Wild keep Marc-Andre Fleury with two-year, $7M contract

A shallow free-agent goalie market got even thinner. Instead of letting “The Flower” sprout onto the UFA market, the Wild kept Marc-Andre Fleury in the fold. The Wild signed “MAF” with a two-year, $7 million deal ($3.5M per year).

The Wild confirmed that cap hit. Pierre LeBrun adds that Marc-Andre Fleury’s contract also includes a full no-movement clause.

Fleury is already 37, so this would already start off as a “35+ contract.” It will be fascinating to see what the Wild do with Cam Talbot after signing Fleury. (Talbot, 35, has one year remaining on his contract with a $3.667M cap hit.)

Cap Friendly estimates that the Wild have about $1.43M in salary cap space with 20 roster spots covered. The Wild already traded Kevin Fiala because of salary cap constraints, but were able to bring back Fleury. Will this decision force other moves? It’s certainly possible.

There’s a solid chance this means that Marc-Andre Fleury will end his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild. Does he have another big run or two in him? Or did the Wild gamble on an aging goalie after not really seeing much early success after trading for him?

If nothing else, it should be interesting. Rarely a dull moment with “The Flower.”