Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization’s latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031.
Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games last season. He had 47 points in his first 99 NHL regular-season games.
Thomas is 23, while Kyrou is 24. St. Louis also has top four defensemen Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk and Nicky Leddy signed for at least the next four seasons, and center Brayden Schenn is under contract for six more years.
Armstrong has reshaped the Blues since they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, the first championship in franchise history. Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington signed long term, while then-captain Alex Pietrangelo left in free agency in 2020.
Two big questions still face the front office with key members of that title-winning team: Top center Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko are each set to be a free agent after this upcoming season. O’Reilly figures to be part of the long-term core, something that’s far less certain with Tarasenko, who requested a trade in the summer of 2021 but remains with St. Louis.
DENVER — The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche added more depth at forward by signing Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal.
The move comes on the heels of losing Nazem Kadri in free agency to Calgary. The Avalanche are banking that Rodrigues can help fill the void.
Rodrigues arrives in the Mile High City after a season in Pittsburgh, where he set career highs with 19 goals and 24 assists. Rodrigues was the lone Penguins player to skate in every game last season.
“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement. “He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”
It’s been a busy offseason for the Avalanche since beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final in June as they hoisted the trophy for the first time since 2001. Among the moves, they brought back defenseman Josh Manson, along with signing left wingers Artturi Lehkonen and Darren Helm. They also signed right winger Valeri Nichushkin to a contract extension, retained forward Andrew Cogliano and traded for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
The 29-year-old Rodrigues has played in 316 career NHL games in his time with Pittsburgh and Buffalo, the team that signed him as a free agent in April 2015. Before turning pro, he played at Boston University, where he helped the Terriers to the 2015 NCAA championship game before losing to Providence.
After spending time hanging out with the Stanley Cup all summer, the Avalanche get back to work this week with rookie camp.
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators have locked up another one of their top young players.
Center Tim Stutzle agreed to an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension, the team announced.
The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 season, is the latest move by general manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa’s core.
Selected No. 3 overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks, Stutzle has 34 goals and 87 points in 132 NHL games.
The 20-year-old German finished second on the Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 79 appearances in 2021-22.
The Senators previously signed captain Brady Tkachuk, center Josh Norris, winger Drake Batherson and defenseman Thomas Chabot to long-term deals.
“Tim is a dynamic offensive player who utilizes an exceptional blend of speed and skill to be a consistent difference-maker,” Dorion said in a statement. “He’s electrifying and has quickly become a fan favorite for good reason.”
Ottawa, which has failed to make the playoffs since reaching the 2017 Eastern Conference final and has gone through a major rebuild, made news earlier this summer by acquiring forward Alex DeBrincat in a trade the Chicago Blackhawks and signing veteran forward Claude Giroux in free agency.
The Senators, who finished with 73 points last season, also traded goaltender Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs before acquiring Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild as his replacement.
BROSSARD, Quebec — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, $13.45 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
The 21-year-old center, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.
Dach’s contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season.
In a corresponding move to get under the NHL’s offseason salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goaltender Carey Price would be put on long-term injured reserve.
The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of a knee injury after leading Montreal to a surprise berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Price, who won last season’s Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication, is heading into the fifth season of an eight-year deal that carries an annual cap hit of $10.5 million.
“Carey’s knee has not responded to any kind of treatment and rehab that’s been attempted since he had the surgery after the (2021) playoff run,” Hughes said. “We’re not very optimistic that, short of some kind of intervention, that things will change.”
Dach, meanwhile, was acquired by the Canadiens on July 7 for first- and a third-round picks at the 2022 NHL draft as part of Chicago’s rebuild that also saw Alex DeBrincat dealt to the Ottawa Senators.
Dach had 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 152 games with the Blackhawks after being selected No. 3 overall in 2019.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks signed forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract Friday.
The 29-year-old Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points on 32 goals and 67 assists in 80 games. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011, the 6-foot-1 American has 169 goals and 285 assists in 637 regular-season games with New York, Tampa Bay and Vancouver.