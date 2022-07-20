Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Other than signing Filip Forsberg to an extension it’s been a pretty quiet free agency for the Predators. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Before he signed with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau was hoping to a land a deal with the Devils. [Sportsnet]

• Blues forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou and Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh released statements Tuesday saying they were not involved in an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team. [TSN]

• Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar spent his day with the Stanley Cup back at his old stomping grounds in South Carolina. [NHL.com]

Jared Bednar takes time to talk about the Cup and point out certain details to almost every fan. pic.twitter.com/SGthMB0jEf — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 19, 2022

[NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings]

• Acquired for Cam Talbot, Filip Gustavsson provides a nice transition in net for the Wild when Marc-Andre Fleury ultimately moves on. [Zone Coverage]

• Would trading for Vladimir Tarasenko be a wise move for the Islanders this season? [New York Hockey Now]

• Looking at the Kraken’s 2022 draft class and the kind of talent Ron Francis may have added to the organization. [Sound of Hockey]

• Don’t expect to see much of the “Misfit Line” of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith next season in Las Vegas. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky has reportedly interviewed for the open job with the Sharks. [San Jose Hockey Now]

