Blackhawks’ Jake McCabe sidelined by spine surgery

CHICAGO — Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the start of the season after he had cervical spine surgery.
Team physician Michael Terry said that McCabe is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. There was no word on when exactly McCabe had the surgery.
McCabe, who turns 29 on Oct. 12, had four goals and a career-best 18 assists in 75 games last season. He signed a $16 million, four-year contract with Chicago in July 2021.
Forward prospect Jalen Luypen also will miss the start of the season because of a left rotator cuff injury. The team said he is expected to return in 14 to 18 weeks.
The 20-year-old Luypen was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He signed an entry level contract in August that runs through the 2024-25 season with a salary-cap hit of $859,166.67.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.
Mandrycky was one of the first front-office hires by the Kraken after the expansion franchise was awarded by the NHL. She becomes the sixth female assistant general manager currently in the NHL.
“I am extremely honored to step into this role with the Kraken,” Mandrycky said in a statement. “I’d like to thank my team, who have been an essential part of the day-to-day success of our department and organization. I appreciate the trust Ron and Tod Leiweke have shown in not only me, but our whole department, and I’m excited to continue to grow with this team.”
Mandrycky will join Ricky Olczyk and Jason Botterill as assistant general managers working alongside GM Ron Francis. Mandrycky will continue to lead Seattle’s research and development team but also oversee amateur scouting as part of her promotion.
Mandrycky spent four seasons as an analyst for the Minnesota Wild before joining the Kraken.
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2023-24 season.
Nill is going into his 10th season with the Stars, which was the last year on his current deal before the extension announced Tuesday. Dallas has made the playoffs three of the past four seasons, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago.
“He’s re-shaped our club to put us in a position to compete with the league’s best each and every season,” Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said. “Jim’s diligence and commitment to the Stars has reverberated throughout our entire organization and we’re excited for him to continue his work building a championship-caliber team.”
The Stars have a 356-259-84 record with five playoff appearances overall in Nill’s nine seasons.
“While we have made some big strides toward our ultimate goal, I am eager to continue my work in developing a winning culture that ultimately brings this team and this city a championship,” Nill said.
The Stars in June hired Peter DeBoer as the franchise’s new coach. DeBoer, who has twice gone to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with a new team (New Jersey and San Jose), is the fifth Stars coach since Nill became GM in April 2013.
DeBoer replaced Rick Bowness, who was the interim coach when the Stars made the Cup Final before a two-year contract that went through last season.
Nill initially went with veteran coaches Lindy Ruff (2013-17) and Ken Hitchcock (2017-18) before hiring Jim Montgomery from the University of Denver for his first NHL head coaching job. Bowness took over when Montgomery was fired because of off-ice issues early in the 2019-20 season.
The St. Louis Blues signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization’s latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031.
Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games last season. He had 47 points in his first 99 NHL regular-season games.
Thomas is 23, while Kyrou is 24. St. Louis also has top four defensemen Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk and Nicky Leddy signed for at least the next four seasons, and center Brayden Schenn is under contract for six more years.
Armstrong has reshaped the Blues since they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, the first championship in franchise history. Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington signed long term, while then-captain Alex Pietrangelo left in free agency in 2020.
Two big questions still face the front office with key members of that title-winning team: Top center Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko are each set to be a free agent after this upcoming season. O’Reilly figures to be part of the long-term core, something that’s far less certain with Tarasenko, who requested a trade in the summer of 2021 but remains with St. Louis.
DENVER — The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche added more depth at forward by signing Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal.
The move comes on the heels of losing Nazem Kadri in free agency to Calgary. The Avalanche are banking that Rodrigues can help fill the void.
Rodrigues arrives in the Mile High City after a season in Pittsburgh, where he set career highs with 19 goals and 24 assists. Rodrigues was the lone Penguins player to skate in every game last season.
“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement. “He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”
It’s been a busy offseason for the Avalanche since beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final in June as they hoisted the trophy for the first time since 2001. Among the moves, they brought back defenseman Josh Manson, along with signing left wingers Artturi Lehkonen and Darren Helm. They also signed right winger Valeri Nichushkin to a contract extension, retained forward Andrew Cogliano and traded for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
The 29-year-old Rodrigues has played in 316 career NHL games in his time with Pittsburgh and Buffalo, the team that signed him as a free agent in April 2015. Before turning pro, he played at Boston University, where he helped the Terriers to the 2015 NCAA championship game before losing to Providence.
After spending time hanging out with the Stanley Cup all summer, the Avalanche get back to work this week with rookie camp.