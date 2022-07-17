Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday was the deadline for eligible restricted free agents to file for salary arbitration and 24 players took advantage of that.

The Calgary Flames had three players file — Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Matthew Phillips — while the New Jersey Devils had two players — forward Jesper Bratt and new goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Edmonton’s Jesse Puljujarvi, Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen, and Boston’s Pavel Zacha are among the other notable players to file on Sunday.

Arbitration hearings, which have not been scheduled yet, will be held from July 27 to August 11.

Teams and players can agree to a new contract at any time before their arbitration hearings, which is how most of these situations end up getting resolved as nobody — team or player — particularly enjoys the arbitration hearing process.

Here is the full list of players to file for arbitration on Sunday.

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks)

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)

Niko Mikkola (St. Louis Blues) — signed contract immediately after filing

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)

—