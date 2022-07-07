Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Shane Wright on potentially going No. 1 overall to Montreal in tonight’s NHL Draft: “Just walking around he city yesterday, it’s a beautiful city, unbelievable city, here in the facility as well. I really love what they have going. … I want to be part of this. I want to be part of this organization, I want be part of building something special here and I think I can help contribute to that.” [NHL.com]
• Brock Otten of McKeen’s Hockey does a mock draft of the first two rounds. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Cutter Gauthier could be the next big thing coming out of the state of Arizona. [Sportsnet]
• The NHL released the 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday. The Avalanche will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 12 before they play the Blackhawks. [PHT]
• Penguins GM Ron Hextall sounds pretty confident that Kris Letang will sign an extension. A new deal for Evgeni Malkin remains up in the air. [Pensburgh]
• Which direction could Ducks GM Pat Verbeek go in the first round of his first NHL Draft in charge? [Crashing the Pond]
• Émilie Castonguay on more and more women being hired in NHL front offices: “I think it’s just the league trending in the right direction. They’re hiring very competent people and that’s what I’ve said from the beginning — there are competent women in this industry and they deserve a chance to be in these positions.” [Pass it to Bulis]
• Nicklas Backstrom, recovering from hip surgery, intends to play next season but there is no timeline for when he might return. [NBC Sports Washington]
• On the partnership between George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon in running the Golden Knights: “Any credit given to the organization for the epic build-out from the Expansion Draft belongs to both McCrimmon and McPhee. While any critique of the changes that have been made since belongs to both as well.” [Sin Bin Vegas]
• How can Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider build off his NHL rookie season? [Winging it in Motown]
• Why the Maple Leafs should play it “safe” with their first pick. [The Leafs Nation]
