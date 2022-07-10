NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The offseason is under way and with the market opening July 13 there will be plenty of action this summer. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2022-23 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

NHL Free Agency Signings

July 9

• Predators sign Filip Forsberg to eight-year, $68 million contract. (Link)

July 8

• Red Wings sign Ville Husso to three-year, $14.25 million deal. (Link)

• Flyers sign Tony DeAngelo to two-year, $10 million deal. (Link)

• Panthers sign Eetu Luostarinen to two-year, $3 million deal.

July 7

• Penguins sign Kris Letang to six-year, $36.6 million deal (link)

• Wild sign Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million deal (link)

July 6

• Blue Jackets sign Adam Boqvist to a three-year, $7.8 million deal

• Wild signs Jacob Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million deal

July 5

• Avalanche signs Andrew Cogliano to a one-year, $1.25 million deal

• Bruins sign Kyle Keyser to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Bruins sign Nick Wolff to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Panthers sign Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Penguins sign Casey DeSmith to a two-year, $3.6 million deal

July 2

• Blue Jackets sign Carson Meyer to a one-year, $750,000 deal

July 1

• Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, $19.95 million deal (link)

• Blue Jackets sign Josh Dunne to a one-year, $874,125 deal

• Canucks sign Jack Rathbone to a two-year, $1.7 million deal

• Canucks sign Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Canucks sign William Lockwood to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Kings sign Frédéric Allard to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Lightning signs Nick Paul to a seven-year, $22.05 million deal

• Rangers sign Julien Gauthier to a one-year, $800,000 deal

June 30

• Kings sign Matt Villalta to a one year, $787,500 deal

• Kraken signs Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Sabres sign Craig Anderson to a one-year, $2 million deal

• Stars sign Riley Tufte to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Stars sign Scott Wedgewood to a two-year, $2 million deal

June 29

• Kings sign Kevin Fiala to a seven-year, $55.125 million deal (link)

• Lightning signs Darren Raddysh to a two-year, $1,525,000 deal

• Sabres sign Sean Malone to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Stars sign Ryan Shea to a one-year, $750,000 deal

June 28

• Stars sign Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, $750,000 deal

June 27

• Canucks sign Sheldone Dries to a two-year, $1,525,000 deal

• Canucks sign John Stevens to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Canucks sign Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, $750,000 deal

• Maple Leafs sign Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $2.8 million deal

• Panthers sign Matt Kiersted to a two-year, $1,525,000 deal