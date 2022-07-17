2022-23 NHL offseason trade tracker

The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2022-23 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.
2022 NHL offseason trades
July 16 (Link)
Montreal Canadiens: Mike Matheson, 2023 fourth-round pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jeff Petry, Ryan Poehling
July 16 (Link)
New Jersey Devils: John Marino
Pittsburgh Penguins: Ty Smith, 2023 third-round pick
July 13
Ottawa Senators: 2024 second-round pick
Washington Capitals: Connor Brown
July 13 (Link)
Carolina Hurricanes: Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan
Vegas Golden Knights: Future considerations
July 13
New York Rangers: Ty Emberson
Arizona Coyotes: Patrik Nemeth, 2025 second-round pick, conditional 2026 second-round pick
July 13 (Link)
San Jose Sharks: Steven Lorentz, Eetu Mäkiniemi, conditional 2023 third-round pick (SJS retains 33% of Burns’ contract)
Carolina Hurricanes: Brent Burns, Lane Pederson
July 13
New Jersey Devils: Erik Haula
Boston Bruins: Pavel Zacha
July 12 (Link)
Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson
Ottawa Senators: Cam Talbot
July 11 (Link)
Ottawa Senators: Future considerations
Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Murray, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick
July 8
Boston Bruins: 2023 seventh-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: 2022 seventh-round pick
July 8
Florida Panthers: 2022 seventh-round pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2023 seventh-round pick
July 8
Arizona Coyotes: 2022 seventh-round pick
San Jose Sharks: 2023 seventh-round pick
July 8
Carolina Hurricanes: 2023 sixth-round pick
Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 sixth-round pick
July 8
Chicago Blackhawks: Liam Gorman
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2022 sixth-round pick
July 8
Columbus Blue Jackets: 2022 fifth-round pick
San Jose Sharks: 2023 fifth-round pick
July 8
Montreal Canadiens: 2023 fourth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 fourth-round pick
July 8
Nashville Predators: 2023 fourth-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 fourth-round pick
July 8
Nashville Predators: John Leonard, 2023 third-round pick
San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin
July 8
Arizona Coyotes: 2022 third-round pick
Chicago Blackhawks: 2023 third-round pick
July 8
Boston Bruins: 2022 fourth-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick
Seattle Kraken: 2022 third-round pick
July 8
Los Angeles Kings: 2022 fourth-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 third-round pick
July 8
Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 third-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick
July 8 (Link)
Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 conditional third-round pick, 2024 second-round pick
Philadelphia Flyers: Tony DeAngelo, 2022 seventh-round pick
July 7
New Jersey Devils: Vitek Vanecek
Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick
July 7 (Link)
Detroit Red Wings: Ville Husso
St. Louis Blues: 2022 third-round pick
July 7
Arizona Coyotes: Zack Kassian, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
Edmonton Oilers: 2022 first-round pick
July 7
Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek, 2022 first-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 second-round pick
July 7
Arizona Coyotes: 2022 first-round pick
San Jose Sharks: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick
July 7 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick
Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach
July 7 (Link)
Montreal Canadiens: 2022 first-round pick
New York Islanders: Alexander Romanov, 2022 fourth-round pick
July 7 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Alex DeBrincat
July 7 (Link)
Colorado Avalanche: Alexandar Georgiev
New York Rangers: 2022 third-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick, 2023 third-round pick
July 3 (Link)
Nashville Predators: Ryan McDonagh
Tampa Bay Lightning: Philippe Myers, Grant Mishmash
June 30
Columbus Blue Jackets: Mathieu Oliver
Nashville Predators: 2022 fourth-round pick
June 29 (Link)
Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala
Minnesota Wild: Brock Faber
June 16 (Link)
Montreal Canadiens: Evgenii Dadonov
Vegas Golden Knights: Shea Weber
June 10 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Ben Bishop, 2022 seventh-round pick
Dallas Stars: Future considerations