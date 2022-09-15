MacKinnon says he and Avalanche are close on a new contract

colorado avalanche
HENDERSON, Nev. — Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign a contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche soon, and it could make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

MacKinnon wants to get something done before the season starts next month, adding he’ll shelve talks if an agreement isn’t reached by Oct. 12 when the reigning champions raise their Stanley Cup banner and begin their title defense.

“We’re pretty close,” MacKinnon said Thursday at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour outside Las Vegas. “I’d prefer it to be done. … It gets emotional. You feel like it’s personal sometimes. I’d like to get it done just so it’s not a distraction at all.”

Agent Pat Brisson said the sides are trying to get a deal done relatively soon. MacKinnon’s current contract expires after this season.

When it’s finalized, the deal could surpass Connor McDavid‘s $100 million over eight years as the richest signed since the salary cap era began in 2005. McDavid, Edmonton’s captain whose $12.5 million cap hit is the highest in the league, said he hasn’t thought much about others passing him.

“It’d be good for hockey, I guess, to keep raising the bar,” McDavid said. “But ultimately the salary cap system’s a weird system where the more money you make, the less money someone else can make. It’s kind of a weird system that way.”

MacKinnon has said he’d be willing to take less money to keep Colorado competitive. It helps that the Avalanche have already signed Norris Trophy-winning and playoff MVP defenseman Cale Makar, captain Gabriel Landeskog and valuable forwards Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen long term.

“I think the deal I sign will be fair,” MacKinnon said. “It’s not going to be a single digit (salary cap hit) or anything, but it’ll be good, I think, for both sides. Denver’s the only place I want to be.”

MacKinnon has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP three times in the past five seasons and was one of Colorado’s best players during their Cup run with 24 points in 20 games.

At $6.3 million against the cap, MacKinnon has for quite some time been one of the most underpaid players in hockey.

“It’s not what you want, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s not the title you’re looking for. I’m glad we won a Cup though.”

Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt

nashville predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota, the first female scout hired by the team.

The hiring of Engelhardt on Wednesday comes a day after the Calgary Flames added Rebecca Johnston for a player development role and the Seattle Kraken promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.

Engelhardt has been head coach of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps the past four seasons and won the Isobel Cup in 2019. The native of Roseville, Minnesota, was a U.S. women’s national team player and captain at the University of Minnesota in 2002-03.

She previously was an assistant hockey coach at Division III St. Thomas and the girls high school head coach at the Breck School in Minnesota.

General manager David Poile also announced Sebastian Bordeleau has joined coach John Hynes’ staff as a skills coach. Nathan Gerbe was hired to replace Bordeleau as the Predators’ forward development coach, working with assistant general manager Scott Nichol evaluating Nashville’s prospects.

Former NHL player Brett Carson has joined assistant general manager Jeff Kealty’s staff as a North American Amateur Scout for the western part of the United States and Canada. Jason Nordby is the Predators’ new assistant strength and conditioning coach after 17 seasons as strength coach with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

Michael Bingham joins the Predators’ equipment staff as a coordinator, and Jon Sherman was hired as hockey operations coordinator and analyst.

Seattle Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant GM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.

Mandrycky was one of the first front-office hires by the Kraken after the expansion franchise was awarded by the NHL. She becomes the sixth female assistant general manager currently in the NHL.

“I am extremely honored to step into this role with the Kraken,” Mandrycky said in a statement. “I’d like to thank my team, who have been an essential part of the day-to-day success of our department and organization. I appreciate the trust Ron and Tod Leiweke have shown in not only me, but our whole department, and I’m excited to continue to grow with this team.”

Mandrycky will join Ricky Olczyk and Jason Botterill as assistant general managers working alongside GM Ron Francis. Mandrycky will continue to lead Seattle’s research and development team but also oversee amateur scouting as part of her promotion.

Mandrycky spent four seasons as an analyst for the Minnesota Wild before joining the Kraken.

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe sidelined by spine surgery

CHICAGO — Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the start of the season after he had cervical spine surgery.

Team physician Michael Terry said that McCabe is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. There was no word on when exactly McCabe had the surgery.

McCabe, who turns 29 on Oct. 12, had four goals and a career-best 18 assists in 75 games last season. He signed a $16 million, four-year contract with Chicago in July 2021.

Forward prospect Jalen Luypen also will miss the start of the season because of a left rotator cuff injury. The team said he is expected to return in 14 to 18 weeks.

The 20-year-old Luypen was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He signed an entry level contract in August that runs through the 2024-25 season with a salary-cap hit of $859,166.67.

Stars GM Jim Nill gets 1-year contract extension through 2023-24

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2023-24 season.

Nill is going into his 10th season with the Stars, which was the last year on his current deal before the extension announced Tuesday. Dallas has made the playoffs three of the past four seasons, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago.

“He’s re-shaped our club to put us in a position to compete with the league’s best each and every season,” Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said. “Jim’s diligence and commitment to the Stars has reverberated throughout our entire organization and we’re excited for him to continue his work building a championship-caliber team.”

The Stars have a 356-259-84 record with five playoff appearances overall in Nill’s nine seasons.

“While we have made some big strides toward our ultimate goal, I am eager to continue my work in developing a winning culture that ultimately brings this team and this city a championship,” Nill said.

The Stars in June hired Peter DeBoer as the franchise’s new coach. DeBoer, who has twice gone to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with a new team (New Jersey and San Jose), is the fifth Stars coach since Nill became GM in April 2013.

DeBoer replaced Rick Bowness, who was the interim coach when the Stars made the Cup Final before a two-year contract that went through last season.

Nill initially went with veteran coaches Lindy Ruff (2013-17) and Ken Hitchcock (2017-18) before hiring Jim Montgomery from the University of Denver for his first NHL head coaching job. Bowness took over when Montgomery was fired because of off-ice issues early in the 2019-20 season.