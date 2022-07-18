Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• What’s the deal with Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Jets? Will he stay or will he be on the move again? [Arctic Ice Hockey]

• Real good look at how the first generation of female NHL coaches is being developed. [Sportsnet]

• Now in remission after battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, what’s next for Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko? [Washington Hockey Now]

• On salary disclosure and the Premier Hockey Federation: “It stands to reason, then, that if any pro women’s hockey league wants to achieve status as such, it will need to at least offer its players the option of being upfront about what they’re making. And this includes any league the PWHPA has a hand in, as it’s been similarly shady with regard to where their sponsorship money is going and how much players are actually taking in to participate in their movement. You can’t crow publicly about how much more money you’re pouring into the product and then bar players from talking about how much they are benefitting from it, especially since no one here is under some delusion that the money is just flowing like water.” [The Ice Garden]

• Why the blue line changes for the Penguins makes sense for their roster. [Pensburgh]

• “Lawyers representing a group of former Canadian Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 say the players will cooperate with the National Hockey League’s investigation into the incident and that the league should not discipline the players because any sexual contact between the players and the woman was consensual.” [TSN]

[NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings]

• Dylan Cozens continues his rise towards being a future team captain by dropping some knowledge on Sabres prospects. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• With all the goalie moves in the last two weeks how’s the Western Conference shaping up? [Daily Faceoff]

• Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies is hoping extra time in college will pay off as he tries to make the NHL roster. [Sports Illustrated]

• How NHL free agency will affect fantasy hockey next season. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Which Pacific Division teams have improved and which ones are on a downward slide? [Oilers Nation]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.