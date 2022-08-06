Predators sign Yakov Trenin to 2 year, $3.4 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract after going through arbitration.

Trenin, 25, is coming off his best season yet setting career-highs with 80 games played, 17 goals scored, 24 points, 33 blocked shots and 191 hits. With teammate Tanner Jeannot, Trenin was among just six NHL players with at least 191 hits and 17 goals last season.

The The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Russian forward scored 13 more points than his rookie season in 2020-21, and he scored three goals in four playoff games as the Predators were swept by Colorado. That tied Matt Duchene for most goals in the playoff series. Trenin has five goals in 10 career playoff games.

Nashville drafted Trenin with the 55th pick overall in the second round of the 2015 draft. He has played 146 career games since making his debut with the Predators during the 2019-20 season. He also played for Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championship.