Evander Kane heading back to Oilers on four-year, $20.5M deal

Who needs insiders? Evander Kane broke his own signing on Twitter early Wednesday morning east coast time, announcing he had agreed to a four-year, $20.5 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers had allowed Kane and his agent to speak to other teams ahead of the opening of NHL free agency, but in the end he will remain in Edmonton.

“Throughout the last 12 months there have been lots of road blocks, tons of adversity and many tough days. I’m grateful for the tremendous amount of support from family, friends, teammates, and others who have helped me stay strong through those difficult times,” Kane wrote in his Twitter message.

“… A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only seven months ago but also the chance to be a part of a championship team. I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal, we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal, a championship.”

Kane joined the Oilers in January after the remainder of his seven-year, $49 million contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated after he violated COVID-19 protocols while playing in the American Hockey League. A grievance was filed through the NHL Players’ Association and has not yet been ruled on.

In 43 games with Edmonton Kane, 30, scored 22 goals and recorded 39 points. His production continued into the playoffs as he netted 13 goals and 17 assists in 15 games while helping the Oilers reach the Western Conference Final.

According to Puck Media, Kane will make $750,000 in salary plus a $5.5 million signing bonus this season; $1.5 million in salary and a $4 million signing bonus in 2023-24; $2.75 million in salary and a $2 million signing bonus in 2024-25; and a $4 million salary in 2025-26, the final year of the contract.

[NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings]

Also of note, the contract does contain a no-movement clause but it only lasts until Feb. 28, 2025 — the third year — and then Kane has a 16-team no-trade list for the rest of the deal.

“I think my message to the fans would be I’ve done my due diligence,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said after signing Kane in January. “I’ve talked to a lot of people. … Certainly we’re trying to win, trying to be a more competitive team. It’s a move made to make our team better. … Like Evander said…Evander is 30. He’s been through a lot of experiences in his life, and I believe there’s another opportunity here that can be a positive experience for all of us, for the fans, for Evander, and the Edmonton Oilers.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.