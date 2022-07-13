Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Chuck Fletcher’s summer so far is not setting the Flyers up to be in a good place. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Evgeni Malkin will be back with the Penguins as the two sides worked out a four-year, $24.4 million extension. [PHT]

• The Islanders and the Johnny Gaudreau: Could Lou Lamoriello make it work? [Islanders Hockey Now]

• Would Vancouver make a fine landing spot for both Dylan and Ryan Strome? [Daily Hive]

• The Lightning have added ex-Red Wings head coach to their bench as an assistant. [Lightning]

• Looking at the likelihood of some of the top NHL free agents signing with the Kraken. [Sound of Hockey]

• New Sharks GM Mike Grier isn’t shutting the door when it comes to potentially moving Brent Burns. [San Jose Hockey Now]

• On the Oilers and goaltender Jack Campbell: “If you’re of the mind that a $5 million AAV for five seasons — the range in money and term that’s widely being speculated about – is a bit too much or a bit two long for the 30-year-old stopper, that’s fair comment. Regarding the dollars, no question that’s a healthy bump from Campbell’s $1.65 million AAV of last season. Is he a slam-dunk? Is he as good as, say, Darcy Kuemper?” [Oilers Nation]

• Alex Azzi on the Premier Hockey Federation’s newest team in Montreal and the questions about leadership and logistics that come with it. [On Her Turf]

• Mason Marchment and Jesse Puljujärvi are two names Capitals GM Brian MacLellan can look at to replace the injured Tom Wilson. [Japers’ Rink]

Sean Leahy