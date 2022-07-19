Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• There will be no offer sheet coming for Matthew Tkachuk as the Flames filed for club-elected salary arbitration with the winger. The team is looking to lock him up on a long-term deal. [Sportsnet]

• After falling short of their Cup quest following a Presidents’ Trophy win, where do the Panthers go next? [NBC Sports Edge]

• “An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada’s vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario” [CBC]

• Andrej Sekera has retired after 16 seasons in the NHL. The defenseman played for the Sabres, Hurricanes, Kings, Oilers and Stars. [TSN]

• There will be no salary arbitration for the Sharks and goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen as they agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

[NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings]

• How the hockey card business has been booming since the start of the pandemic. [The Hockey News]

• In the eyes of the Flyers’ brass they see more than just a fighter in Nic Deslauriers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Tristan Jarry can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Should the Penguins look to extend him early or wait? [Pensburgh]

• Some new, diverse faces were on the ice during the recent Ducks’ development camp. [NHL.com]

• “The trial began Monday in B.C. Supreme Court for former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. He is charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017.” [Global News]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.