coaching job with Buffalo. From Illinois, he is part of a well-known hockey family.

His sister Cammie is an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks and was among the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after she captained the U.S. women’s team, which won a gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. His brother Tony played and coached in the NHL and is currently coaching at the University of Wisconsin.

Sabres sign Mattias Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract.

The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished with 10 assists in 42 games after missing the start of the season with a leg injury.

At 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds, Samuelsson plays a defense-first role to complement Buffalo’s more offensive-minded blueliners such as Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

Samuelsson is from Philadelphia and was selected by Buffalo with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. He is the son of former NHL defenseman Kjell Samuelsson, who played for Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay during a 14-year career.

Samuelsson’s signing comes a little over a month after Buffalo signed 24-year-old center Tage Thompson to a seven-year, $50 contract, and on the same day the team signed coach Don Granato to a multiyear extension.

The Sabres open their season at home against Ottawa.

Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers beat Lightning 3-1 in opener

Associated PressOct 11, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT
Getty Images
7 Comments

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad helped the New York Rangers get the new season off to a winning start.

Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1.

Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June.

“The way we played tonight is a lot how we want to play – to trust ourselves and trust the system.,” Zibanejad said. “We did a good job tonight and we have to keep doing that.”

Zibanejad, who scored a short-handed goal early in the second period, gave New York a 2-1 lead at 5:11 of the third with a slap shot from the left circle off a pass from Artemi Panarin, who got his 250th point with the Rangers.

“Obviously, it’s nice to see the puck go in, not just to get the win but the way we won,” Zibanejad said.

Goodrow made it 3-1 as he deflected Ryan Lindren’s long shot from the left point past Vasilevskiy with 9 minutes remaining.

Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 36 saves.

“We competed we just didn’t execute at all, and when you’re not going to do that it doesn’t matter how hard you try,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We looked frustrated in the third. … We’re a better team than we showed tonight.”

The Rangers outshot the Lightning 14-8 in a scoreless first period, and 18-8 in the second.

“Right from the get-go, I thought we were engaged, we were on it, we were competing,” Goodrow said. “I thought everyone did a good job. From the drop of the puck we were playing well. It was a full team effort tonight. It was a great first game.”

The Lightning, tops in the NHL with 291 power-play goals over the last five seasons, got their first man advantage of the game early in the second period. However, seconds after Vasilevskiy stopped two short-handed slap shots by Chris Kreider, Zibanejad skated in from the right side, got around the goalie’s poke check and lifted a backhander into the top left corner at 3:25 to put the Rangers up 1-0.

Tampa Bay had a 5-on-3 advantage for 2 minutes when K'Andre Miller (tripping) and Goodrow (elbowing) were whistled for penalties with about 12 minutes remaining in the middle period. The Lightning took advantage as Stamkos fired one-timer from center point off a pass from Nikita Kucherov to tie it at 9:09.

“Special teams was the difference,” Cooper said. “When you give them a short-handed goal and a power-play goal, you’re making it tough on yourself, and it ended up being the difference.”

The Rangers were on the power play later in the period when Vasilevskiy was out of position and Kreider had an open net on the left side but defenseman Mikhail Sergachev skated over and stopped Kreider’s chance with his stick with 6 minutes to go. Vasilevskiy then slid over and denied Kreider’s attempt on the follow.

Vasilevskiy stopped a shot by Goodrow with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the first. At the other end, Shesterkin stoned a driving attempt from Nick Paul from the right side 20 seconds later, and then denied the follow-up from Brandon Hagel.

Vasilevskiy also turned aside two attempts in close by Jacob Trouba with about 6:45 left, and then made a right pad save to deny Kreider’s deflection from the left doorstep on a Rangers power play with 2:40 remaining.

OPENERS

The Rangers improved to 13-12-5 when opening the season at home. The Lightning fell to 4-5-0 when beginning the season on the road.

SHORT-HANDED

The Lightning were without D Zach Bogosian and C Anthony Cirelli, both recovering from surgeries. They were also missing D Ian Cole, who was suspended pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

Rangers RW Vitali Kravtsov went to the dressing room midway through the first period after being knocked down and into the boards by Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. The Rangers announced early in the second period he would not return to the game due to an upper body injury. After game, coach Gerard Gallant said Kravtsov was `day to day’ and they wouldn’t know the severity of the injury unto tomorrow.

LAST SEASON

The Rangers won all three meetings in the regular season last year, and then won the first two games in Eastern Conference final. The Lightning then trailed 2-0 in Game 3 before rallying to win four straight games to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Columbus on Friday night to continue a three-game trip.

Rangers: At Minnesota on Thursday night to open a two-game trip.

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

Associated PressOct 10, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

The Lightning said they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It’s the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport’s culture into question.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.”

Cole, in a statement sent by agent Kevin Magnuson, said he completely denies the allegations and will cooperate with the league, team, and their legal departments in the forthcoming investigation.

“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously,” Cole said. “I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded.”

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press the league had launched an investigation. Daly added the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.

Cole’s agent did not immediately respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter by an account created last month, the person said Cole pressured her into having sex multiple times when she was a minor after he had reached the NHL.

In the posting, the person accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse, and said the NHL must hold itself and its players accountable for creating an environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior.

The 33-year-old Cole made his NHL debut with St. Louis in 2010 and played five seasons for the Blues before being traded to Pittsburgh. It was not clear where he was playing when the person said Cole sexually abused and groomed her.

Cole, a Michigan native, has played 780 regular-season and playoff games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Tampa Bay in July.

The investigation of Cole comes as the NHL is in the midst of reviewing allegations made by woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the Canada’s world junior team at a gala in 2018. News surfaced earlier this year Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with the woman. Several players from that team currently play in the NHL.

Talking about the Hockey Canada situation, Commissioner Gary Bettman in July said he did not think hockey has a culture problem.

“I think there are problems that are experienced in all sports and throughout society that are unacceptable and I don’t think we’re any different in that regard than anybody else and I certainly don’t think that’s an issue at the NHL level,” Bettman said at the time. “I can’t speak necessarily to the other levels of hockey. Not to suggest it makes it OK, but there were widely reported other incidents in other sports and conduct that’s unacceptable. I want to hold our game to a higher standard.”