• After the news that Evgeni Malkin will be testing free agency, the Penguins went and gave Rickard Rakell, a six-year, $30 million extension. [Penguins]
• If Malkin leaves Pittsburgh, what teams should be pursue the center? [Sportsnet]
• Montreal will be the Premier Hockey Federation’s seventh team beginning next season. [PHF]
• The Maple Leafs are hoping Matt Murray is the solution in goal after they acquired him from the Senators on Monday. [PHT]
• Ilya Samsonov, Dylan Strome, Danton Heinen and Ryan Donato are some of the players who did not receive qualifying offers this week and will become unrestricted free agents. [NHL.com]
• Could Dylan Strome be a fit with the Rangers and brother Ryan? [Blue Seat Blogs]
• David Perron looks like he’ll be hitting the free agent market. But we all assume he’ll be back in St. Louis as usual, right? [Daily Faceoff]
• While hopeful to re-sign him, the Oilers have given Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams with the free agent market opening on Wednesday. [TSN]
• Brad Treliving has some big decisions to make, beginning with the futures of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. [Flames Nation]
• A reunion between the Bruins and David Krejci looks like it’s in the cards. [NBC Sports Boston]
• How it all went wrong for the Golden Knights in 2021-22. [NBC Sports Edge]
• The changes in San Jose continue as the Sharks have parted ways with director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
