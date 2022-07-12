PHT Morning Skate: Penguins re-sign Rakell; PHF expands to Montreal

By Jul 12, 2022, 9:22 AM EDT
rakell penguins
Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
• After the news that Evgeni Malkin will be testing free agency, the Penguins went and gave Rickard Rakell, a six-year, $30 million extension. [Penguins]

• If Malkin leaves Pittsburgh, what teams should be pursue the center? [Sportsnet]

• Montreal will be the Premier Hockey Federation’s seventh team beginning next season. [PHF]

• The Maple Leafs are hoping Matt Murray is the solution in goal after they acquired him from the Senators on Monday. [PHT]

Ilya Samsonov, Dylan Strome, Danton Heinen and Ryan Donato are some of the players who did not receive qualifying offers this week and will become unrestricted free agents. [NHL.com]

[NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings]

• Could Dylan Strome be a fit with the Rangers and brother Ryan? [Blue Seat Blogs]

David Perron looks like he’ll be hitting the free agent market. But we all assume he’ll be back in St. Louis as usual, right? [Daily Faceoff]

• While hopeful to re-sign him, the Oilers have given Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams with the free agent market opening on Wednesday. [TSN]

• Brad Treliving has some big decisions to make, beginning with the futures of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. [Flames Nation]

• A reunion between the Bruins and David Krejci looks like it’s in the cards. [NBC Sports Boston]

• How it all went wrong for the Golden Knights in 2021-22. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The changes in San Jose continue as the Sharks have parted ways with director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

