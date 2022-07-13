2022-23 NHL offseason trade tracker

The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2022-23 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

2022 NHL offseason trades

July 13

New Jersey Devils: Erik Haula

Boston Bruins: Pavel Zacha

July 12 (Link)

Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson

Ottawa Senators: Cam Talbot

July 11 (Link)

Ottawa Senators: Future considerations

Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Murray, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick

July 8

Boston Bruins: 2023 seventh-round pick

Los Angeles Kings: 2022 seventh-round pick

July 8

Florida Panthers: 2022 seventh-round pick

Pittsburgh Penguins: 2023 seventh-round pick

July 8

Arizona Coyotes: 2022 seventh-round pick

San Jose Sharks: 2023 seventh-round pick

July 8

Carolina Hurricanes: 2023 sixth-round pick

Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 sixth-round pick

July 8

Chicago Blackhawks: Liam Gorman

Pittsburgh Penguins: 2022 sixth-round pick

July 8

Columbus Blue Jackets: 2022 fifth-round pick

San Jose Sharks: 2023 fifth-round pick

July 8

Montreal Canadiens: 2023 fourth-round pick

Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 fourth-round pick

July 8

Nashville Predators: 2023 fourth-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 fourth-round pick

July 8

Nashville Predators: John Leonard, 2023 third-round pick

San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin

July 8

Arizona Coyotes: 2022 third-round pick

Chicago Blackhawks: 2023 third-round pick

July 8

Boston Bruins: 2022 fourth-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick

Seattle Kraken: 2022 third-round pick

July 8

Los Angeles Kings: 2022 fourth-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 third-round pick

July 8

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 third-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick

Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick

July 8 (Link)

Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 conditional third-round pick, 2024 second-round pick

Philadelphia Flyers: Tony DeAngelo, 2022 seventh-round pick

July 7

New Jersey Devils: Vitek Vanecek

Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

July 7 (Link)

Detroit Red Wings: Ville Husso

St. Louis Blues: 2022 third-round pick

July 7

Arizona Coyotes: Zack Kassian, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

Edmonton Oilers: 2022 first-round pick

July 7

Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek, 2022 first-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 second-round pick

July 7

Arizona Coyotes: 2022 first-round pick

San Jose Sharks: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick

July 7 (Link)

Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach

July 7 (Link)

Montreal Canadiens: 2022 first-round pick

New York Islanders: Alexander Romanov, 2022 fourth-round pick

July 7 (Link)

Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Ottawa Senators: Alex DeBrincat

July 7 (Link)

Colorado Avalanche: Alexandar Georgiev

New York Rangers: 2022 third-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick, 2023 third-round pick

July 3 (Link)

Nashville Predators: Ryan McDonagh

Tampa Bay Lightning: Philippe Myers, Grant Mishmash

June 30

Columbus Blue Jackets: Mathieu Oliver

Nashville Predators: 2022 fourth-round pick

June 29 (Link)

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Brock Faber

June 16 (Link)

Montreal Canadiens: Evgenii Dadonov

Vegas Golden Knights: Shea Weber

June 10 (Link)

Buffalo Sabres: Ben Bishop, 2022 seventh-round pick

Dallas Stars: Future considerations