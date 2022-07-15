Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the feelings of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews toward the team’s direction: “I think that’s probably more of a question for them, but I felt the meeting went well and open dialogue both ways. It was a healthy process, so, they’re both here and chatting with them and keeping that communication open.” [NHL.com]

• How good can the Blue Jackets be now that they have Johnny Gaudreau in the fold? [PHT]

• Gaudreau on choosing Columbus: “I wanted to come here. This was always a place circled on my list.” [ESPN]

• Not many GMs around the NHL are having a better week than Pierre Dorion of the Senators. He’s set the team up for success. [Sportsnet]

• It’s no surprise that the Senators’ recent moves has drummed up interest in tickets for next season. [Ottawa Sun]

[NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings]

• Jeff Petry will be moved by the Canadiens at some point, it’s just a matter of when, according to GM Kent Hughes. [TSN]

• Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Canadiens: Could it work? [The Hockey News]

• Some questions and answers about the Premier Hockey Federation’s newest team in Montreal. [The Ice Garden]

• Why a quiet Wild team in free agency is the right move by GM Bill Guerin. [Zone Coverage]

• “St. Andrews might be the home of golf, but did you know that it’s also home to the oldest professional hockey team in the United Kingdom?” [Golf Digest]

